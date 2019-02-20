ON SALE FRIDAY

Frank Caliendo, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, May 31, $35-$45

Thomas Rhett, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 20, $35.50 and up

David Feherty, Fox Theatre, June 27, $55 and up

Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 29, $29.50 and up

Dave Matthews Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 9, $45 and up

Breaking Banjamin with Chevelle and Dorothy, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 24, $29.50 and up

ON SALE SATURDAY

2 Chainz, E40, Plies and Young Dro, Fox Theatre, May 18, $65 and up

Bob Seger, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 6, 8 and 12, $50 and up

ON SALE MARCH 1

Ken Jeong, Caesars Windsor, May 17, $29 Canadian and up

Rob Thomas, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, June 1, $33 and up

The Lonley Island, Fox Theatre, June 26, $35 and up

Florida Georgia Line, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 10, $36 and up

ON SALE NOW

Jeff Dunham, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 28

Paw Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 28-March 3

The Cadillac Three, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 28

Michael Bublé, Little Caesars Arena, March 1

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Fillmore Detroit, March 1

Harlem Globetrotters, Little Caesars Arena, March 2

Lewis Black, Michigan Theater, March 2

State Champs, Fillmore Detroit, March 2

Air Supply, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, March 2

Ella Mai, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 2

Leeds and Jimmy Gnecco, Small’s Bar, March 2

Switchfoot, Fillmore Detroit, March 3

Disturbed, Little Caesars Arena, March 5

Nas with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Hall at the Max, March 5

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros., Fillmore Detroit, March 5

Frisky Whiskey with whiskey, burlesque, craft beer, art, music and more, Saint Andrew’s hall, March 7

Mariah Carey, Fox Theatre, March 8

Flogging Molly, Fillmore Detroit, March 8

Zoso — A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 8

Meek Mill, Fox Theatre, March 9

WWE Live Road to WrestleMania, Little Caesars Arena, March 9

Moneybagg Yo, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 9

Cypress Hill & the Hollywood Undead, Fillmore Detroit, March 10

“Hamilton,” Fisher Theatre, March 12-April 21

Bones, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 12

Kiss, Little Caesars Arena, March 13

“Tap Dogs,” Fox Theatre, March 14

All Star Legends of Hip-Hop with Juvenile, Scarface, Warren G, Too $hort and more, Masonic Temple, March 16

A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Fillmore Detroit, March 16

Children of Bodom, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 18

The Musical box Premieres — A Genesis Extravaganza, Fillmore Detroit, March 19

“Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party,” Little Caesars Arena, March 21-24

Sticky Fingers, Shelter, March 21

Experience Hendrix Tour with Joe Satriani, Dave Mustaine and more, Fox Theatre, March 23

Junie B. Bones, City Theatre, March 23-24

Justin Timberlake, Little Caesars Arena, March 25

Metric, Fillmore Detroit, March 25

Mumford & Sons, Little Caesars Arena, March 27

Il Divo, Fox Theatre, March 28

“Rogers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Fox Theatre, March 29-31

Dream Theater, Fillmore Detroit, April 2

Muse, Little Caesars Arena, April 4

“The PJ Masks Live,” Fox Theatre, April 4

Sebastian Maniscalco, Fox Theatre, April 5 (two shows)

Mott the Hoople ’74, Fillmore Detroit, April 5

Olivia O’Brien, Shelter, April 5

Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski, City Theatre, April 6

Greg Gutfeld, Fillmore Detroit, April 7

Bon Iver, Fox Theatre, April 8

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Fillmore Detroit, April 9

Celtic Woman, Fox Theatre, April 10

“Boy Howdy: The Story of Creem Magazine,” Fillmore Detroit, April 10

Why Don’t We, Fox Theatre, April 11

President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Fox Theatre, April 12

Citizen Cope, Fillmore Detroit, April 13

Musical Tribute to Prince featuring Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience, the World’s greatest Prince Tribute Show, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, April 13

“The Sound of Music,” Fox Theatre, April 13-14

Brit Floyd “40 Years of the Wall,” Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, April 13

Ella Vos, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 17

Brian McKnight, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 18

Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour,” Fox Theatre, April 18-21

The Empire StripsCQ Back burlesque show, Fillmore Detroit, April 19

Pop Evil, Fillmore Detroit, April 20

Alec Benjamin, Shelter, April 20

Neko Case, Majestic Theatre, April 22

Rival Sons with the Sheepdogs, Fillmore Detroit, April 23

B2K with Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V, Little Caesars Arena, April 24

Pink with Julia Michaels, Little Caesars Arena, April 26-27

Trevor Noah, Fox Theatre, April 26

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! King For a Day,” Fox Theatre, April 27

Chelsea Handler, Fillmore Detroit, April 27

Derek Hough, Fox Theatre, April 30

Jack & Jack, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 1

Midland, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 2

“Waitress,” Fisher Theatre, May 7-19

Lany, Fillmore Detroit, May 8

Festival of Laughs with Sommore, George Wallace, DC Young Fly, Lavell Crawford and Mark Curry, Fox Theatre, May 11

1975 with Pale Waves, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, May 11

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive, Fillmore Detroit, May 15

Slushii, Fillmore Detroit, May 16

“Jersey Boys,” Music Hall Center, May 17-19

Smino, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 17

Roseanne Barr, Fox Theatre, May 19

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Fox Theatre, May 20

Sammy Hagar & the Circle with Night Ranger, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 22

Walk Off the Earth, Fillmore Detroit, May 22

Tony Bennett, Fox Theatre, May 23

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Fillmore Detroit, May 23

Florence + the Machine, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 24

The Who, Little Caesars Arena, May 28

Hozier, Fillmore Detroit, May 28

Sinbad, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, May 30

Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike as RBRM, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, May 30

Tamar Braxton, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, May 30

Luke Combs with Cody Johnson and Ray Fulcher, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 30

Tom Segura, Fox Theatre, June 1

Forgotten Harvest Comedy Night with Jim Gaffigan, Fox Theatre, June 7

Coheed and Cambria and Mastadon, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 11

Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, June 13

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Father John Misty, Fox Theatre, June 17

New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature, Little Caesars Arena, June 18

Bill Maher, Fox Theatre, June 22

Hugh Jackman, Little Caesars Arena, June 24

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 28

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 5

Sublime with Rome and SOJA, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 6

Riff Fest with Shinedown, Seether, Sevendust, Badflower, Wilson and more, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 13

Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Little Caesars Arena, July 20

Train and Goo Goo Dolls, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 23

Queen + Adam Lambert, Little Caesars Arena, July 27

Jon Bellion, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 30

John Mayer, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 2

Bryan Ferry, Fox Theatre, Aug. 3

Beck and Cage the Elephant with Spoon, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug., 3

Gary Clark Jr., Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 4

Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Elle King, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 5

Shawn Mendes, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 5

“Impractical Jokers,” DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 9

Carlos Santana, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 11

Hootie & the Blowfish, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 16

Vic Dibitetto, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 20

West Coast Jazz Jam, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 21

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 3

Eva Evola and Michael Amante, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 4

Blue Oyster Cult, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 11

Killer Queen with Patrick Myers, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 12

Andrew Dice Clay, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 18

Peter Hook & the Lights, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 31

Carrie Underwood, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 31

Bee Gees Gold with John Acosta, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 1

The Sicilian Tenors, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 15

Mark Randisi, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 22

Frankie Scinta’s Holiday Show, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Dec. 6-7

Information

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, 313Presents.com or aeglive.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

