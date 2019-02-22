Buy Photo Chef Norberto Garita's two restaurants, La Noria Bistro and El Barzon, will participate in Detroit Restaurant Week. (Photo11: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

1. Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Ford Field: Off-road motorcycles will be flying left and right at this competitive and high-profile racing series. Gates open and qualifying starts at noon Saturday. Opening ceremonies are at 6:30 p.m. Sat. $15 and up. 2000 Brush, Detroit. fordfield.com.

2. Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit performs "The Laramie Project" at Mosaic Black Box Theatre: Members of the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit’s Main Stage Actors group will perform this play about the killing of Matthew Sheppard, a 21-year-old gay man who was murdered in Laramie, Wyoming in 1998. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 4 p.m. Sun. $20, $15 seniors, $10 for teens. 2251 Antietam, Detroit. www.mosaicdetroit.org/tickets

3. Detroit Restaurant Week: More than two dozen restaurants from downtown to Southwest will offer three-course meals for $39 or $29 per person. Runs through March 3. Visit detroitrestaurantweek.com for restaurants and menus.

Melody Baetens

