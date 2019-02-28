Dining calendar

Detroit Restaurant Week: More than two dozen restaurants from downtown to Southwest will offer three-course meals for $39 or $29 per person, through Sunday. Visit detroitrestaurantweek.com for restaurants and menus.

Royal Oak Restaurant Week: More than two dozen restaurants in downtown Royal Oak will offer three-course lunches and dinners for $15-$35 per person. Reservations recommended. Friday-March 10. dineroyaloak.org.

Guest chef Francesco Straface at La Strada Dolci e Caffé: Italian guest chef Francesco Straface will join La Strada owner Zharko Palushaj in serving a special menu that features carpaccio de pesce spada, tuna al proscuitto and octopus catalan salad, plus other Italian favorites. Through March 9. 243 E. Merrill, Birmingham. lastradadolciecaffe.com.

Smorgasbord at Gold Cash Gold: This Corktown hot spot has teamed up with Norden Aquavit to present a four-course meal of Scandinavian food and drink. All evening Thurs. $75. A la carte items also available. 2100 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 242-0770.

Brewery Walking Tour at Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery: Motor City Brew Tours hosts a walking tour and beer tasting throughout Midtown at Jolly Pumpkin, Traffic Jam & Snug and Motor City Brewing Works. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sat. 42.50. 441 W. Canfield, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Maple Sugaring at Heritage Park:Learn the basics of how to make maple syrup from your own maple tree. 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sun. and March 17. $7 per person. 24915 Farmington, Farmington. Call (248) 477-1135 for more information.

Taste of Troy at San Marino Club: Restaurants from all over Troy will serve food all in one spot at this annual benefit for Boys & Girls Club of Troy. 1-4 p.m. Sun. $45 in advance, $55 at the door. 1685 E. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 689-1687 or bgctroy.org.

Pie and Mash Pop-up Shop at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms: Order your classic British pie in advance and take it home or dine there for the next several Sundays. Some walk-in orders will be accepted. This Sunday’s flavors are beef burgundy, parsley liquor sauce, mashed potatoes, port and citrus-braised red cabbage and cherry fudge. 4:30-7 p.m. Sun. 8540 Island Lake, Dexter. zingermanscornmanfarms.com.

V313: Detroit’s Premiere Vegan Celebration at Eastern Market: A celebration of plant-based food with live entertainment, information and food. 3-9 p.m. March 7. $15 tickets include a $5 concession voucher. Shed 5, Eastern Market, Detroit. V313.info.

Empty Bowls Detroit at Eastern Market: A fundraiser for Cass Community Social Services, this annual event features local celebrities dishing out warm, savory soups from the area’s top restaurants including Grey Ghost, Selden Standard, SheWolf and more. Besides unlimited soup, tickets include a handpainted bowl to take home and live entertainment. 5-10 p.m. March 8. $50 in advance, $60 at the door. Shed 5, Russell at Alfred, Detroit. EmptyBowlsDetroit.com.

International Women’s Day at Public House: This Ferndale hot spot will celebrate the empowering holiday with a menu inspired by late, iconic chef Julia Child. Public House chef Jasmine Hughes will serve chicken liver mousse, Toulouse cassoulet, quiche Lorraine and reine de saba (Queen of Sheba chocolate and almond cake) for dessert. On this day, 10 percent of sales will benefit HAVEN Oakland County. March 8. 241 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. publichouseferndale.com.

Firebird Tavern and ROAK Brewing Co. collaboration dinner at Firebird Tavern: A four-course meal from chef Jared Reihmer paired with craft beers from Royal Oak’s ROAK. 5-8 p.m. March 9. $60. 419 Monroe, Detroit. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Detroit Mixology 101: Rum at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make rum-based cocktails to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. April 20. $35. 11000 W. McNichols, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Chef’s Schoolyard benefit for Detroit Prep at Great Lakes Culinary Center: Chefs from Detroit’s most popular restaurants will prepare a multicourse meal with drink pairings to raise funds for Detroit Prep, a free public elementary school operating out of a church basement that is working toward finding its own permanent home. Tickets go on sale Monday and are expected to sell out quickly. 6-9 p.m. May 8-9. $250 per person. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. detroitprep.org/schoolyard.

New general manager for Vertical Detroit: Industry veteran Gordon Sandstrom has been named the new general manager for downtown wine bar Vertical Detroit. Born and raised in Detroit, Sandstrom most recently worked at London Chop House. Vertical opened three years ago inside the renovated historic building that is now the Ashley Apartments in the Paradise Valley district.

Nothing Bundt Cakes opening in Rochester Hills: The latest location serving sweet and incredibly moist bundt cakes in a variety of sizes is opening this weekend at 3074 Walton in Rochester Hills. On Friday 50 percent of sales will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Macaroni Grill has new menu items: Romano’s Macaroni Grill locations nationwide have added new items to its Italian comfort food menu for a limited time. Look for osso bucco, grilled mahi-mahi, smoked bruschetta, Italian meatloaf and more. Find locations in Livonia, Auburn Hills and Ann Arbor.

