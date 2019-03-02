Buy Photo A 1955 Chevy Bel Air owned by Terry Cook, of Mt. Vernon, Mo., on display at Autorama at Cobo Center in Detroit on Friday, March 2, 2018. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

1. Autorama at Cobo Center: More than 800 hot rods and custom cars will be on display at the 67th annual Autorama. The show includes famous cars and famous people, such as the Batmobile and NASCAR racing legend Tony Stewart. The Hanson Brothers from the film “Slap Shot” and WWE stars Seth Rollins are also scheduled to appear. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. $21, $9 ages 6-12. 1 Washington, Detroit. autorama.com.

2. "Paw Patrol Live!" at Fox Theatre: Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest come to the rescue of Mayor Goodway in this stage interpretation of the cartoon show. Suitable for all ages, the production includes lessons on citizenship, social skills and problem solving. 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sun. $20 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

3. Hinamatsuri: Japanese Girl's Day at Detroit Institute of Arts: Blending traditional Japanese arts and modern culture, the DIA will celebrate Hinamatsuri, Japanese Girl’s Day, this weekend with a variety of events including tea and sweet service, a fashion show, origami workshops, calligraphy, music and story telling. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free with admission, which is free for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

