Royal Oak Restaurant Week: More than two dozen restaurants in downtown Royal Oak will offer three-course lunches and dinners for $15-$35 per person. Reservations recommended. Through Sunday. dineroyaloak.org.

Guest chef Francesco Straface at La Strada Dolci e Caffé: Italian guest chef Francesco Straface will join La Strada owner Zharko Palushaj in serving a special menu that features carpaccio de pesce spada, tuna al proscuitto and octopus catalan salad, plus other Italian favorites. Through Saturday. 243 E. Merrill, Birmingham. lastradadolciecaffe.com.

V313: Detroit’s Premiere Vegan Celebration at Eastern Market: A celebration of plant-based food with live entertainment, information and food. 3-9 p.m. Thurs. $15 tickets include a $5 concession voucher. Shed 5, Eastern Market, Detroit. V313.info.

International Women’s Day at Public House: This Ferndale hot spot will celebrate the empowering holiday with a menu inspired by late, iconic chef Julia Child. Public House chef Jasmine Hughes will serve chicken liver mousse, Toulouse cassoulet, quiche Lorraine and reine de saba (Queen of Sheba chocolate and almond cake) for dessert. On this day, 10 percent of sales will benefit HAVEN Oakland County. Fri. 241 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. publichouseferndale.com.

Firebird Tavern and ROAK Brewing Co. collaboration dinner at Firebird Tavern: A four-course meal from chef Jared Reihmer paired with craft beers from Royal Oak’s ROAK. 5-8 p.m. Sat. $60. 419 Monroe, Detroit. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Free Pancake Day at IHOP: In exchange for a donation to Children’s Miracle Network at Beaumont Children’s Hospital, guests at participating IHOP restaurants will get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tues. ihop.com.

James Beard Foundation Great Lakes Eat and Drink Week at Frame: Enjoy meals prepared by James Beard Foundation Award semifinalists from Metro Detroit and beyond. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. March 21-23. $85 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

March Mac-Ness at Brew Detroit: A battle to see who has Detroit’s best macaroni and cheese. Admission includes 10 samples and a chance to vote for your favorite. There’s also a two-on-two bocce ball tournament. 6-10 p.m. March 21. $5; $10 per team for bocce tournament. 1401 Abbott, Detroit. (313) 974-7366.

Hopz 2019 – Beer, Burgerz, Mac at Community House: This first-ever event brings together beer, burgers and macaroni and cheese to raise funds for Birmingham’s Community House. Tickets include 10 tokens for beer samples, a vodka bar, small plates and live entertainment. 5-9 p.m. March 23. $39. 380 S. Bates, Birmingham. communityhouse.com.

Sarap serves Filipino Kamayan Dinner at Revolver: Chefs Dorothy Hernandez and Jake Williams will serve a communal, traditional Filipino dinner called Kamayan. Food is served on the table on banana leaves, and guests eat with their hands. 6 and 9 p.m. April 12. $45. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Detroit Mixology 101: Rum at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make rum-based cocktails to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. April 20. $35. 11000 W. McNichols, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Savor Detroit at Great Lakes Culinary Center: This annual chef-driven event is presented by Hour Detroit. This year top chefs from the area and beyond will team up for culinary battle. Themes are pasta, seafood, meat-lovers, vegetables and brunch. This year’s featured artist is Desiree Kelly; proceeds from her artwork will benefit Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. April 24-28. $85-$140. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. savordetroit.com

Chef’s Schoolyard benefit for Detroit Prep at Great Lakes Culinary Center: Chefs from Detroit’s most popular restaurants will prepare a multicourse meal with drink pairings to raise funds for Detroit Prep, a free public elementary school operating out of a church basement that is working toward finding its own permanent home. Tickets go on sale Monday and are expected to sell out quickly. 6-9 p.m. May 8-9. $250 per person. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. detroitprep.org/schoolyard.

Besa adds lunch service: New, upscale restaurant Besa in the Vinton building in downtown Detroit is now open for lunch service. Chef Kyle Schutte has created a menu of creative lunch items like vichyssoise, bagel and lox cannoli, Hudson Valley half duck and more. Lunch hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays. Besa is at 600 Woodward in Detroit.

Lobster Amore is back at Andiamo: Get a North Atlantic cold water lobster tail with soup or salad and other accompaniments for $29.95 at participating Andiamo restaurants. Offer is good for a limited time and is not available on April 21 for Easter. Visit andiamoitalia.com for details.

Mootz Pizzeria & Bar now serves brunch: New York-style pizza restaurant Mootz has began offering brunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The menu includes a breakfast pizza, lox waffle and egg toast. Mootz is at 1230 Library in downtown Detroit. The casual restaurant does not accept cash.

St. Francis D’Assisi, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays through April 12. 4500 Wesson, Detroit. (313) 897-7229.

Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3-8 p.m. Fridays through April 19. Dine in or carry out. 4440 Russell, Detroit. (313) 831-6659.

Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 4 p.m. Fridays through April 12. 7685 Grandville, Detroit. (313) 846-2222.

Knights of Columbus #4188, 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 19. Fish dinner buffet. 870 N. Main, Clawson. (248) 588-3547.

Saint Isaac Jogues, 4-10 p.m. Fridays through April 12. 21100 Madison, St. Clair Shores. saintisaacjogues.com.

Bravado Event Venue, 4-8 p.m. Fridays through April 12. Fish dinner buffet with cash bar. 36217 S. Gratoit., Clinton Township. (586) 477-1240.

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays through April 19. Dine in or carry out. 31530 Beechwood, Garden City. (734) 427-1533.

St. Michael of the Archangel, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays through April 12. Dine in or carry out. Cafeteria, 11441 Hubbard, Livonia. (734) 261-1455.

Our Lady Star of the Sea, 5-7 p.m. Fridays through April 12. Free for ages 4 and younger. 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods. (313) 884-1070 or olsos.org.

Commonwealth Club, 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Open to non-members for fish fry only. 30088 Dequindre, Warren. (586) 751-9560.

