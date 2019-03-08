Dr. William F. Pickard (Photo: DSO)

1. Detroit Symphony Orchestra "Classical Roots" at Orchestra Hall at the Max: Each year this concert honors African-American composers, musicians and educators and also raises funds to support the orchestra’s African-American music development programs. This year the DSO and conductor André Raphel will honor philanthropist Dr. William F. Pickard and composer and Professor of Music Dr. Robert A. Harris. The program includes works by John Rosamond Johnson, Adolphus Hailstork, Esaye Barnwell, Robert A. Harris, Jacqueline Echols, George Walker and William Grant Still. 8 p.m. Sat. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

2. Hamtramck Music Festival in Hamtramck: One of the largest local music festivals of its kind, this annual multi-venue event returns with more than 200 bands and musical artists of all genres performing over three days at two dozen Hamtramck bars, restaurants and other venues. Doors open at 8 p.m. at most venues Sat. $15 for all-access wristband. 2019.hamtramckmusicfest.com.

3. Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade in Corktown: Irish pride will be on full display Sunday for this annual parade featuring bands, local dignitaries and floats. This year's theme is "Corktown: Where Detroit Meets Ireland" and the Grand Marshals are Paul and Agnes Gowdy, two Metro Detroiters who were born in Ireland and have been active in the local Irish community for years. There is a 10 a.m. mass at Holy Trinity Church before the festivities followed by the Corktown Races. Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Sun. Free. Michigan from 6th to 14th streets, Detroit. detroitstpatricksparade.com.

