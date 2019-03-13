St. Patrick’s Day

Dining

Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery: Take home their “St. Patrick’s Day starter pack,” which includes four corned beef and cabbage pasties, four Irish stew pies and a loaf of soda bread for $50. 25566 Five Mile, Redford. (313) 532-1181 or ackroydsbakery.com.

Ale Mary’s: Besides being known as a craft beer hub, this Royal Oak restaurant has an extensive vegan menu. They have vegan “Shamrock Shakes” available this week and on Sunday they will also serve vegan Reuben sandwiches. 316 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 268-1939.

The Apparatus Room: This restaurant inside the Detroit Foundation Hotel will serve a four-course meal of Irish classics created by chef Thomas Lents, including Irish soda bread and butter, cabbage and bacon boil and dessert. The dinner is served Sunday for $55 per person. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. (313) 800-5600.

Atwater Brewery: Free Irish food buffet and drink specials starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. At 8 p.m. the person with the best St. Patrick’s Day outfit will win an Atwater gift package. 237 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 877-9205.

Axle Brewing Co.: Chef Jacob DeBoer will serve beer-braised corned beef with mashed potatoes, kale and braised carrots. It pairs well with the Vernor & Junction Irish-American Stout and will be on the menu Saturday and Sunday. 567 Livernois, Ferndale. (248) 284-2422.

Public House: A “punk rock St. Pat’s” party with rare craft beers and boozy Shamrock Shakes. 241 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 850-7420.

Pie and Mash Pop-up Shop at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms: Order your classic British pie in advance and take it home or dine there for the next several Sundays. Some walk-in orders will be accepted. This Sunday’s menu features steak and stilton pie, a parsley liquor sauce, mashed potatoes, mushy peas and double cream Devon fudge. 4:30-7 p.m. Sun. 8540 Island Lake, Dexter. zingermanscornmanfarms.com.

Dining calendar

An Evening with chef Matthew Schellig at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Guest chef Shellig will prepare a gourmet four-course meal that includes a dinner cocktail and remarks from the chef. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tues. $57, $105 per couple. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

March Mac-Ness at Brew Detroit: A battle to see who has Detroit’s best macaroni and cheese. Admission includes 10 samples and a chance to vote for your favorite. There’s also a two-on-two bocce ball tournament. 6-10 p.m. March 21. $5; $10 per team for bocce tournament. 1401 Abbott, Detroit. (313) 974-7366.

Hopz 2019 – Beer, Burgerz, Mac at Community House: This first-ever event brings together beer, burgers and macaroni and cheese to raise funds for Birmingham’s Community House. Tickets include 10 tokens for beer samples, a vodka bar, small plates and live entertainment. 5-9 p.m. March 23. $39. 380 S. Bates, Birmingham. communityhouse.com.

Detroit Mixology 101: Rum at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make rum-based cocktails to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. April 20. $35. 11000 W. McNichols, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Savor Detroit at Great Lakes Culinary Center: This annual chef-driven event is presented by Hour Detroit. This year top chefs from the area and beyond will team up for culinary battle. Themes are pasta, seafood, meat-lovers, vegetables and brunch. This year’s featured artist is Desiree Kelly; proceeds from her artwork will benefit Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. April 24-28. $85-$140. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. savordetroit.com.

Sarap serves Filipino Kamayan Dinner at Revolver: Chefs Dorothy Hernandez and Jake Williams will serve a communal, traditional Filipino dinner called Kamayan. Food is served on the table on banana leaves, and guests eat with their hands. 6 and 9 p.m. April 26. $45. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Chef’s Schoolyard benefit for Detroit Prep at Great Lakes Culinary Center: Chefs from Detroit’s most popular restaurants will prepare a multicourse meal with drink pairings to raise funds for Detroit Prep, a free public elementary school operating out of a church basement that is working toward finding its own permanent home. Tickets go on sale Monday and are expected to sell out quickly. 6-9 p.m. May 8-9. $250 per person. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. detroitprep.org/schoolyard.

Barley BBQ & Beats at Eastern Market: Sample whiskey from distilleries across Michigan, plus barbecue from some of the area’s most well-known restaurants and caterers. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program to help those in need get end-of-life care. 5-9 p.m. May 23. $40, $45 at the door. Shed 3, Russell at Division, Detroit. www.hom.org/BBB2019.

Melody Baetens

