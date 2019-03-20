Dining calendar

March Mac-Ness at Brew Detroit: A battle to see who has Detroit’s best macaroni and cheese. Admission includes 10 samples and a chance to vote for your favorite. There’s also a two-on-two bocce ball tournament. 6-10 p.m. Thurs. $5; $10 per team for bocce tournament. 1401 Abbott, Detroit. (313) 974-7366.

Hopz 2019 – Beer, Burgerz, Mac at Community House: This first-ever event brings together beer, burgers and macaroni and cheese to raise funds for Birmingham’s Community House. Tickets include 10 tokens for beer samples, a vodka bar, small plates and live entertainment. 5-9 p.m. Sat. $39. 380 S. Bates, Birmingham. communityhouse.com.

Celebratory Wine Dinner for winemaker Mike Grgich’s 95th Birthday at Rattlesnake Club: Enjoy a five-course meal paired with wines chosen by sommelier Maria Papp from Grgich’s winery. Each guest gets a $25 gift card to use on another visit with the purchase of two entrees. March 29. $145 per person plus tax and tip. 300 River Place, Detroit. (313) 567-4400.

Let Them Eat Cake at Leon & Lulu: Professional and amateur bakers will put their best cupcake forward at this strolling event benefiting Variety children’s charity. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 31. No tickets necessary. 96 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. (248) 288-3600.

Collaboration dinner with chefs Kate Williams and Julia Sullivan at Lady of the House: Chef Williams has invited chef Sullivan of Nashville’s Henrietta Red restaurant to share her kitchen and present an a la carte collaborative menu. A $10 donation to Alternatives For Girls is required to hold a reservation. 5-10 p.m. April 8. 1426 Bagley, Detroit. RSVP/donate via Eventbrite.com.

Sarap serves Filipino Kamayan Dinner at Revolver: Chefs Dorothy Hernandez and Jake Williams will serve a communal, traditional Filipino dinner called Kamayan. Food is served on the table on banana leaves, and guests eat with their hands. 6 and 9 p.m. April 12-13 and 26 and 6 p.m. April 27. $45. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Detroit Mixology 101: Rum at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make rum-based cocktails to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. April 20. $35. 11000 W. McNichols, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Savor Detroit at Great Lakes Culinary Center: This annual chef-driven event is presented by Hour Detroit. This year top chefs from the area and beyond will team up for culinary battle. Themes are pasta, seafood, meat-lovers, vegetables and brunch. This year’s featured artist is Desiree Kelly; proceeds from her artwork will benefit Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. April 24-28. $85-$140. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. savordetroit.com.

Chef’s Schoolyard benefit for Detroit Prep at Great Lakes Culinary Center: Chefs from Detroit’s most popular restaurants will prepare a multicourse meal with drink pairings to raise funds for Detroit Prep, a free public elementary school operating out of a church basement that is working toward finding its own permanent home. Tickets go on sale Monday and are expected to sell out quickly. 6-9 p.m. May 8-9. $250 per person. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. detroitprep.org/schoolyard.

Barley BBQ & Beats at Eastern Market: Sample whiskey from distilleries across Michigan, plus barbecue from some of the area’s most well-known restaurants and caterers. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program to help those in need get end-of-life care. 5-9 p.m. May 23. $40, $45 at the door. Shed 3, Russell at Division, Detroit. www.hom.org/BBB2019.

Eat Detroit restaurant event in downtown Detroit: Participating restaurants in downtown Detroit will serve small plates and craft cocktails while raising funds for SAY Detroit, a nonprofit dedicated to improving life for the city’s neediest citizens. Stroll around the city and visit Prime + Proper, Vertical Detroit, Grey Ghost, Chili Mustard Onions, Shewolf, La Lanterna, Vincente’s Cuban Cuisine and more. 6-9:30 p.m. June 19. $100, $250 VIP. eatdetroit.info.

Dining and food news

Peso gets ready to open: The newest Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar, Peso, will open March 28. The new spot will focus on tortas and classic Mexican food, as well as expertly made (and gorgeous) margaritas, cantaritos and palomas. It is opening in the Hubbard Richard neighborhood at 2537 Bagley in Detroit.

Valentine’s Red Label Bourbon is back: After being sold out for two years, Valentine Distilling Co.’s Mayor Pingree Red Label Bourbon Whiskey is back on the shelves. Last month the Ferndale-based spirit maker released about 3,9000 bottles.

Virtue Cider launches low-AVB bubbly: Michigan’s Virtue Cider has launched Mezzo Spritz, a canned caboniated drink that is made with cider, sparkling water and botanical for a fresh and light taste without too much alcohol, just 3.5 percent abv (and 80 calories). Drink it alone or use it as a mixer for something stronger. It’s sold throughout Michigan in six-packs of 12 ounce cans.

Lenten Fish Fries

St. Francis D’Assisi, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays through April 12. 4500 Wesson, Detroit. (313) 897-7229.

Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3-8 p.m. Fridays through April 19. Dine in or carry out. 4440 Russell, Detroit. (313) 831-6659.

Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 4 p.m. Fridays through April 12. 7685 Grandville, Detroit. (313) 846-2222.

Saint Isaac Jogues, 4-10 p.m. Fridays through April 12. 21100 Madison, St. Clair Shores. saintisaacjogues.com.

Bravado Event Venue, 4-8 p.m. Fridays through April 12. Fish dinner buffet with cash bar. 36217 S. Gratoit., Clinton Township. (586) 477-1240.

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays through April 19. Dine in or carry out. 31530 Beechwood, Garden City. (734) 427-1533.

St. Michael of the Archangel, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays through April 12. Dine in or carry out. Cafeteria, 11441 Hubbard, Livonia. (734) 261-1455.

Our Lady Star of the Sea, 5-7 p.m. Fridays through April 12. Free for ages 4 and younger. 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods. (313) 884-1070 or olsos.org.

Commonwealth Club, 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Open to non-members for fish fry only. 30088 Dequindre, Warren. (586) 751-9560.

