Tickets for the singer's first local concert in 15 years go on sale March 29

Phil Collins will play his first solo Metro Detroit concert since 2004 when he performs at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 1, promoters announced Thursday.

The date is one of 15 Collins has announced on the fall leg of his tour, an extension of his "Not Dead Yet!" tour which he has titled his "Still Not Dead Yet!" tour.

Phil Collins will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 1. (Photo: Elsa, Getty Images)

Tickets for the show go on sale March 29, and registration for the on-sale is open now through Sunday at https://philcollins.ontouraccess.com/. Any remaining tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 30.

Additionally, a pre-sale for Citi members begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday; Citi card holders can register for pre-sale access now through Sunday at citiprivatepass.com.

Collins launched his Not Dead Yet! tour in June 2017 and brought the tour to North America last fall, but the 68-year-old hit maker skipped the Motor City.

Collins' last area solo concert was a Sept. 2004 stop at the Palace of Auburn Hills on his First Final Farewell Tour.

He joined his bandmates in Genesis when the English rock act performed at The Palace in September 2007.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/21/phil-collins-headed-little-caesars-arena-fall/3229445002/