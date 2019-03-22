1. Disney on Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party” at Little Caesars Arena: The most famous mouse on the planet and his friends follow Captain Hook's treasure map in an attempt to find a distressed Tinker Bell. 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $15 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

"Girlfriend" (Photo: Detroit Public Theatre)

2. “Girlfriend” at Allesse Hall at the Max: Performed by the Detroit Public Theatre, this story of teenage love is based on the 1991 album by Matthew Sweet, who wrote the play along with Todd Almond. The story follows two teenage boys with opposite personalities. 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through April 14). $25-$47.50. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Buy Photo 'Fake News' reporter Nain Rouge is chased off the stage in Detroit's 9th annual Marche du Nain Rouge in this March 25, 2018 file photo. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News, file)

3. Marche du Nain Rouge in Cass Corridor: The annual banishing of the city’s unlucky red dwarf, the Marche du Nain Rouge is an outdoor parade of revelers of all stripes. Awards will be given to those with the best costumes and to the best human-powered floats. Noon Sunday. Free. Second and Canfield, Detroit. marchedunainrouge.com.

