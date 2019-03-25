On his 31st birthday, the rapper is talking about finding clarity in his life

Big Sean is opening up about his mental health.

The Detroit rapper, who turned 31 on Monday, posted a series of videos on Instagram discussing the clarity he received from seeing a therapist in the last year.

Buy Photo Detroit recording artist Big Sean plays to fans. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Around a year ago, Sean said he felt his energy "wasn't all the way connecting" in his life. "I'm big on energy, and I wasn't feeling like myself and I couldn't figure out why," said Sean, born Sean Anderson. "So what I did was I stepped back from everything I was doing, everything I had going on, because somewhere in the middle of it, dawg, I just felt lost and I didn't know how I got there."

Sean scrapped a tour last year and took a step back from his music, and said he realized what was absent in his life. "I got a good therapist, I was blessed enough to talk to some super spiritual people, and they made me realize what I was missing in my life and one thing I was missing was clarity."

He went on to speak about unconditional love and doing things he wants to do to make himself happy. He says his new focus has allowed him to make the best music of his life.

Other than the three new videos, titled "my thoughts," "CLARITY" and "UNCONDITIONAL LOVE," Sean has wiped his Instagram account clean.

The rapper's last two albums, "I Decided" and "Double or Nothing," his collaboration with producer Metro Boomin', were released in 2017.

See the three videos below.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/25/big-sean-opens-up-therapy-mental-health/3266384002/