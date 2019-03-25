Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Hugh Jackman "excited" to be heading back to Broadway
Hugh Jackman says he’s looking forward to coming back to Broadway next year in the ‘The Music Man’
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Hugh Jackman "excited" to be heading back to Broadway
The Associated Press
Published 10:03 a.m. ET March 25, 2019 | Updated 10:10 a.m. ET March 25, 2019
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hugh Jackman says he’s looking forward to coming back to Broadway next year as a classic roguish traveling salesman in a play he first performed in as a teenager.
“I’m very, very excited about doing ‘The Music Man’,” he told The Associated Press.
The two-time Tony winner said he first performed the show in high school, and that it was the first musical he ever acted in.
“It’s amazing I’m going back to it,” he said.
As con man Harold Hill, Jackman will sing such favorites as “Ya Got Trouble,” “Seventy-Six Trombones” and “Gary, Indiana.”
Jackman was speaking with the AP on Sunday at the Global Teacher Prize award ceremony in Dubai, where he announced the winner and performed musical numbers from his 2017 film “The Greatest Showman.”
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/25/hugh-jackman-excited-heading-back-broadway/39252471/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.