Dining calendar

$2 Dog Day at BurgerFi: Get a Wagyu beef hot dog with complimentary toppings for just $2. Limit two per person. Premium toppings cost extra. Thursday. 18801 Traditions, Northville. (248) 308-3532.

Celebratory Wine Dinner for winemaker Mike Grgich’s 95th Birthday at Rattlesnake Club: Enjoy a five-course meal paired with wines chosen by sommelier Maria Papp from Grgich’s winery. Each guest gets a $25 gift card to use on another visit with the purchase of two entrees. Friday. $145 per person plus tax and tip. 300 River Place, Detroit. (313) 567-4400.

Let Them Eat Cake at Leon & Lulu: Professional and amateur bakers will put their best cupcake forward at this strolling event benefiting Variety children’s charity. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. No tickets necessary. 96 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. (248) 288-3600.

April Fool’s Low Key Mischief Dinner with Craig Miyajima at Frame: The five-course menu is a secret for this nothing-is-as-it-seems dinner. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Mon. $50 per person plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Collaboration dinner with chefs Kate Williams and Julia Sullivan at Lady of the House: Chef Williams has invited chef Sullivan of Nashville’s Henrietta Red restaurant to share her kitchen and present an a la carte collaborative menu. A $10 donation to Alternatives For Girls is required to hold a reservation. 5-10 p.m. April 8. 1426 Bagley, Detroit. RSVP/donate via Eventbrite.com.

Sarap serves Filipino Kamayan Dinner at Revolver: Chefs Dorothy Hernandez and Jake Williams will serve a communal, traditional Filipino dinner called Kamayan. Food is served on the table on banana leaves, and guests eat with their hands. 6 and 9 p.m. April 12-13 and 26 and 6 p.m. April 27. $45. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Rainbow Seeker Release Party at Blake’s Tasting Room: This Michigan-made pineapple and sage hard cider returns for the season with a release party. A portion of proceeds from this product benefit the LGBT National Help Center. 6-10 p.m. April 12. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. (586) 784-9463.

Detroit Mixology 101: Rum at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make rum-based cocktails to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. April 20. $35. 11000 W. McNichols, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Savor Detroit at Great Lakes Culinary Center: This annual chef-driven event is presented by Hour Detroit. This year top chefs from the area and beyond will team up for culinary battle. Themes are pasta, seafood, meat-lovers, vegetables and brunch. This year’s featured artist is Desiree Kelly; proceeds from her artwork will benefit Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. April 24-28. $85-$140. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. savordetroit.com.

VegFest at Suburban Collection Showplace: The 20th anniversary of this plant-based-lifestyle event, this year the VegFest welcomes author, actress and activist Alicia Silverstone as a special guest speaker. The event also includes around 150 restaurants, retailers and vendors promoting diet and life free of animal products. 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28. $12. 46100 Grand River, Novi. vegmichigan.org.

Chef’s Schoolyard benefit for Detroit Prep at Great Lakes Culinary Center: Chefs from Detroit’s most popular restaurants will prepare a multicourse meal with drink pairings to raise funds for Detroit Prep, a free public elementary school operating out of a church basement that is working toward finding its own permanent home. Tickets go on sale Monday and are expected to sell out quickly. 6-9 p.m. May 8-9. $250 per person. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. detroitprep.org/schoolyard.

Barley BBQ & Beats at Eastern Market: Sample whiskey from distilleries across Michigan, plus barbecue from some of the area’s most well-known restaurants and caterers. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program to help those in need get end-of-life care. 5-9 p.m. May 23. $40, $45 at the door. Shed 3, Russell at Division, Detroit. www.hom.org/BBB2019.

Eat Detroit restaurant event in downtown Detroit: Participating restaurants in downtown Detroit will serve small plates and craft cocktails while raising funds for SAY Detroit, a nonprofit dedicated to improving life for the city’s neediest citizens. Stroll around the city and visit Prime + Proper, Vertical Detroit, Grey Ghost, Chili Mustard Onions, Shewolf, La Lanterna, Vincente’s Cuban Cuisine and more. 6-9:30 p.m. June 19. $100, $250 VIP. eatdetroit.info.

Melody Baetens

