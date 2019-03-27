our picks

CAT CABARET

at Magic Bag

An annual event to raise money for the Ferndale Cat Shelter and Catfe Lounge (where you can pet cats waiting to be adopted and enjoy coffee and wifi), the Cat Cabaret has a silent auction, cash bar and food from the Nosh Pit and Imperial. Local comics, DJs, comedians and performers will entertain, including the band the High Strung, comedian Esther Nevarez and more. 6-10 p.m. Sun. $50, $75 VIP. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

ALL THINGS DETROIT SPRING MARKET

at Eastern Market

Buy local at this all-day experience that includes more than 250 small businesses, from olive oil to clothing. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. $5-$15. Sheds 3, 4 and 5. 2934 Russell, Detroit. iloveallthingsdetroit.com.

big shows

THURSDAY

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, classic pop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $87-$110. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Il Divo at Fox Theatre, pop/opera, 8:30 p.m. Thurs. $29.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

FRIDAY

The Wall Theatrical Extravaganza at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Sunsqubi with Defunk at Majestic Theatre, dance/electronic, 7 p.m. Fri. $18 in advance, $21 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Demetri Martin at Royal Oak Music Theatre, comedy, 7 p.m. Fri. $39.50 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

The Old 97’s with Joshua Ray Walker at Magic Bag, alt-country, 8 p.m. Fri. $28. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Anderson Cooper at Caesars Windsor, talk, 8 p.m. Fri. $48 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

SATURDAY

Jamey Johnson at Fillmore Detroit, country, 7 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Oak Ridge Boys at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, country, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $86 and up. 44575 Garfield, Clinton Township. (586) 268-2222.

“And That’s Why We Drink” at Royal Oak Music Theatre, podcast, 8 p.m. Sat. $25-$30. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

MONDAY

Jeff Tweedy at Michigan Theater, alt-country, 7:30 p.m. Mon. $40 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

TUESDAY

Dream Theater at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $35. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Amos Lee at Michigan Theater, singer/songwriter, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $35. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

WEDNESDAY

Failure with Swervedriver at Majestic Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $29.50 in advance, $35 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Shwayze at Magic Bag, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Wed. $17. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

live music

THURSDAY

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Schubert and “On the Beautiful Blue Danube” at Shaarey Zedek, classical, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $25, $10 students. 27375 Bell, Southfield. (313) 576-5111.

Huntertones at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $30. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

FRIDAY

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Schubert and “On the Beautiful Blue Danube” at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, classical, 8 p.m. Fri. $25, $10 students. 44575 Garfield, Clinton Township. (313) 576-5111.

Trobbinnoggin with Konrad Lee at Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 715 E. Milwaukee, Detroit. (313) 873-2955.

Teiku at Kerrytown Concert House, avant-garde jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

SATURDAY

Stories Untold, A Year in New York, If Walls Could Talk and more at Crofoot Ballroom, rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $12. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Antighost, You Rest You Joy Life, Dogleg and Pinch at Pike Room, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs the Music of David Bowie at Orchestra Hall, classical/pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $32-$115. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Mdou Moctar at Trinosophes, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

See Dick Run, the Hillbilly Executives and Hot Ugly at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Rockstar’s MTV Spring Break ’80s Bash at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Kiss and Joe Satriani tribute bands at Token Lounge, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734)513-5030.

Alvin Waddles at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

MONDAY

Typical Sisters at Trumbullplex, modern jazz, 7:30 p.m. Mon. $6-$10. 4210 Trumbull, Detroit. trumbullplex.org.

TUESDAY

Alexis Lombre Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Tues. No cover. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones at Otus Supply, rockabilly, 8 p.m. Tues. $10. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Pat Lok and Party Pupils at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Charlotte de Witte with Asher Perkins at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Fri. $25. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SATURDAY

Emo Night Brooklyn at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 9 p.m. Sat. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Grits & Biscuits at Shelter, 9 p.m. Sat. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Revival Saturdays with TrblMakr at Elektricity, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 15 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 599-2212.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Annie Jr.” at Costick Center, 7 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. 1 and 7 p.m. Sat. and 1 and 5 p.m. Sun. $10. 28600 W. 11 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 473-1848.

Leonard Ouzts at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$20. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Heywood Banks at One Night Stan’s, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Sat. $25. 4761 Highland, Waterford. (248) 875-6524.

Geechy Guy at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $10-$15. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Hamilton” at Fisher Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 8 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through April 21). Verified resale tickets available at Ticketmaster.com. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “Girlfriend” at Allesse Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. and 8 p.m. Wed. (through April 14). $25-$47.50. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

“Stick Fly” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 2 and 8 p.m. Wed. $30 and up. Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester. (248) 377-3300 or mbtheatre.com.

Rogers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at Fox Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. $34 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

“The Interference” by Lynda Radley at Matrix Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. (through April 14). $22, $17 seniors, veterans and students. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 967-0599 or matrixtheatre.org.

“The House” at Ringwald Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. (through April 22). $10-$20. 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545.

SUNDAY

“Diary of a Worm, a Spider and a Fly” at Music Hall Center for the Performing Art, 6 p.m. Sun. $20, $10 children. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8501.

visual arts/film

SATURDAY

“Dumbo” screening with free pints from Hudsonville Ice Cream at Emagine Novi, 12:30 p.m. Sat. Free. 44425 W. 12 Mile, Novi. Register at Eventbrite.com.

“Corine Vermeulen, Kodak and the Comet” at David Klein Gallery, 6-8 p.m. Sat. artist reception, runs through May 4. 1520 Washington, Detroit. (313) 818-3416.

WEDNESDAY

Italian Film Festival USA of Metro Detroit at Detroit Film Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Wed. (runs through May 5). Free. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. italianfilmfests.org/detroit.

etc.

THURSDAY

ACCESS’ 48th Annual Dinner, From the Neighborhood to the Nation at Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, 6 p.m. Thurs. $100 and up. 400 Renaissance, Detroit. accesscommunity.org.

SATURDAY

Olde Wrestling, family-friendly vintage style wrestling with live music, cocktails and food at Detroit City Distillery’s Whiskey Factory, 7 p.m. Sat. $15, $10 children. 1000 Maple, Detroit. oldewrestling.com/tickets.

“I Love Me: The Self Love Summit” motivaional event featuring Derrick Jaxn, Ace Methaphor and Stephan Speaks at DoubleTree Dearborn, 7-9 p.m. Sat. $49.99 and up. 5801 Southfield, Detroit. Eventbrite.com.

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control’s annual Euchre Tournament at Total Sports, 7 p.m. Sat. check in. $20. 40501 Production, Harrison Charter Township. www.bit.ly/FoDaccEuchre2.

SUNDAY

Mudpuppypalooza, a celebration of aquatic salamanders at Belle Isle Nature Center, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. Free. Belle Isle, Detroit. detroitzoo.org.

ONGOING

Arab American Heritage Month with free walk-in admission at Arab American National Museum, Mon.-April 30. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/27/entertainment-calendar-things-week-metro-deroit-concerts-theater-music-art/39265667/