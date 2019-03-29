Tickets for the concerts, Rock's first Metro Detroit dates in two years, go on sale April 6

Kid Rock is spending his "Hot September Nights" at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

The Detroit rocker will play the Clarkston amphitheatre Sept. 6, 7, 13 and 14, promoters announced Friday morning, dubbing the homestand "Hot September Nights."

Tickets for the four shows go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6 and start at $39.

Members of Rock's fan club get early access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. April 2. Fans can join Rock's fan club at kidrock.com/community; a yearly membership costs $15.

The concerts will be Rock's first Metro Detroit engagements since he opened Little Caesars Arena with six shows in September 2017.

The "American Bad Ass" released his 11th studio album, "Sweet Southern Sugar," in November 2017, and issued his "Greatest Hits You Never Saw Coming" compilation in last September.

Recently, Rock hit the links with Donald Trump, and he scored his first hole-in-one while playing a round of golf with Jack Nicklaus.

