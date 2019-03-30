The DSO will be joined by a full rock band as conductor Brent Havens leads them through the music of late British rock star David Bowie. (Photo: Stephen Chernin / AP)

1. Olde Wrestling at Detroit City Distillery’s Whiskey Factory: This new event celebrates vintage wrestling, and his live music, craft cocktails and food. It's being promoted as family-friendly, and all ages are welcome. 7 p.m. Sat. $15, $10 children. 1000 Maple, Detroit. oldewrestling.com/tickets.

2. Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs the Music of David Bowie at Orchestra Hall: The DSO will be joined by a full rock band as conductor Brent Havens leads them through the music of late British rock star David Bowie. Brody Dolyniuk will sing tunes from throughout his career, including "Space Oddity," "Under Pressure" "Rebel Rebel," "China Girl" and more. 8 p.m. Sat. $32-$115. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

3. All Things Detroit Spring Market at Eastern Market: Buy local at this all-day experience that includes more than 250 small businesses, from olive oil to clothing. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. $5-$15. Sheds 3, 4 and 5. 2934 Russell, Detroit. iloveallthingsdetroit.com.

