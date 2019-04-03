The "Meet the Fockers" star will join Bill and Hillary Clinton at the Fox Theatre April 12

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton (Photo: Joshua Lott / Getty Images file)

It's an evening with the Clintons — and a Stiller.

Ben Stiller has been announced as moderator for “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton,” April 12 at Detroit's Fox Theatre, promoters announced Wednesday.

The actor and director is hosting the evening, which is billed as a joint on-stage conversation with the former President and ex-Secretary of State, who will share stories and anecdotes from their careers in politics and public service.

Tickets for the show are now available via Ticketmaster and the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena box offices.

The Clintons' spring tour kicks off April 11 at New York's Beacon Theatre and continues through May 5 at Las Vegas' Park Theater.

The 13-date tour launched in Toronto in November.

