Dining calendar

Bacon Bash at Burton Manor: Celebrate all things bacon as more than 40 restaurants and caterers bring out their best dishes featuring this savory favorite. Tickets include food samples, drink sample tickets, a commemorative pint glass and keepsake photo. 7:30 p.m. Sat. (6:30 p.m. for VIP). $50, $65 VIP. 27777 Schoolcraft Livonia. baconbash.com.

Collaboration dinner with chefs Kate Williams and Julia Sullivan at Lady of the House: Chef Williams has invited chef Sullivan of Nashville’s Henrietta Red restaurant to share her kitchen and present an a la carte collaborative menu. A $10 donation to Alternatives For Girls is required to hold a reservation. 5-10 p.m. Mon. 1426 Bagley, Detroit. RSVP/donate via Eventbrite.com.

Sarap serves Filipino Kamayan Dinner at Revolver: Chefs Dorothy Hernandez and Jake Williams will serve a communal, traditional Filipino dinner called Kamayan. Food is served on the table on banana leaves, and guests eat with their hands. 6 and 9 p.m. April 12-13 and 26 and 6 p.m. April 27. $45. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Rainbow Seeker Release Party at Blake’s Tasting Room: This Michigan-made pineapple and sage hard cider returns for the season with a release party. A portion of proceeds from this product benefit the LGBT National Help Center. 6-10 p.m. April 12. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. (586) 784-9463.

Detroit Mixology 101: Rum at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make rum-based cocktails to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. April 20. $35. 11000 W. McNichols, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Savor Detroit at Great Lakes Culinary Center: This annual chef-driven event is presented by Hour Detroit. This year top chefs from the area and beyond will team up for culinary battle. Themes are pasta, seafood, meat-lovers, vegetables and brunch. This year’s featured artist is Desiree Kelly; proceeds from her artwork will benefit Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. April 24-28. $85-$140. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. savordetroit.com.

VegFest at Suburban Collection Showplace: The 20th anniversary of this plant-based-lifestyle event, this year the VegFest welcomes author, actress and activist Alicia Silverstone as a special guest speaker. The event also includes around 150 restaurants, retailers and vendors promoting diet and life free of animal products. 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28. $12. 46100 Grand River, Novi. vegmichigan.org.

Chef’s Schoolyard benefit for Detroit Prep at Great Lakes Culinary Center: Chefs from Detroit’s most popular restaurants will prepare a multicourse meal with drink pairings to raise funds for Detroit Prep, a free public elementary school operating out of a church basement that is working toward finding its own permanent home. Tickets go on sale Monday and are expected to sell out quickly. 6-9 p.m. May 8-9. $250 per person. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. detroitprep.org/schoolyard.

Barley BBQ & Beats at Eastern Market: Sample whiskey from distilleries across Michigan, plus barbecue from some of the area’s most well-known restaurants and caterers. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program to help those in need get end-of-life care. 5-9 p.m. May 23. $40, $45 at the door. Shed 3, Russell at Division, Detroit. www.hom.org/BBB2019.

Eat Detroit restaurant event in downtown Detroit: Participating restaurants in downtown Detroit will serve small plates and craft cocktails while raising funds for SAY Detroit, a nonprofit dedicated to improving life for the city’s neediest citizens. Stroll around the city and visit Prime + Proper, Vertical Detroit, Grey Ghost, Chili Mustard Onions, Shewolf, La Lanterna, Vincente’s Cuban Cuisine and more. 6-9:30 p.m. June 19. $100, $250 VIP. eatdetroit.info.

Dining and food news

Michigan distilleries bring home awards: Local booze-makers took home some prizes at the recent Craft Spirits Conference and Expo in Denver, Colorado, last month. Grand Rapids’ Long Road Distillers took home Best in Category for their Amaro Pazzo made with Madcap Coffee. Long Road, New Holland Spirits and Round Barn all took home gold medals. Royal Oak’s Motor City Gas Whiskey Distillery earned a pair of bronze medals. For a full list of winners, visit distilling.com/events/judging/awards.

Taco Bell Cantina closed: After not being successful at securing a liquor license, the Taco Bell Cantina in Royal Oak has closed. The appeal of the fast-food company’s “Cantina-style” locations like the one in Las Vegas is that it serves alcohol like beer and margaritas.

Slow’s offers burritos via Uber Eats: Slow’s BBQ has branched out to burritos, but only via Uber Eats. For now they’re only available via the food delivery app 4-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 4-8 p.m. Sun.

Besa offers happy hour pricing at the bar: Try some of the dishes at new upscale Besa in downtown Detroit for a lower price point 4-6:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Sit at the bar and get specials on Oyster West Coast ($3 each), charcuterie or cheese board ($12), triple-cooked fries ($5) and more. Besa is at 600 Woodward. Visit besadetroit.com.

