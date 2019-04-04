Chelsea de Souza is part of the Emerging Artists Piano Competition and Festival in Birmingham this weekend. (Photo: Courtesy of Cranbrook Music Guild)

our picks

ERIC B. AND RAKIM

at Saint Andrew’s Hall

This pioneering rap duo reunited recently after years of not performing together. Their 1987 debut release “Paid in Full” is considered a benchmark album for the hip-hop genre. 8:30 p.m. Thurs. $40-$55. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

ARIANA GRANDE

at Little Caesars Arena

One of the biggest pop queens on the scene today, Grande comes through town with her “The Sweetener World Tour,” which includes Normani and Social House. There are some stricter security measures for this show, including a handbag policy that prohibits any bag that is not 100 percent clear. 8 p.m. Fri. Only Verified Resale tickets available. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

JOEY DEFRANCESCO

at Blue Llama Jazz Club

This new live music spot in Ann Arbor celebrates its grand opening weekend with jazz and blues organist Joey DeFrancesco. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $50-$60. 314 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 372-3200.

big shows

THURSDAY

Muse with Walk the Moon at Little Caesars Arena, rock, 7:30 p .m. Thurs. $54.50 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-700.

Nils Frahm at Majestic Theatre, electronic, 8 p.m. Thurs. $35. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

FRIDAY

Sebastian Maniscalco at Fox Theatre, comedy, 7 and 10 p.m. Fri. $35 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Mott the Hoople ’74 at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $54 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Nate Bargatze at Royal Oak Music Theatre, comedy, 7 p.m. Fri. $29.50 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Lil Mosey at Crofoot Ballroom, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Fri. $25-$100. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

SATURDAY

DDG at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sat. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Motor City Laugh-A-Thon with DeRay Davis, Bruce Bruce, Adele Givens, Red Grant, Michael Colyar and Comedian J.J. at Fox Theatre, comedy, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $57 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Adrian Belew with Saul Zonana at Magic Bag, rock, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $30. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Method Man and Redman at Fillmore Detroit, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Sat. $55 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Manic Focus at Majestic Theatre, dance/electronic, 8 p.m. Sat. $18-$23. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SUNDAY

Earl Sweatshirt at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sun. $35 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

MONDAY

Bon Iver at Fox Theatre, indie folk, 7:30 p.m. Mon. $39.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

TUESDAY

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets at Fillmore Detroit, psych/rock, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $45 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

WEDNESDAY

Hatebreed with Obituary, Cro-Mag and more at Harpo’s, metal, 5:30 p.m. Wed. $25. 14238 Harper, Detroit. ticketweb.com.

Celtic Woman at Fox Theatre, Celtic/pop, 7 p.m. Wed. $49 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Spiritualized at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock/shoegaze, 7 p.m. Wed. $35-$75. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers with Miles Nelson at Magic Bag, rock/country, 8 p.m. Wed. $25. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

live music

THIS WEEKEND

Emerging Artists Piano Competition and Festival at Congregational Church of Birmingham UCC, classical, 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 2 p.m. Sat. $40, $5 students. 1000 Cranbrook, Bloomfield Hills. cranbrookmusicguild.org.

The Big ’80s with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Orchestra Hall at the Max, pop/classical, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $19-$110. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

THURSDAY

Cherry Pools at Shelter, rock, 6 p.m. Thurs. $13. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Fatai at Magic Bag, soul/R&B, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Jazz friends of Michael G. Nastos at Ziggy’s, jazz, 8-11 p.m. Thurs. No cover. 207 W. Michigan, Ypsilanti. (734) 904-8332.

FRIDAY

Avey Tare at Deluxx Fluxx, pop, 7 p.m. Fri. $12 in advance, $15 day of. 1274 Library, Detroit. (313) 788-7015.

Skull Fist, Starkill, Euphoria and Reducer at Sanctuary Detroit, metal, 7 p.m. Fri. $13. 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. sanctuarydetroit.com.

Delta Sleep, Gleemer and Bogues at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $13. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Anthony Gomes at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $15-$20. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Zoë Keating at the Cube at the Max, classical, 8 p.m. Fri. $15, $49 for VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

Peace Frog – A Tribute to the Doors at Magic Bag, classic rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Friday Night Live concert series with Wil Nance at Farmington Civic Theatre, country, 8 p.m. Fri. $18. 33332 Grand River, Farmington Hills. Eventbrite.com.

Agarron de Bandas at Salon El Bosque, Latin, 10 p.m. Fri. $35-$150. 6705 W. Lafayete, Detroit. ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

Wreking Crue with Fallen Angel and Jovi at Emerald Theatre, rock/metal, 7 p.m. Sat. $10. 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. ticketmaster.com.

Quiana Lynell at the Club at the Max, soul/R&B, 8 p.m. Sat. $15, $49 for VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

Vivace Chamber Music series present violinist Gabriel Bolkowski and pianist Marta Aznavoorian at Birmingham Temple, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $28, $25 seniors, $10 students. 28611 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 956-7111 or (248) 661-1348.

The Bill Heid Trio at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Your Generation in Concert at the Morrie, pop/rock, 10 p.m. Sat. 511 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 216-1112.

SUNDAY

Balance featuring Bill Harris and Gerald Cleaver at Detroit Public Library, music/literary, 2 p.m. Sun. 5201 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 481-1300.

Takács Quartet at Rackham Auditorium, classical, 4 p.m. Sun. $35-$66. 915 E. Washington, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538 or ums.org.

The Cookers at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, jazz, 7 and 9 p.m. Sun. $40. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

MONDAY

Ex Hex at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Mon. $16. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

TUESDAY

DaBaby at Shelter, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Tues. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Alexis Lombre Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Tues. No cover. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

WEDNESDAY

Tony Jefferson at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, jazz, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Wed. $15. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Stephane Wrembel Band: the Django Experiment at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Wed. $15, $10 students. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Josh Blue at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $15-$25. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Geechy Guy at One Night Stan’s, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Sat. $14 and up. 4761 Highland, Waterford. (248) 875-6524.

Derek Richards at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $10-$15. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Hamilton” at Fisher Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 8 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through April 21). Verified resale tickets available at Ticketmaster.com. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “Girlfriend” at Allesse Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. and 8 p.m. Wed. (through April 14). $25-$47.50. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Larry Shue’s “The Foreigner” at MacKenzie Fine Arts Center at Henry Ford College, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (also April 11-14). $15, $12 employees and students. 5101 Evergreen, Dearborn. hfcc.edu.

“Stick Fly” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 6 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 2 and 8 p.m. Wed. $30 and up. Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester. (248) 377-3300 or mbtheatre.com.

William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesars” with Théâtre National de Bretagne at Power Center, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $39 and up. 121 S. Fletcher, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

“The Interference” by Lynda Radley at Matrix Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. (through April 14). $22, $17 seniors, veterans and students. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 967-0599 or matrixtheatre.org.

“The House” at Ringwald Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. (through April 22). $10-$20. 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545.

THURSDAY

“PJ Masks Live! Save The Day” at Fox Theatre, 6 p.m. Thurs. $34.50. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

SATURDAY

Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski at City Theatre, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sat. $33. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

TUESDAY

Battle Hunger dance battle with Chicago Dance Crash at the Cube at the Max, 7 p.m. Tues. $75. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

visual arts/film

THIS WEEKEND

Royal Oak Market: Spring Art Fair at Royal Oak Farmers Market, noon-10 p.m. Thurs. and noon-10 p.m. Fri. Free. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. royaloakartfair.com.

Great Lakes Art Fair at Suburban Collection Showplace, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $7 ages 13 and older, $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. (248) 348-5600 ext. 208 or greatlakesartfair.com.

Glass Eggstravaganza show and sale with glass-blowing demonstrations at Glass Academy, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 25331 Trowbridge, Dearborn. glassacademy.com.

FRIDAY

Book + Print Fest with readings, poetry, art and live music at Arab American National Museum, 2-9 p.m. Fri. Free. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266 or arabamericanmuseum.org.

SATURDAY

Lebanese Film Festival at Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 12:30-6:30 p.m. Sat. Free. 15801 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 943-2350.

“The Ten Commandments” at Senate Theatre, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 6424 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 894-0850.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Hot Rod & Racing Expo at Suburban Collection Showplace, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. $10-$20, $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. hotrodracingexpo.com.

SATURDAY

Historic Auto Art exhibit featuring one hundred 1/12-scale scratch-built model automobiles at Gilmore Car Museum, opens Saturday and runs through October. 6865 W. Hickory, Hickory Corners. gilmorecarmuseum.org.

SUNDAY

Lincoln Park Farmers Market at Ikaros Hall, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. 1681 Fort, Lincoln Park. (313) 427-0443.

MONDAY

Victor Begg, author of “Our Muslim Neighbors,” book reading and signing at Arab American National Museum, 6-8 p.m. Mon. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266 or arabamericanmuseum.org.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/04/04/entertainment-calendar-things-detroit-events-music-concerts-stage-comedy-shows-art/39298043/