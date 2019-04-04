ON SALE THURSDAY

Nav, Fillmore Detroit, June 8, $25-$59.50

ON SALE FRIDAY

Machine Gun Kelly, Fillmore Detroit, June 1, $25-$59.50

Lionel Richie, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 30, $29.50 and up

Carly Rae Jepsen, Fillmore Detroit, July 13, $26-$60.50

Khalid, Little Caesars Arena, July 28, $39.95 and up

Steely Dan, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 29, $35

“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Fox Theatre, Oct. 13, $29.50

Wednesday Jazzy Nights Series at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Individual tickets start at $19; get entire series for $268

Damien Escobar, June 5

Jonathan Butler and Kirk Whalum, June 12

Kenny G, June 19

Black Violin, June 26

Loose Ends and Rahsaan Patterson, July 3

Superstars of Jazz Fusion featuring Roy Ayers, Miki Howard and Lonnie Liston Smith, July 10

Robert Glasper and Christian Scott, July 17

PJ Morton and Dwele, July 24

Najee, July 31

Rose Royce and Con Funk Shun, Aug. 7

Double Vision Revisited featuring Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller with guest Billy Kilson and Larry Braggs, Aug. 14

Michael Franks, Aug. 21

ON SALE SATURDAY

Kid Rock, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 6-7 and 13-14

ON SALE TUESDAY

Ann Arbor Summer Festival Mainstage at Power Center. Members on-sales start on April 4 and 5.

Cirque Alfonse: BARBU Electro Trad Cabaret, June 20-21, $35-$45

Dawes, June 26, $30-$55

Madeleine Peyroux, June 27, $25-$55

Evolution of a Sonero by Flaco Navaja, June 29, $40

Melissa Etheridge, July 3, $48.50-$103.50

The Capitol Steps, July 4, $40-$55

ON SALE APRIL 12

Yes with Asia, John Lodge of the Moody Blues and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 3, $29.50 and up

ON SALE NOW

Why Don’t We, Fox Theatre, April 11

President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Fox Theatre, April 12

Citizen Cope, Fillmore Detroit, April 13

Musical Tribute to Prince featuring Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience, the World’s greatest Prince Tribute Show, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, April 13

“The Sound of Music,” Fox Theatre, April 13-14

Brit Floyd “40 Years of the Wall,” Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, April 13

Ella Vos, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 17

Brian McKnight, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 18

Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour,” Fox Theatre, April 18-21

The Empire Strips Back burlesque show, Fillmore Detroit, April 19

Pop Evil, Fillmore Detroit, April 20

Alec Benjamin, Shelter, April 20

Neko Case, Majestic Theatre, April 22

Rival Sons with the Sheepdogs, Fillmore Detroit, April 23

B2K with Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V, Little Caesars Arena, April 24

Pink with Julia Michaels, Little Caesars Arena, April 26-27

Trevor Noah, Fox Theatre, April 26

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! King For a Day,” Fox Theatre, April 27

Chelsea Handler, Fillmore Detroit, April 27

Derek Hough, Fox Theatre, April 30

Jack & Jack, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 1

Midland, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 2

Lil Pump and Lil Skies 2019, Fillmore Detroit, May 5

“Waitress,” Fisher Theatre, May 7-19

Lany, Fillmore Detroit, May 8

Festival of Laughs with Sommore, George Wallace, DC Young Fly, Lavell Crawford and Mark Curry, Fox Theatre, May 11

1975 with Pale Waves, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, May 11

MGMT, Fillmore Detroit, May 13

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive, Fillmore Detroit, May 15

Slushii, Fillmore Detroit, May 16

“Jersey Boys,” Music Hall Center, May 17-19

Ken Jeong, Caesars Windsor, May 17

Smino, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 17

2 Chainz, E40, Plies and Young Dro, Fox Theatre, May 18

Roseanne Barr, Fox Theatre, May 19

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Fox Theatre, May 20

Sammy Hagar & the Circle with Night Ranger, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 22

Walk Off the Earth, Fillmore Detroit, May 22

Tony Bennett, Fox Theatre, May 23

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Fillmore Detroit, May 23

Florence + the Machine, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 24

Eddie Money, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 25

The Who, Little Caesars Arena, May 28

Hozier, Fillmore Detroit, May 28

Sinbad, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, May 30

Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike as RBRM, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, May 30

Tamar Braxton, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, May 30

Luke Combs with Cody Johnson and Ray Fulcher, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 30

Frank Caliendo, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, May 31

Wu-Tang Clan, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, May 31

Celeste Barber, Fillmore Detroit, May 31

Rob Thomas, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, June 1

Tom Segura, Fox Theatre, June 1

Forgotten Harvest Comedy Night with Jim Gaffigan, Fox Theatre, June 7

Coheed and Cambria and Mastadon, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 11

Local H, Shelter, June 12

Sasquatch, Small’s Bar, June 12

Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, June 13

Rob Lowe, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, June 14, $43

“Frank The Man The Music” starring Bob Anderson, Fox Theatre, June 15

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Father John Misty, Fox Theatre, June 17

The Spill Canvas, Shelter, June 17

New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature, Little Caesars Arena, June 18

Bob Seger, DTE Energy Music Theatre June 19 and 21 (fifth and sixth shows)

Thomas Rhett, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 20

Juliana Hatfield, Magic Bag, June 21

Bill Maher, Fox Theatre, June 22

Alex Aiono, Saint Andrew’s Hall, June 22

Hugh Jackman, Little Caesars Arena, June 24

The Lonely Island, Fox Theatre, June 26

August Burns Red, Fillmore Detroit, June 26

Rhett & Link, Fillmore Detroit, June 27

David Feherty, Fox Theatre, June 27

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 28

Dierks Bentley, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 29

Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 29

Steve Miller Band, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 30

Jennifer Lopez, Little Caesars Arena, July 5

Snoop Dogg with Warren G and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, July 5

Dirty Heads and 311, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 5

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 5

Sublime with Rome and SOJA, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 6

Dave Matthews Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 9

Rockstar Energy Drink Disrupt Festival, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 10

Riff Fest with Shinedown, Seether, Sevendust, Badflower, Wilson and more, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 13

The Music of Queen featuring Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 14

The Struts with the Glorious Sons, Fillmore Detroit, July 19

Jeff Lynne’s ELO with Dhani Harrison, Little Caesars Arena, July 20

Alice Cooper and Halestorm, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 20

The Gipsy Kings, Fillmore Detroit, July 20

Train and Goo Goo Dolls, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 23

Breaking Banjamin with Chevelle and Dorothy, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 24

Peter Frampton, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 25

MC Hammer with Sir Mix-A-Lot, Coolio, Biz Markie and DJ Kool, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 26

Queen + Adam Lambert, Little Caesars Arena, July 27

Prettymuch, Fillmore Detroit, July 27

The Temptations and the Righteous Brothers, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 27

Summer Salt, Shelter, July 29

Moe. and Blues Traveler with G. Love, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 30

Jon Bellion, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 30

John Mayer, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 2

Chris Stapleton, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 2

Bryan Ferry, Fox Theatre, Aug. 3

Beck and Cage the Elephant with Spoon, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug., 3

Gary Clark Jr., Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 4

Kirk Franklin, Fox Theatre, Aug. 4

Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Elle King, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 5

Shawn Mendes, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 5

“Impractical Jokers,” DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 9

Florida Georgia Line, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 10 and 22

Sarah McLachlan, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 10

Carlos Santana, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 11

Ben Folds and Violent Femmes, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 11

Beast Coast, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 11

Slipknot with Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 12

Korn and Alice in Chains, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 13

Smashing Pumpkins with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and AFI, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 14

Boyz II Men, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, Aug. 15

Hootie & the Blowfish, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 16

105.1 the Bounce Birthday Bash with Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 17

Ted Nugent, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 31

Live and Bush, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Sept. 8

Vic Dibitetto, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 20

West Coast Jazz Jam, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 21

Judah & the Lion, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 28

Phil Collins, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 1

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 3

Eva Evola and Michael Amante, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 4

Black Keys with Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 5

Blue Oyster Cult, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 11

Killer Queen with Patrick Myers, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 12

The Head and the Heart, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 15

AJR, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 16

Andrew Dice Clay, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 18

Peter Hook & the Lights, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 31

Carrie Underwood, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 31

Bee Gees Gold with John Acosta, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 1

Jonathan Van Ness, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 7

Jurassic World Live Tour, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 14-17

The Sicilian Tenors, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 15

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 21

Mark Randisi, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 22

Frankie Scinta’s Holiday Show, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Dec. 6-7

Information

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, 313Presents.com or aeglive.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/04/04/tickets-sale-metro-detroit-concerts-new-shows-jepsen-khalid-aretha-amphitheatre/39298047/