Big Three: Top events this Saturday and Sunday
1. Method Man and Redman at Fillmore Detroit: This rap duo started collaborating in 1994, but it wasn't until 1999 — 20 years ago — that they released their first full-length joint album "Blackout!" on Def Jam Recordings. 8 p.m. Sat. $55 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.
2. Bacon Bash at Burton Manor: Celebrate all things bacon as more than 40 restaurants and caterers bring out their best dishes featuring this savory favorite. Tickets include food samples, drink sample tickets, a commemorative pint glass and keepsake photo. 7:30 p.m. Sat. (6:30 p.m. for VIP). $50, $65 VIP. 27777 Schoolcraft Livonia. baconbash.com.
3. Great Lakes Art Fair at Suburban Collection Showplace: Billing itself as the fastest-growing indoor art event in the state, this annual fair has artist demonstrations, displays from artists of all ages, and mimosas and Bloody Marys. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $7 ages 13 and older, $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. (248) 348-5600 ext. 208 or greatlakesartfair.com.
