The pop star brought her reigning 'Sweetener Tour' to an appreciative, sold-out LCA crowd on Friday night

Armed with bops, Ariana Grande played to a sold-out Little Caesars Arena Friday night, sliding through 95 minutes of nearly non-stop dance pop with the ease of a hot knife cutting through a stick of butter.

Grande, the 25-year-old former Nickelodeon kid, is currently on top of the pop world. She's released two No. 1 albums in the past eight months, August's "Sweetener" and February's "thank u, next," the latter of which has earned her the first two No. 1 singles of her career. One week in February, Grande laid claim to the top 3 singles on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, the first time any artist has achieved that feat since The Beatles 55 years ago.

ALBANY, NEW YORK - MARCH 18: Ariana Grande performs onstage during the Sweetener World Tour - Opening Night at Times Union Center on March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande) (Photo: Kevin Mazur, Getty Images for Ariana Grande)

This is clearly Grande's moment, and Friday night's show comes just a week before the biggest show of her career, headlining this year's Coachella Festival.

What makes her the defining pop star of this current moment is a little more difficult to decipher. She's a slick pop perfectionist, cool to the touch, and not one to let you know what's on her mind. She offered plenty of "thank you, Detroit"-style banter on Friday, but nothing any deeper or more personal. She nailed her choreography and her live vocals were stunning, and even the show's slip-ups — she laughed off a dancer's gaffe and an awkward moment where an audience member caught her eye — rolled right off of her. She's not new to this, she's been prepped for this moment her whole career, and she's already laser-focused on her moment in the desert.

But that doesn't mean the Little Caesars Arena crowd got scraps. Far from it.

Grande delivered her 25-song set with moxie and precision, even if it was lacking in heart. Opener "God is a Woman" was the evening's most elaborate set piece, staged to resemble the last Supper, with Grande and her dancers arranged at a long table. It was a striking visual, but nothing that followed picked up on the theme or the narrative. The rest of the show, Grande and her dozen-odd dancers traipsed the circular ring in front of the stage, while Grande performed several songs alone on a small stage situated inside the general admission pit area inside the ring.

