Review: Ariana Grande on top at Little Caesars
The pop star brought her reigning 'Sweetener Tour' to an appreciative, sold-out LCA crowd on Friday night
Armed with bops, Ariana Grande played to a sold-out Little Caesars Arena Friday night, sliding through 95 minutes of nearly non-stop dance pop with the ease of a hot knife cutting through a stick of butter.
Grande, the 25-year-old former Nickelodeon kid, is currently on top of the pop world. She's released two No. 1 albums in the past eight months, August's "Sweetener" and February's "thank u, next," the latter of which has earned her the first two No. 1 singles of her career. One week in February, Grande laid claim to the top 3 singles on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, the first time any artist has achieved that feat since The Beatles 55 years ago.
This is clearly Grande's moment, and Friday night's show comes just a week before the biggest show of her career, headlining this year's Coachella Festival.
What makes her the defining pop star of this current moment is a little more difficult to decipher. She's a slick pop perfectionist, cool to the touch, and not one to let you know what's on her mind. She offered plenty of "thank you, Detroit"-style banter on Friday, but nothing any deeper or more personal. She nailed her choreography and her live vocals were stunning, and even the show's slip-ups — she laughed off a dancer's gaffe and an awkward moment where an audience member caught her eye — rolled right off of her. She's not new to this, she's been prepped for this moment her whole career, and she's already laser-focused on her moment in the desert.
But that doesn't mean the Little Caesars Arena crowd got scraps. Far from it.
Grande delivered her 25-song set with moxie and precision, even if it was lacking in heart. Opener "God is a Woman" was the evening's most elaborate set piece, staged to resemble the last Supper, with Grande and her dancers arranged at a long table. It was a striking visual, but nothing that followed picked up on the theme or the narrative. The rest of the show, Grande and her dozen-odd dancers traipsed the circular ring in front of the stage, while Grande performed several songs alone on a small stage situated inside the general admission pit area inside the ring.
