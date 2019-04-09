Film fest, May 10-19, will include more than 60 films, including 20 Michigan premieres

Among the films being screened at the Cinetopia Film Festival are the John DeLorean documentary "Framing John DeLorean," Awkwafina-starring "The Farewell," Malcolm Gladwell's look at self-driving cars "Autonomy," the Toni Morrison documentary "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" and the Flint-set documentary "Midnight in Paris." (Photo: Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News)

More than 60 films, including 20 Michigan premieres and three U.S. premieres, will screen as part of this year's Cinetopia Film Festival, May 10-19, at venues across Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor.

Among the films being screened are the John DeLorean documentary "Framing John DeLorean," Awkwafina-starring "The Farewell," Malcolm Gladwell's look at self-driving cars "Autonomy," the Toni Morrison documentary "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" and the Flint-set documentary "Midnight in Paris."

The opening night film, "Before You Know It," stars Alec Baldwin, Mandy Patinkin and Judith Light.

Cinetopia will unfold at Ann Arbor's State Theatre, Dearborn's Arab American National Museum, Detroit's Senate Theater, Cinema Detroit, the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township and Emagine Royal Oak.

For information on tickets and for a full list of films, visit https://www.cinetopiafestival.org/.

