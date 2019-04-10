our picks

PEPPA PIG WORLD OF PLAY

at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

This new indoor play center brings preschool-aged children into the world of popular British animated pig Peppa and her friends. The new attraction has 14 themed areas for jumping, playing and imagining. Now open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Last admission is 90 minutes before closing. Starting at $22.50 per adult and child combo. 4362 Baldwin, Auburn Hills. peppapigworldofplay.com.

AN EVENING WITH THE CLINTONS

at Fox Theatre

It’s not every day you get the chance to sit in a room with not only a former U.S. president and a former secretary of state and first lady, but also award-winning actor and writer Ben Stiller. Stiller, who has recently made cameos on “Saturday Night Live” as Michael Cohen, will moderate a discussion between Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton, which is part of their 13-city tour. The Clintons are expected to share stories of the past and wax about the future. 7:30 p.m. Fri. $99.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

DETROIT X DETROIT

at Loving Touch

Local rock bands cover the songs of their favorite Detroit musicians. Hear Dead in 5 play MC5, Vazum perform as Sponge, the Reefermen take on the Romantics, School of Rock Rochester as Grand Funk Railroad and more. Proceeds will help fund a special scholarship for the School of Rock. 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

DETROIT GREEK INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

in Greektown

Celebrating 18 years this spring, this annual procession has Greek dancers and musicians, floats made by local schools and businesses, and a selection of church and other nonprofit groups representing. The family-friendly event is one of the largest Greek parades in the country. Parade steps off at 3 p.m. Sunday from Campus Martius and travels up Monroe through Greektown. Detroit.GreekParades.com.

big shows

THURSDAY

Why Don’t We at Fox Theatre, pop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $39.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Tyler Farr at Saint Andrew’s Hall, country, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

The Church at Magic Bag, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $30-$99. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Maysa with Eric Roberson at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B, 8 p.m. Thurs. $40-$50. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Getter with BadXchannels and Midoca at Majestic Theatre, electronic, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20-$30. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

FRIDAY

Intocable at Fillmore Detroit, Tejano, 7 p.m. Fri. $52 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Blackbear and Kyle at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, pop/hip-hop, 7 p.m. Fri. $30 and up, $15 for students. 234 Festival Drive, Rochester Hills. (313) 471-7000.

Enuff Z’Nuff at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $15-$25. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Handel’s “Semele” at Hill Auditorium, classical, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $17 and up. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. ums.org.

Burton Cummings at Caesars Windsor, rock, 9 p.m. Fri. $28 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

SATURDAY

Citizen Cope at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $26 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

The Driver Era at Majestic Theatre, alternative rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $22 in advance, $25 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

The Floozies at Royal Oak Music Theatre, funk, 7 p.m. Sat. $22 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Tracy Bonham and Blake Morgan at 20 Front Street, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Sat. $25. 20 Front Street, Lake Orion. 20frontstreet.com.

SUNDAY

Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour featuring Cécile McLorin Salvant and Christian Sands at Michigan Theater, jazz, 4 p.m. Sun. $51 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. ums.org.

We Came As Romans and Crown the Empire at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 6 p.m. Sun. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Uli Jon Roth at Token Lounge, rock, 6 p.m. Sun. $20-$30. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Squirrel Nut Zippers at Magic Bag, rock/jazz, 8 p.m. Sun. $35. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

MONDAY

La Dispute at Crofoot Ballroom, heavy rock, 7 p.m. Mon. $22. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

TUESDAY

SWMRS at Majestic Theatre, punk/rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $17-$21. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Electric Wizard at Royal Oak Music Theatre, metal, 7 p.m. Tues. $29.50 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

WEDNESDAY

Dance Gavin Dance with Periphery, Don Broco, Hail the Sun and Covet at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock, 6 p.m. Wed. $25 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Theresa Caputo at Caesars Windsor, psychic/television, 8 p.m. Wed. $48 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

live music

THIS WEEK

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto 4 at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 10:45 a.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Ravi Coltrane at Blue Llama Jazz Club, jazz, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $45-$55. 314 S. Main, Ann Arbor. bluellamaclub.com.

THURSDAY

Show Me the Body and more at Sanctuary Detroit, metal, 7 p.m. Thurs. $12. 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. sanctuarydetroit.com.

The Sweet Water Warblers at Otus Supply, folk, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. otussupply.ticketfly.com.

Jeremy St. John and Mike Lomerson at the Morrie, singer/songwriter, 10 p.m. Thurs. No cover. 511 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 216-1112.

FRIDAY

Bars of Gold at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $12. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Trinity House Theatre Benefit Concert – A Tribute to Billy Brandt featuring Tim Diaz, Jo Serrapere, Chris Degnore, Tamara Finlay and John Holk at Trinity House Theatre, folk, 7 p.m. Fri. $12. 38840 Six Mile, Livonia. (734) 464-6302.

William Cyprian at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $10-$15. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

The Mega 80s Prince Remembrance at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Chamber Music Society of Detroit presents Julliard String Quartet with Argus Quartet at Schaver Music Recital Hall, classical, 8 p.m. Fri. $30, $25 seniors, $10 students. 480 W. Hancock, Detroit. (313) 335-3300 or cmsdetroit.org.

SATURDAY

The Mega 80s at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Hellbilly Deluxe and Astro Zombies at Token Lounge, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Sat. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Still Rain Band at the Morrie, rock, 10 p.m. Sat. $5. 511 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 216-1112.

SUNDAY

Birmingham Concert Band “The Hounds of Spring” with guest conductor Alan Posner at Lutheran Church of the Reedemer, classical, 3 p.m. Sun. Free will donation. 1800 W. Maple, Birmingham. (248) 647-7586.

MONDAY

La Dispute at Crofoot Ballroom, metal, 7 p.m. Mon. $22. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

TUESDAY

Detroit Community Ensemble’s Concert Band and Orchestra at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7 p.m. Tues. $15-$20, $7-$20 child. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Music Matters SpringFest 2019 benefit concert at Hill Auditorium, variety, 8 p.m. Tues. $25, $15 students. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. umichmusicmatters.com.

WEDNESDAY

Detroit Children’s Choir Annual Spring Concert at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7 p.m. Wed. $5 or $25. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Ella Vos at Shelter, singer/songwriter, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Kitchen Dwellers with 10th Mountain Division at Otus Supply, folk/roots, 8 p.m. Wed. $15. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. otussupply.ticketfly.com.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Dean Delray with Paul Piziks and Alex Priceat Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Hamilton” at Fisher Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 8 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through April 21). Verified resale tickets available at Ticketmaster.com. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “Girlfriend” at Allesse Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $25-$47.50. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Larry Shue’s “The Foreigner” at MacKenzie Fine Arts Center at Henry Ford College, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. ($15, $12 employees and students. 5101 Evergreen, Dearborn. hfcc.edu.

Jimmy Pardo at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $16-$18. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“The Interference” by Lynda Radley at Matrix Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $22, $17 seniors, veterans and students. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 967-0599 or matrixtheatre.org.

“The House” at Ringwald Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. (through April 22). $10-$20. 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545.

“The Sound of Music” at Fox Theatre, 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 1:30 p.m. Sun. $34 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

“Mamma Mia” at Bonstelle Theatre, 7 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri. 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $37. 3424 Woodward, Detroit. theatreanddance.wayne.edu.

FRIDAY

Comedy fundraiser for Suck it Suicide at Small’s Bar, 8 p.m. Fri. $10 minimum donation. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

SUNDAY

Cahoots NI of Belfast present “Shh! We Have a Plan” at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 4 p.m. Sun. $20, $10 children. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8501.

visual arts/film

THIS WEEKEND

“We Are Human First” art exhibit at Galerie Camile, 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $40-$55. 4130 Cass, Suite C, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/we-are-human-first-tickets-55448495944.

FRIDAY

Nancy Thayer and Russell Thayer “Pas de deux” at Robert Kidd Gallery, 5-8 p.m. Fri. 107 Townsend, Birmingham. (248) 642-3909.

SATURDAY

Design an Infinite Park, a collaborative, drop-in activity for all ages at the Belt, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. Free. Alley between Broadway and Library, Detroit. cooperhewitt.org.

2019 Graduate Degree Exhibition of Cranbrook Academy of Art at Cranbrook Art Museum, 6-9 p.m. Sat. $20, free for ArtMembers. 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. cranbrook.edu.

“25 Years Hanging Out” featuring works by Detroit and Cass Corridor artists at Cass Cafe, 7-10 p.m. Sat., runs through May 11. 4620 Cass, Detroit. (313) 831-1400.

etc.

THURSDAY

5K Run Camp at Gazelle Sport, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. info night, camp runs April 23-June 27. $75. 39737 Traditions, Northville. gazellesports.com.

THIS WEEK

Bookstock Used Book and Media Sale at Laurel Park Place, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Free. 37700 Six Mile, Livonia. (734) 462-1100.

Paws at the Mall, a three day pop-up pet adoption center at Oakland Mall, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 412 W. 14 Mile, Troy. pawsforliferescue.org.

FRIDAY

MotorCity Cage Night V – Live Mixed Martial Arts Fights at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

SATURDAY

“The Storyteller” author Pierre Jarawan reading and discussion at Arab American National Museum, 2 p.m. Sat. Free. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. arabamericanmuseum.org.

SUNDAY

Japanese Art in the Afternoon at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, 1-3:30 p.m. Sun. Free. 1516 S. Cranbrook, Birmingham. (248) 644-0866.

record store day

SATURDAY

DJ Mab, Groovenick, J Shaw, Scott Go-Go Gordon, DJ Disc and more plus live painting by Callie at Detroit Threads, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. 10238 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 872-1777.

Dilla Delights pop-up shop, Uncle Herm, DJ Butter and DJ King David at Melodies & Memories, noon-9 p.m. Sat. 23013 Gratiot, Eastpointe. (586) 774-8480.

Giveaways, discounts and more plus 106.7 WLLZ at Found Sound, 10 a.m. Sat. 234 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 565-8775.

Dave Shettler at Street Corner Music, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. 26020 Greenfield, Oak Park. (248) 967-0777.

Record Store Day exclusive merchandise, giveaways, discounts and more at Village Vinyl, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. 5972 Chicago, Warren. (586) 838-4992.

Emma Lee, Electric Bagels, Those Hounds and the Slot Rods at Weirdsville Records, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. 61 Macomb Place, Mount Clemens. (586) 468-2665.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/04/10/entertainment-calendar-things-week-metro-detroit-concerts-theater-art-record-store-day/39328321/