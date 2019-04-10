Entertainment Calendar: Things to do this week in town
our picks
PEPPA PIG WORLD OF PLAY
at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets
This new indoor play center brings preschool-aged children into the world of popular British animated pig Peppa and her friends. The new attraction has 14 themed areas for jumping, playing and imagining. Now open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Last admission is 90 minutes before closing. Starting at $22.50 per adult and child combo. 4362 Baldwin, Auburn Hills. peppapigworldofplay.com.
AN EVENING WITH THE CLINTONS
at Fox Theatre
It’s not every day you get the chance to sit in a room with not only a former U.S. president and a former secretary of state and first lady, but also award-winning actor and writer Ben Stiller. Stiller, who has recently made cameos on “Saturday Night Live” as Michael Cohen, will moderate a discussion between Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton, which is part of their 13-city tour. The Clintons are expected to share stories of the past and wax about the future. 7:30 p.m. Fri. $99.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
DETROIT X DETROIT
at Loving Touch
Local rock bands cover the songs of their favorite Detroit musicians. Hear Dead in 5 play MC5, Vazum perform as Sponge, the Reefermen take on the Romantics, School of Rock Rochester as Grand Funk Railroad and more. Proceeds will help fund a special scholarship for the School of Rock. 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.
DETROIT GREEK INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE
in Greektown
Celebrating 18 years this spring, this annual procession has Greek dancers and musicians, floats made by local schools and businesses, and a selection of church and other nonprofit groups representing. The family-friendly event is one of the largest Greek parades in the country. Parade steps off at 3 p.m. Sunday from Campus Martius and travels up Monroe through Greektown. Detroit.GreekParades.com.
big shows
THURSDAY
Why Don’t We at Fox Theatre, pop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $39.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
Tyler Farr at Saint Andrew’s Hall, country, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
The Church at Magic Bag, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $30-$99. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.
Maysa with Eric Roberson at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B, 8 p.m. Thurs. $40-$50. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
Getter with BadXchannels and Midoca at Majestic Theatre, electronic, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20-$30. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.
FRIDAY
Intocable at Fillmore Detroit, Tejano, 7 p.m. Fri. $52 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.
Blackbear and Kyle at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, pop/hip-hop, 7 p.m. Fri. $30 and up, $15 for students. 234 Festival Drive, Rochester Hills. (313) 471-7000.
Enuff Z’Nuff at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $15-$25. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.
Handel’s “Semele” at Hill Auditorium, classical, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $17 and up. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. ums.org.
Burton Cummings at Caesars Windsor, rock, 9 p.m. Fri. $28 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.
SATURDAY
Citizen Cope at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $26 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.
The Driver Era at Majestic Theatre, alternative rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $22 in advance, $25 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.
The Floozies at Royal Oak Music Theatre, funk, 7 p.m. Sat. $22 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.
Tracy Bonham and Blake Morgan at 20 Front Street, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Sat. $25. 20 Front Street, Lake Orion. 20frontstreet.com.
SUNDAY
Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour featuring Cécile McLorin Salvant and Christian Sands at Michigan Theater, jazz, 4 p.m. Sun. $51 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. ums.org.
We Came As Romans and Crown the Empire at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 6 p.m. Sun. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
Uli Jon Roth at Token Lounge, rock, 6 p.m. Sun. $20-$30. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.
Squirrel Nut Zippers at Magic Bag, rock/jazz, 8 p.m. Sun. $35. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.
MONDAY
La Dispute at Crofoot Ballroom, heavy rock, 7 p.m. Mon. $22. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.
TUESDAY
SWMRS at Majestic Theatre, punk/rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $17-$21. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.
Electric Wizard at Royal Oak Music Theatre, metal, 7 p.m. Tues. $29.50 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.
WEDNESDAY
Dance Gavin Dance with Periphery, Don Broco, Hail the Sun and Covet at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock, 6 p.m. Wed. $25 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.
Theresa Caputo at Caesars Windsor, psychic/television, 8 p.m. Wed. $48 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.
live music
THIS WEEK
Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto 4 at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 10:45 a.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.
Ravi Coltrane at Blue Llama Jazz Club, jazz, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $45-$55. 314 S. Main, Ann Arbor. bluellamaclub.com.
THURSDAY
Show Me the Body and more at Sanctuary Detroit, metal, 7 p.m. Thurs. $12. 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. sanctuarydetroit.com.
The Sweet Water Warblers at Otus Supply, folk, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. otussupply.ticketfly.com.
Jeremy St. John and Mike Lomerson at the Morrie, singer/songwriter, 10 p.m. Thurs. No cover. 511 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 216-1112.
FRIDAY
Bars of Gold at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $12. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.
Trinity House Theatre Benefit Concert – A Tribute to Billy Brandt featuring Tim Diaz, Jo Serrapere, Chris Degnore, Tamara Finlay and John Holk at Trinity House Theatre, folk, 7 p.m. Fri. $12. 38840 Six Mile, Livonia. (734) 464-6302.
William Cyprian at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $10-$15. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.
The Mega 80s Prince Remembrance at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.
Chamber Music Society of Detroit presents Julliard String Quartet with Argus Quartet at Schaver Music Recital Hall, classical, 8 p.m. Fri. $30, $25 seniors, $10 students. 480 W. Hancock, Detroit. (313) 335-3300 or cmsdetroit.org.
SATURDAY
The Mega 80s at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.
Hellbilly Deluxe and Astro Zombies at Token Lounge, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Sat. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.
Still Rain Band at the Morrie, rock, 10 p.m. Sat. $5. 511 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 216-1112.
SUNDAY
Birmingham Concert Band “The Hounds of Spring” with guest conductor Alan Posner at Lutheran Church of the Reedemer, classical, 3 p.m. Sun. Free will donation. 1800 W. Maple, Birmingham. (248) 647-7586.
MONDAY
La Dispute at Crofoot Ballroom, metal, 7 p.m. Mon. $22. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.
TUESDAY
Detroit Community Ensemble’s Concert Band and Orchestra at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7 p.m. Tues. $15-$20, $7-$20 child. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.
Music Matters SpringFest 2019 benefit concert at Hill Auditorium, variety, 8 p.m. Tues. $25, $15 students. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. umichmusicmatters.com.
WEDNESDAY
Detroit Children’s Choir Annual Spring Concert at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7 p.m. Wed. $5 or $25. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.
Ella Vos at Shelter, singer/songwriter, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
Kitchen Dwellers with 10th Mountain Division at Otus Supply, folk/roots, 8 p.m. Wed. $15. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. otussupply.ticketfly.com.
stage/comedy
THIS WEEKEND
Dean Delray with Paul Piziks and Alex Priceat Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.
“Hamilton” at Fisher Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 8 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through April 21). Verified resale tickets available at Ticketmaster.com. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com.
Detroit Public Theatre presents “Girlfriend” at Allesse Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $25-$47.50. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.
Larry Shue’s “The Foreigner” at MacKenzie Fine Arts Center at Henry Ford College, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. ($15, $12 employees and students. 5101 Evergreen, Dearborn. hfcc.edu.
Jimmy Pardo at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $16-$18. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.
“The Interference” by Lynda Radley at Matrix Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $22, $17 seniors, veterans and students. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 967-0599 or matrixtheatre.org.
“The House” at Ringwald Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. (through April 22). $10-$20. 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545.
“The Sound of Music” at Fox Theatre, 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 1:30 p.m. Sun. $34 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
“Mamma Mia” at Bonstelle Theatre, 7 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri. 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $37. 3424 Woodward, Detroit. theatreanddance.wayne.edu.
FRIDAY
Comedy fundraiser for Suck it Suicide at Small’s Bar, 8 p.m. Fri. $10 minimum donation. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.
SUNDAY
Cahoots NI of Belfast present “Shh! We Have a Plan” at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 4 p.m. Sun. $20, $10 children. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8501.
visual arts/film
THIS WEEKEND
“We Are Human First” art exhibit at Galerie Camile, 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $40-$55. 4130 Cass, Suite C, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/we-are-human-first-tickets-55448495944.
FRIDAY
Nancy Thayer and Russell Thayer “Pas de deux” at Robert Kidd Gallery, 5-8 p.m. Fri. 107 Townsend, Birmingham. (248) 642-3909.
SATURDAY
Design an Infinite Park, a collaborative, drop-in activity for all ages at the Belt, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. Free. Alley between Broadway and Library, Detroit. cooperhewitt.org.
2019 Graduate Degree Exhibition of Cranbrook Academy of Art at Cranbrook Art Museum, 6-9 p.m. Sat. $20, free for ArtMembers. 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. cranbrook.edu.
“25 Years Hanging Out” featuring works by Detroit and Cass Corridor artists at Cass Cafe, 7-10 p.m. Sat., runs through May 11. 4620 Cass, Detroit. (313) 831-1400.
etc.
THURSDAY
5K Run Camp at Gazelle Sport, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. info night, camp runs April 23-June 27. $75. 39737 Traditions, Northville. gazellesports.com.
THIS WEEK
Bookstock Used Book and Media Sale at Laurel Park Place, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Free. 37700 Six Mile, Livonia. (734) 462-1100.
Paws at the Mall, a three day pop-up pet adoption center at Oakland Mall, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 412 W. 14 Mile, Troy. pawsforliferescue.org.
FRIDAY
MotorCity Cage Night V – Live Mixed Martial Arts Fights at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.
SATURDAY
“The Storyteller” author Pierre Jarawan reading and discussion at Arab American National Museum, 2 p.m. Sat. Free. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. arabamericanmuseum.org.
SUNDAY
Japanese Art in the Afternoon at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, 1-3:30 p.m. Sun. Free. 1516 S. Cranbrook, Birmingham. (248) 644-0866.
record store day
SATURDAY
DJ Mab, Groovenick, J Shaw, Scott Go-Go Gordon, DJ Disc and more plus live painting by Callie at Detroit Threads, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. 10238 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 872-1777.
Dilla Delights pop-up shop, Uncle Herm, DJ Butter and DJ King David at Melodies & Memories, noon-9 p.m. Sat. 23013 Gratiot, Eastpointe. (586) 774-8480.
Giveaways, discounts and more plus 106.7 WLLZ at Found Sound, 10 a.m. Sat. 234 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 565-8775.
Dave Shettler at Street Corner Music, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. 26020 Greenfield, Oak Park. (248) 967-0777.
Record Store Day exclusive merchandise, giveaways, discounts and more at Village Vinyl, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. 5972 Chicago, Warren. (586) 838-4992.
Emma Lee, Electric Bagels, Those Hounds and the Slot Rods at Weirdsville Records, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. 61 Macomb Place, Mount Clemens. (586) 468-2665.
Compiled by Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.