One of Metro Detroit's favorite radio personalities, Drew Lane, will return to the traditional airwaves when "The Drew & Mike Show" starts broadcasting weekend mornings on 106.7 WLLZ-FM.

The talk show covers sports, politics, reality television and local topics from a male-centric view with a little toilet humor. It will air in its current form as a podcast — only "bleeped for radio" — at 8-11 a.m. Saturday and Sundays.

Lane confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday morning.

"The Drew and Mike Show will join the party at 106.7 WLLZ," he wrote. "Thanks iHeart (Radio company) for bringing podcasting and radio together. Innovating thinking is alive."

The "Mike" of "Drew and Mike" was Mike Clark, who died in October at age 63. The pair took many people to work with their "Drew & Mike" morning show on 101.1 WRIF-FM, which was the top talk radio show in the market for many years.

"I know my friend Mike would’ve loved to be back on the air and to broadcast on the iconic 106.7," Lane said in a statement through the station. "WLLZ would’ve blown his mind. Our show is authentic, and a Detroit on-air staple. I can’t wait to return to radio and engage with the Detroit community once again."

Their run on WRIF ended in 2013 after more than 20 years, and Lane created the "Drew and Mike" independent podcast, which often featured Clark.

WLLZ is a classic rock format station owned by iHeart Media, which also employs former WRIF personalities Trudi Daniels and Doug Podell.

