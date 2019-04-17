our picks

TRIBUTE TO THE GHOUL

at Redford Theatre

Friends and fans of the late Ron “The Ghoul” Sweed will gather to celebrate the horror host’s life and legacy. The TV and radio host, who was popular in the Midwest in the 1970s and ’80s, died April 1 at age 70. The over-the-top evening includes a screening of the 1973 cult film “Psychomania” about a biker gang leader who makes a deal with the devil, live music from the Paybacks and 3-D Invisibles, plus “Ghoul Power” video clips will be shown throughout the night. The night is hosted by former Thomas Video owners Gary Reichel and Jim Olinski, along with Detroit radio mainstay Doug Podell. Friends and collaborators are expected to speak on stage, too. 8 p.m. Thurs. $10 at the door. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. redfordtheatre.com.

EASTER JAZZ SPECTACULAR

at Detroit Opera House

Jazz up your holiday weekend with saxophonist Boney James and smooth jazz guitarist and singer Norman Brown. James’ 2017 release “Honestly” was his eleventh album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart. It was also his highest pop chart debut to date, reaching No. 22 on the Billboard Current Albums Chart. 8 p.m. Sat. $61 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. michiganopera.org.

big shows

THURSDAY

Gunna at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $34 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Brian McKnight at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B, 8 p.m. Thurs. $42-$55. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

The Tea Party at Caesars Windsor, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $23 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

FRIDAY

Missio at Saint Andrew’s Hall, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Kid Trunks with Craig Xen at Majestic Theatre, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Fri. $18 in advance, $22 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Doug Benson at Royal Oak Music Theatre, comedy, 9 p.m. Fri. $30 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

SATURDAY

Twiztid and Rittz at Crofoot Ballroom, hip-hop, 4 p.m. Sat. $25. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Pop Evil at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Jai Wolf at Majestic Theatre, dance/electronic, 7 p.m. Sat. $20 in advance, $25 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

The Revivalists at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $30-$55. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Ryan Hamilton at Flagstar Strand Theatre, comedy, 8 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. flagstarstrandtheatrepontiac.com.

SUNDAY

Valerie June at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $30 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

MONDAY

Neko Case with Shannon Shaw at Majestic Theatre, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Mon. $29.50 in advance, $35 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Crystal Bowersox at the Ark, Americana, 7:30 p.m. Mon. $25. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

TUESDAY

Rival Sons at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

WEDNESDAY

B2K with Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V at Little Caesars Arena, R&B/hip-hop, 8 p.m. Wed. $49.50 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

live music

THIS WEEKEND

Straight Ahead at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 p.m. Thurs. and 6 and 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $15 for weekend sets. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. (313) 882-5299.

Popa Chubby at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues/rock, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $30-$35. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

Randy Johnson at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $15. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

THURSDAY

Radiohead Jazz Project at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Wannabe – A tribute to the Spice Girls at Magic Bag, pop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

FRIDAY

Mike Mains & the Branches with Young Pioneer and Dawning at Loving Touch, indie rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $15. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Apratim Majumdar at Blue Llama Jazz Club, jazz, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri. $20-$30. 314 S. Main, Ann Arbor. bluellamaclub.com.

Heart of the Ghost, Wugtest and Dr. Pete Larson at Trinosophes, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $10 suggested cover. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

Lucid Furs album release party with Krillin, the Scrapes and Scissor Now at Small’s Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

The Mega 80s Prince Remembrance at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Doocatron, East of Wake, Lucid Machines and Nuntheless at Ziggy’s, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. Free, donations accepted. 206 W. Michigan, Ypsilanti. ziggysypsi.com.

Girlpool with Hatchie and Claud at Blind Pig, rock, 9 p.m. Fri. $16 in advance, $18 day of. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

Your Generation in Concert at the Morrie, pop/rock, 10 p.m. Fri. $5.511 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 216-1112.

SATURDAY

The Muggs and Dirty Mic & the Boys at Romeo Masonic Temple, rock, 7:30 p.m. $10. 231 N. Main, Romeo. (586) 752-2822.

Castle with Temple of the Fuzz Witch and Toe Cutter at Small’s Bar, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Sat. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

Wesley Reynosso at Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, jazz, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 20510 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 345-6300.

Wild Belle at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Dead Again’s 4/20 Bash at Magic Bag, classic rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 22920 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 544-1991.

MONDAY

Thank You Scientist with the Reign of Kindo and more at Loving Touch, rock, 6:30 p.m. Mon. $16.50. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

TUESDAY

Terror Jr at Shelter, pop, 7 p.m. Tues. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

The Alexis Lombre Trio at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Tues. No cover. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

WEDNESDAY

Nirvana Night at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $5. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Dalton & The Sheriffs at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 8:30 p.m. Wed. $10. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Black Caviar at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Esseks and K.L.O. at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Fri. $10. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SATURDAY

Wax Motif and Noizu at Elektricity, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $14.99 and up. 15 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 599-2212.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” at Fox Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. $50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Clinton Jacksonat Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Jeff Jena at One Night Stan’s, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Sat. $14 and up. 4761 Highland, Waterford. (248) 875-6524.

Andy Beningo at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $10-$15. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Hamilton” at Fisher Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Verified resale tickets available at Ticketmaster.com. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com.

“The House” at Ringwald Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. $10-$20. 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545.

TUESDAY

Ramy Youssef and Friends at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 8 p.m. Tues. Free with pass. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. Download pass at comedycastle.com.

OPENING WEDNESDAY

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Wed. (through May 19). $30-$45. Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

visual arts/film

FRIDAY

Works by painter Liz Frankland at Village Theater, 7-9 p.m. Fri. reception, runs through April 29. 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. (734) 394-5300.

SATURDAY

“Singin’ in the Rain” at Redford Theatre, 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

etc.

THIS WEEK

Easter Bunny at North Grand Court of Somerset Collection, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. through Sat. 2800 W. Big Beaver, Troy. thesomersetcollection.com.

Bunnyville at Detroit Zoo, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Activities are free with zoo admission. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

THURSDAY

Detroit Champions’ Day, a celebration of the city’s accomplishments at Detroit Historical Museum, 5:30-9 p.m. Thurs. Free. 5401 Woodward, Detroit. detroithistorical.org.

SATURDAY

Free admission for Earth Day at Michigan Science Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. 5020 John R., Detroit. mi-sci.org.

Black Historic Sites Bus Tour leaving from Detroit Historical Museum, 10:30 a.m. Sat. $40, $35 members (includes lunch). 5401 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-1801 or detroithistorical.org.

Science Festival Night at the Museum at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, noon-6 p.m. Sat. Free. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800.

Easter Eggstravaganza with family-friendly activities and food trucks at Beacon Park, 1-5 p.m. Sat. Free. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 566-8250.

Legends of Wrestling with Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Booker T, Hacksaw Jim Duggan and more at Fraser Hockeyland Arena, 6 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 34400 Utica, Fraser. LOWDetroit.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/04/17/entertainment-calendar-things-concerts-detroit-fillmore-fox-theatre-film-music-stage/39360027/