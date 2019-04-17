ON SALE FRIDAY

Rich the Kid, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 29, $29.50

George Clinton with Parliament Funkadelic with Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk and Miss Velvet & the Blue Wolf, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 20, $29.50 and up

Bad Books, Saint Andrew’s Hall, June 20, $22

Grace Jones, Masonic Temple, July 1, $59.50-$250

Mary J. Blige and Nas, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 28, $30.99 and up

The Adicts, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 23, $23

ZZ Top, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 8, $35 and up

Jason Aldean, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 28, $35.50

ON SALE NOW

Pink with Julia Michaels, Little Caesars Arena, April 26-27

Trevor Noah, Fox Theatre, April 26

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! King For a Day,” Fox Theatre, April 27

Chelsea Handler, Fillmore Detroit, April 27

Derek Hough, Fox Theatre, April 30

Jack & Jack, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 1

Midland, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 2

Lil Pump and Lil Skies 2019, Fillmore Detroit, May 5

“Waitress,” Fisher Theatre, May 7-19

Lany, Fillmore Detroit, May 8

Festival of Laughs with Sommore, George Wallace, DC Young Fly, Lavell Crawford and Mark Curry, Fox Theatre, May 11

1975 with Pale Waves, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, May 11

MGMT, Fillmore Detroit, May 13

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive, Fillmore Detroit, May 15

Slushii, Fillmore Detroit, May 16

“Jersey Boys,” Music Hall Center, May 17-19

Ken Jeong, Caesars Windsor, May 17

Smino, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 17

2 Chainz, E40, Plies and Young Dro, Fox Theatre, May 18

Roseanne Barr, Fox Theatre, May 19

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Fox Theatre, May 20

Sammy Hagar & the Circle with Night Ranger, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 22

Walk Off the Earth, Fillmore Detroit, May 22

Tony Bennett, Fox Theatre, May 23

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Fillmore Detroit, May 23

Florence + the Machine, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 24

Eddie Money, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 25

The Who, Little Caesars Arena, May 28

Hozier, Fillmore Detroit, May 28

Sinbad, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, May 30

Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike as RBRM, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, May 30

Tamar Braxton, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, May 30

Luke Combs with Cody Johnson and Ray Fulcher, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 30

Frank Caliendo, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, May 31

Wu-Tang Clan, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, May 31

Celeste Barber, Fillmore Detroit, May 31

Rob Thomas, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, June 1

Tom Segura, Fox Theatre, June 1

Machine Gun Kelly, Fillmore Detroit, June 1

Damien Escobar, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, June 5

Forgotten Harvest Comedy Night with Jim Gaffigan, Fox Theatre, June 7

Nav, Fillmore Detroit, June 8

Dio Returns, Fillmore Detroit, June 11

Coheed and Cambria and Mastadon, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 11

“Anastasia,” Fisher Theatre, June 11-23

Jonathan Butler and Kirk Whalum, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, June 12

Local H, Shelter, June 12

Sasquatch, Small’s Bar, June 12

Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, June 13

Rob Lowe, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, June 14, $43

“Frank The Man The Music” starring Bob Anderson, Fox Theatre, June 15

99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Brantley Gilbert, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 15

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Father John Misty, Fox Theatre, June 17

The Spill Canvas, Shelter, June 17

New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature, Little Caesars Arena, June 18

Kenny G, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, June 19

Bob Seger, DTE Energy Music Theatre June 19 and 21 (fifth and sixth shows)

Thomas Rhett, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 20

Cirque Alfonse: BARBU Electro Trad Cabaret, Power Center, June 20-21, $35-$45

Juliana Hatfield, Magic Bag, June 21

Bill Maher, Fox Theatre, June 22

Kiss Block Party with Monica, Jagged Edge and Dru Hill, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 22

Alex Aiono, Saint Andrew’s Hall, June 22

Hugh Jackman, Little Caesars Arena, June 24

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, June 25

The Lonely Island, Fox Theatre, June 26

August Burns Red, Fillmore Detroit, June 26

Black Violin, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, June 26

Dawes, Power Center, June 26, $30-$55

Rhett & Link, Fillmore Detroit, June 27

David Feherty, Fox Theatre, June 27

Madeleine Peyroux, Power Center, June 27, $25-$55

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 28

Dierks Bentley, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 29

Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 29

Evolution of a Sonero by Flaco Navaja, Power Center, June 29, $40

Steve Miller Band, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 30

Lionel Richie, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 30

Loose Ends and Rahsaan Patterson, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, July 3

Melissa Etheridge, Power Center, July 3, $48.50-$103.50

Yes with Asia, John Lodge of the Moody Blues and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 3

The Capitol Steps, Power Center, July 4, $40-$55

Jennifer Lopez, Little Caesars Arena, July 5

Snoop Dogg with Warren G and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, July 5

Dirty Heads and 311, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 5

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 5

Sublime with Rome and SOJA, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 6

Dave Matthews Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 9

Rockstar Energy Drink Disrupt Festival, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 10

Superstars of Jazz Fusion featuring Roy Ayers, Miki Howard and Lonnie Liston Smith, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, July 10

Riff Fest with Shinedown, Seether, Sevendust, Badflower, Wilson and more, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 13

Carly Rae Jepsen, Fillmore Detroit, July 13

The Music of Queen featuring Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 14

Robert Glasper and Christian Scott, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, July 17

The Struts with the Glorious Sons, Fillmore Detroit, July 19

Jeff Lynne’s ELO with Dhani Harrison, Little Caesars Arena, July 20

Alice Cooper and Halestorm, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 20

The Gipsy Kings, Fillmore Detroit, July 20

Train and Goo Goo Dolls, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 23

Breaking Banjamin with Chevelle and Dorothy, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 24

PJ Morton and Dwele, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, July 24

Peter Frampton, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 25

MC Hammer with Sir Mix-A-Lot, Coolio, Biz Markie and DJ Kool, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 26

Queen + Adam Lambert, Little Caesars Arena, July 27

Prettymuch, Fillmore Detroit, July 27

The Temptations and the Righteous Brothers, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 27

Khalid, Little Caesars Arena, July 28

Holy Grail with Striker and Bewitcher, Small’s Bar, July 28

Summer Salt, Shelter, July 29

Moe. and Blues Traveler with G. Love, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 30

Jon Bellion, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 30

Najee, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, July 31

John Mayer, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 2

Chris Stapleton, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 2

Bryan Ferry, Fox Theatre, Aug. 3

Beck and Cage the Elephant with Spoon, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug., 3

Gary Clark Jr., Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 4

Kirk Franklin, Fox Theatre, Aug. 4

Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Elle King, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 5

Shawn Mendes, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 5

Rose Royce and Con Funk Shun, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Aug. 7

Herbie Hancock and Kamasai Washington, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Aug. 8

“Impractical Jokers,” DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 9

Florida Georgia Line, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 10 and 22

Sarah McLachlan, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 10

Carlos Santana, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 11

Ben Folds and Violent Femmes, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 11

Beast Coast, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 11

Slipknot with Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 12

Korn and Alice in Chains, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 13

Smashing Pumpkins with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and AFI, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 14

Double Vision Revisited featuring Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller with guest Billy Kilson and Larry Braggs, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Aug. 14

Boyz II Men, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, Aug. 15

Hootie & the Blowfish, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 16

105.1 the Bounce Birthday Bash with Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 17

Michael Franks, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Aug. 21

Daryl Hall & John Oates, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 23

Steely Dan, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 29

Ted Nugent, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 31

Kid Rock, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 6-7 and 13-14

Live and Bush, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Sept. 8

Morrissey, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Sept. 13

B-52s with OMD and Berlin, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Sept. 14

Vic Dibitetto, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 20

Marc Maron, Masonic Temple, Sept. 21

West Coast Jazz Jam, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 21

Judah & the Lion, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 28

Phil Collins, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 1

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 3

Eva Evola and Michael Amante, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 4

Black Keys with Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 5

Sara Bareilles, Fox Theatre, Oct. 5

Blue Oyster Cult, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 11

Killer Queen with Patrick Myers, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 12

“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Fox Theatre, Oct. 13

The Head and the Heart, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 15

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin, Michigan Theater, Oct. 15

AJR, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 16

Andrew Dice Clay, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 18

Peter Hook & the Lights, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 31

Carrie Underwood, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 31

Bee Gees Gold with John Acosta, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 1

Jonathan Van Ness, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 7

Jurassic World Live Tour, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 14-17

The Sicilian Tenors, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 15

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 21

Mark Randisi, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 22

Frankie Scinta’s Holiday Show, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Dec. 6-7

Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 22

Information

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, 313Presents.com or aeglive.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

