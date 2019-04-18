Skip this folksy tale about passengers singing about their differences and take the bus instead

A stalled subway car is an appropriate setting for "Stuck," because both are places you'd rather not spend any time.

This musical drama hits nothing but bum notes. Writer-director Michael Berry — adapting the stage musical by Riley Thomas — is optimistic enough to believe Americans can solve all of our problems if we just sit down, roll up our sleeves and belt out tunes about our differences. Even if that were true, the songs would have to be much catchier than the hookless, instantly forgettable ones presented here.

Six strangers are on a New York subway car that pauses between destinations. Lloyd (Giancarlo Esposito), a subway dweller-type who appears to live on the train, breaks into song. Oh boy, here we go.

The other passengers shift in their seats, avoiding eye contact. But before long, Caleb (Gerard Canonico) is opening up, in song, about "Magnificent Maggie," the superhero comic he draws about a wheelchair-bound crime fighter. Ramon (Omar Chaparro), who works construction and janitorial jobs to provide for his family, is crooning about his hardships. And Alicia (Arden Cho) has a number about being stalked and human trafficked — a thread that's addressed and then immediately dropped — ready to go.

What is going on here? Everyone on board this musical MTA car is a stereotype, but "Stuck" attempts to peel back those stereotypes and show that we're all more than meets the eye. Deep stuff.

Some of this would be forgivable if "Stuck" had a sense of humor about itself, or if the songs lingered longer than the flavor in a piece of Juicy Fruit. Neither happens. "Stuck" is public transit at its worst.

'Stuck'

GRADE: D+

Rated PG-13: for some mature thematic material including images of a sexual assault, and brief strong language

Running time: 83 minutes

