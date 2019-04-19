Buy Photo Live entertainment, treats and games at part of Bunnyville at Detroit Zoo this weekend. (Photo: Brandy Baker / The Detroit News)

1. Bunnyville at Detroit Zoo: Search for eggs around the zoo, meet the Easter Bunny and learn from talkative zookeepers at this annual event. Canned and other nonperishable food will be collected for Gleaners Community Food Bank. Last year, Bunnyville donated more than 8,000 pounds of food for area folks in need. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Activities are free with zoo admission, which is $18 for adults. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

2. Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” at Fox Theatre: Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry announced he would hang up his Madea wig after one last jaunt around the country. This production also stars Tamela Mann, David Mann and Cassi Davis Patton. 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. $50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

3. Easter Jazz Spectacular at Detroit Opera House: Jazz up your holiday weekend with saxophonist Boney James and smooth jazz guitarist and singer Norman Brown. James’ 2017 release “Honestly” was his eleventh album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart. It was also his highest pop chart debut to date, reaching No. 22 on the Billboard Current Albums Chart. 8 p.m. Sat. $61 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. michiganopera.org.

Melody Baetens



