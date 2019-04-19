Russell Crowe in Detroit and tweeting
Actor posts series of pictures and tweets from around the Motor City on Friday
Russell Crowe is hanging out in the Motor City.
The Oscar-winning actor sent out a series of tweets on Friday from various spots in Detroit: inside Third Man Records in the Cass Corridor, underneath an overpass near Grand Blvd., in front of the Shinola Hotel.
"Things are looking up in the Motor City," Crowe tweeted Friday, along with a picture of the exterior of the Shinola Hotel on Woodward Ave.
Crowe, 55, has tweeted about his love of Shinola products multiple times in the past.
Crowe is next set to star in Showtime's "The Loudest Voice," in which he'll play Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.
