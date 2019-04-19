Actor posts series of pictures and tweets from around the Motor City on Friday

In this May 22, 2017, file photo, actor Russell Crowe arrives for the Australian premiere of the movie "The Mummy" in Sydney, Australia. The Oscar-winning actor sent out a series of tweets on Friday, April 19, 2019, from various spots in Detroit. (Photo: Rick Rycroft, AP, file)

Russell Crowe is hanging out in the Motor City.

The Oscar-winning actor sent out a series of tweets on Friday from various spots in Detroit: inside Third Man Records in the Cass Corridor, underneath an overpass near Grand Blvd., in front of the Shinola Hotel.

"Things are looking up in the Motor City," Crowe tweeted Friday, along with a picture of the exterior of the Shinola Hotel on Woodward Ave.

Where am I now? pic.twitter.com/5vqLNAnoxv — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 19, 2019

Where am I now? pic.twitter.com/P2ohUudxMD — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 19, 2019

Where am I now ? pic.twitter.com/m11HeHIKVs — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 19, 2019

Things are looking up in the Motor City pic.twitter.com/QNTvGA74Zu — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 19, 2019

Crowe, 55, has tweeted about his love of Shinola products multiple times in the past.

Some cool goings on at @Shinola , Detroit Built .

Look at this watch ... designed and built in Detroit celebrating the life, achievements and art of Alan Bean , the 4th man to walk on the moon ... It’s gorgeous ... pic.twitter.com/tbt6TZHUyD — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) February 7, 2019

Crowe is next set to star in Showtime's "The Loudest Voice," in which he'll play Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.

