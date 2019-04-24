our picks

FERNDALE SPRING FEVER

in Downtown Ferndale

Local and national bands mix at this new music festival that seeps into four music venues in downtown Ferndale: Loving Touch, Magic Bag, Otus Supply and New Way Bar. Some highlights are Born Ruffians, Handgrenades and Tart at Magic Bag Thursday and the Black Lips Friday night at Loving Touch with Brother Son and J. Walker & the Crossguard. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $25 per day, $70 for three-day pass. ferndalespringfever.com.

DETROIT MUSIC AWARDS

at Fillmore Detroit

This year the annual award show will include a tribute to Motown for its 60th anniversary with the Mosaic Youth Theater of Detroit, and a gospel tribute to Aretha Franklin with Carl B. Phillips and Friends. Other featured performers include country musician Frankie Ballard, Mike Skill of the Romantics and distinguished achievement awards honorees John Sinclair and the RFD Boys. 7 p.m. Fri. $25. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. detroitmusicawards.net.

MOTOR CITY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts

The MSCO closes out its 46th season with a performance of selected works by Russian composers including “Pictures at an Exhibition.” The ensemble will be under the direction of conductor Gina Provenzano. 3 p.m. Sun. $23, $20 seniors, $10 college student, free for K-12. 44575 Garfield, Clinton Township. (586) 286-2222.

HAIR WARS

at Ford Community & Performing Arts Center

Likely the most elaborate and colorful hair show of its kind, the annual Hair Wars returns for an evening of dazzling and gravity-defying hair styles, costumes and performances. This year’s theme pays homage to musical theater with more than 250 models dressed to recreate scenes from famous musicals of stage and screen. Doors open at 4:55 p.m. Sun. $20, $40-$100 VIP. 15801 Michigan, Dearborn. hairwarsustour.com.

big shows

THURSDAY

Bad Suns at Majestic Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Musiq Soulchild at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B, 8 p.m. Thurs. $44-$55. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Aziz Ansari at Caesars Windsor, comedy, 8 p.m. Thurs. $52 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Pink with Julia Michaels at Little Caesars Arena, pop, 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 8 p.m. Sat. $47.45 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

FRIDAY

Puddle of Mudd with Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric at Harpo’s, rock/metal, 6 p.m. Fri. $35. 14238 Harper, Detroit. ticketweb.com.

Eels with the Inspector Cluzo at Majestic Theatre, rock, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $35 in advance, $40 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 883-9700.

Foals at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $38.50. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Trevor Noah at Fox Theatre, comedy, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri. $35 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Banda Los Recoditos and more at Masonic Temple, Latin, 9 p.m. Fri. $50 and up. 500 Temple, Detroit. ticketweb.com.

SATURDAY

Hunter Hayes with Levi Hummon at Royal Oak Music Theatre, country, 6 p.m. Sat. $32 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Buckethead at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $35. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Honne at Saint Andrew’s Hall, electronic, 8:30 p.m. Sat. $22. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Brad Paisley at Caesars Windsor, country, 9 p.m. Sat. $78 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

SUNDAY

Ann Marie at Majestic Theatre, pop/R&B, 7 p.m. Sun. $20 in advance, $25 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Kenny Lattimore with Vivian Green at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $30-$43. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Son Volt with Ian Noe at the Ark, alt-rock, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $35. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

TUESDAY

Overkill at Saint Andrew’s Hall, metal, 6 p.m. Tues. $29.50. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Johnny Orlando at Crofoot Ballroom, pop, 6 p.m. Tues. $25. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

WEDNESDAY

Jack & Jack at Saint Andrew’s Hall, pop/rap, 7 p.m. Wed. $28. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

live music

THIS WEEK

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Vivaldi’s “Gloria” with conductor Nicholas McGegan at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Love Luther: A tribute to Luther Vandross at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, R&B/soul, 7 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $50. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

THURSDAY

MorMor at El Club, alternative/indie, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. elclubdetroit.com.

Nirvana tribute night at Blind Pig, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

Joey Pecoraro at Shelter, dance/electronic, 8:30 p.m. Thurs. $13. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

FRIDAY

Mr. B’s Blues and Boogie Festival at Detroit Institute of Arts, blues/jazz, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Fri. Free for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

Shy Girls, AKUA and River Spirit at Deluxx Fluxx, 7 p.m. Fri. $13 in advance $15 at the door. 1274 Library, Detroit. (313) 788-7015.

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues, 8 p.m. Fri. $40. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

Wag the Dog at the Morrie, rock, 10 p.m. Fri. $5. 511 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 216-1112.

SATURDAY

Evan Mercer Trio at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 6 p.m. Sat. No cover. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Quincy Troupe at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, jazz/poetry, 7 p.m. Sat. Free. 315 E. Warren, Detroit.thewright.org.

The Legal Immigrants, Mac Saturn and Asphalt Flowers at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Mike & Marsha Evans at Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, jazz, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 20510 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 345-6300.

The Blue Water Ramblers with Jere Stormer at Trinity House Theatre, folk/country, 8 p.m. Sat. $18. 38840 Six Mile, Livonia. (734) 464-6302.

Soulful Voice and Heavenly Harp: Beyond Classical, OperaSoul with Kisma Jordan and Maurice Draughn in Palmer Woods, classical, 9 p.m. Sat. $50-$60. Historic Palmer Woods home; address released to ticket buyers. (313) 891-2514.

SUNDAY

Celtic ’n’ Folk Fest to benefit Doctors Without Borders at Conor O’Neill’s Pub and Restaurant, folk, 2 p.m. Sun. Donations taken at the door. 318 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (313) 537-3489 or (734) 665-2968.

“Faith in Humanity,” a benefit concert for the Corner Shower and Laundry homeless facility featuring music prodigies at St. Peters Episcopal Church, classical, 3 p.m. Sun. $10 donation. 1950 Trumbull, Detroit. cornershowerandlaundry.com/events.

Yoonshin Song at Grosse Pointe War Memorial, classical, 3 p.m. Sun. $20, $15 seniors, free for K-12. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. gpsymphony.org.

Delicate Steve at Loving Touch, alternative/indie, 7 p.m. Sun. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Terry Reid at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Sun. $25. 22902 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

TUESDAY

Bellissima Handbell Ensemble at St. John Lutheran Church, classical, 7 p.m. Tues. Free will offering. 1011 W. University, Rochester. (248) 402-8000.

WEDNESDAY

London Beck with Karissa Bone and Lily Talmers at Blind Pig, R&B, 9 p.m. Wed. $5-$8. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

clubs/djs

THURSDAY

Sonny Fodera at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Thurs. $15. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. ticketweb.com.

SATURDAY

Eli Brown at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. ticketweb.com.

Revival Saturdays with Choff, Nick Taylor and more at Elektricity, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 15 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 599-2212.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Farmington Hills Youth Theatre presents “The Addams Family, a New Musical” at Costick Center, 7 p.m. Fri. and 1 and 6 p.m. Sat. and Sun. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. 28600 W. 11 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 473-1848 or recreg.fhgov.com.

Noah Gardenswartzat Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Kevin Bozeman at One Night Stan’s, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Sat. $15 and up. 4761 Highland, Waterford. (248) 875-6524.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 6 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 8 p.m. Wed. (through May 19). $30-$45. Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

SATURDAY

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! King for a Day at Fox Theatre, 2 and 5:30 p.m. Sat. $27. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Wesley Ward live album recording with Connor Meade, Brett Mercer and Blain Hill at Cellarmen’s, 9 p.m. Sat. $5.24310 John R, Hazel Park. (586) 413-4206.

SUNDAY

Mario “the Maker Magician” Marchese at Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 3 p.m. Sun. $15-$20. 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. (734) 394-5300 cantonvillagetheater.org.

PuppetART Detroit presents “Sleeping Beauty” at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, 4 p.m. Sun. $15, $10 children. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8501.

Bob Zany at One Night Stan’s, 7 p.m. Sun. $20. 4761 Highland, Waterford. (248) 875-6524.

TUESDAY

Derek Hough at Fox Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $49.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

visual art/film

THIS WEEKEND

Great Lakes Depression Glass Show and Sale at Madison Place, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m-4 p.m. Sun. $6. 876 Horace Brown, Madison Heights. (248) 495-6142.

FRIDAY

“Material” by Scott Vincent Campbell at M Contemporary Art, 6-9 p.m. Fri. opening reception, runs through May 18. 205 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (347) 665-7011.

VIM Magazine student fashion show with Crystal d’Light at MSU Union, 6:30 p.m. Fri. 49 Abbot, East Lansing. vimmagazinemsu.com.

“The Big Lebowski” and “Street Trash” movie screening at Trumbull & Porter Hotel courtyard, 8 p.m. Fri. 1331 Trumbull, Detroit. (313) 496-1400.

SUNDAY

Public Art Bike Tour with Wheelhouse Detroit, noon-5 p.m. Sun. (also May 26, July 14 and Sept. 15). $35-$45. 1340 E. Atwater, Detroit. (313) 656-2453.

etc.

THIS WEEK

FIRST Championship: A Celebration of Space, Innovation and STEM Inspiration at Cobo Center and Ford Field, 6 a.m. Thurs.-Sat. Free. Register as a team or spectator at firstchampionship.org/detroit.

Michigan Earth Day Fest 2019 with kids stuff, food trucks, vendors and more at Rochester Municipal Park, 4-8 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m-6 p.m .Sat. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m .Sun. Free, $10 for VIP. 600 Pine, Rochester. miedf.com.

THURSDAY

World Penguin Day celebration with zookeeper talks and activities at Detroit Zoo, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thurs. Free with zoo admission. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

Ladies Night Out with discounts, giveaways and more in Downtown Milford, 5-9 p.m. Thurs. Downtown Milford. MeetMeInMilford.com.

SUNDAY

My Turn: A Sensory-Friendly Sunday, an experience designed for families affected by autism and other sensory-processing challenges, at Arab American National Museum, 10 a.m.-noon Sun. Free. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266.

ONGOING

TreeRunner West Bloomfield Adventure Park with obstacles, zip lines and courses, season opener Friday. Admission starts at $20. 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. treerunnerwestbloomfield.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/04/24/entertainment-calendar-things-metro-detroit-concerts-art-theater-shows-film/39391511/