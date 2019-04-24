Restaurant and food news

Le Petit Zinc has closed: French cafe Le Petit Zinc closed Sunday. The restaurant broke the news on social media last week. Known for crêpes and quiches, the cafe originally opened in Corktown 10 years ago. It closed in 2017 and resurfaced in Midtown last March. For fans, all may not be lost as the social media posting cryptically states: “Le Petit Zinc has exciting changes in the making, until further notice.”

Pinky’s Rooftop now open: The latest restaurant to open in downtown Royal Oak is Pinky’s Rooftop, a second level eclectic spot located above Diamond’s Steak and Seafood, where Red Fox British-style pub used to be. The 4,336-square-foot eatery will serve craft cocktails and small plates with a vintage vibe. Open now for dinner with weekend brunch service starting May 4.

Peso Bar now open: After a slight delay, Peso Bar in the Hubbard-Richards neighborhood is now open and serving tortas and other Mexican favorites, plus an array of expertly-crafted cocktails. It’s open at 3 p.m. during the week and noon on weekends. 2547 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 974-6197.

The Skip gets a new summer look: The Skip cocktail lounge is adopting a tropical motif just in time for the summer months with a new, Miami-inspired look and a revamped cocktail menu featuring frozen drinks, tropical cocktails, fun shots and loads of beers. Chef Jesse Knott has whipped up a new menu for the revamped look with empanadas, tacos, a green salad and a burrito. The Skip is in the Belt, Grand River between Broadway and Library, Detroit. theskipdetroit.com.

Detroit Cookie Co. grows: Ferndale-based sweet shop Detroit Cookie Co. has recently acquired a Vemag Cookie Dough Depositor to help their team keep up with demand. They sell around 75,000 gourmet cookies per month between wholesale orders, their online shop and their storefront. Until now, they were hand-scooping the more than 25 flavors of cookie dough daily. Owner Lauren Roumayah also plans to open a commissary kitchen in 2020. 23421 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 246-8060 or DetroitCookieCo.com.

Besa adds Sunday dinner hours: Fine dining spot Besa in the Vinton Building in downtown Detroit will be open for Sunday dinner 4-9 p.m. starting this week. Chef Kyle Schutte puts creative twists on classic dishes like the Hudson Valley half duck with carrot puree, charred pearl onion and celery. 600 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 315-3000 or besadetroit.com.

Dining calendar

VegFest at Suburban Collection Showplace: The 20th anniversary of this plant-based-lifestyle event, this year the VegFest welcomes author, actress and activist Alicia Silverstone as a special guest speaker. The event also includes around 150 restaurants, retailers and vendors promoting diet and life free of animal products. 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $12. 46100 Grand River, Novi. vegmichigan.org.

Slice for Life at Buddy’s Pizza: One dozen of Buddy’s Pizza locations will offer an all-you-can-eat meal of pizza and salad to benefit Capuchin Soup Kitchen. A carryout option is also available. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon. $15, $7 ages 3-9. Purchase at the door or in advance at cskdetroit.org/Buddys or (313) 579-2100 ext. 153.

Wine Tasting Fundraiser for the Furniture Bank at Guardian Building: Marvel at the architectural glory of the Guardian Building with a guided tour, plus cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live auction and music. Proceeds benefit the Furniture Bank, which helps families in need with home essentials. 7-10 p.m. May 4. $60. 500 Griswold, 32nd Floor, Detroit. (248) 332-1300, ext. 206.

Cinco de Mayo at Punch Bowl Social: This restaurant, bar and bowling alley with arcade is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with $5 El Macho cocktails, made with tequila, muddled cucumber, house-made cardamom syrup and fresh lime juice. 9 a.m.-midnight May 5. 1331 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 749-9738.

Grand Opening at Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor: To celebrate its Ann Arbor restaurant opening, Jim Brady’s will offer vintage pricing on some items to match their original 1954 menu. All of the sales from food and drinks sold that day will benefit the ChadTough Foundation to fight pediatric bran cancer. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. May 8. 209 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 562-1954.

Chef’s Schoolyard benefit for Detroit Prep at Great Lakes Culinary Center: Chefs from Detroit’s most popular restaurants will prepare a multicourse meal with drink pairings to raise funds for Detroit Prep, a free public elementary school operating out of a church basement that is working toward finding its own permanent home. 6-9 p.m. May 8-9. $250 per person. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. detroitprep.org/schoolyard.

2019 Metro Detroit PierogiFest at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Polish restaurants and caterers will bring their best products for this annual celebration of pierogi. Besides food, the party includes Polish dancers, vendors and family-friendly activities. The popular event has had crowding issues in the past, so this year fewer tickets will be available and arrival times will be staggered. 5-9:30 p.m. May 9. $10-$13, $8-$11 seniors and children. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. doyoulovepolishfood.com.

Donut Fest Detroit at the Eastern Detroit: Sample the best doughnuts and coffee from Detroit area bakeries, orchards and cafes. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or noon May 18. $35-$50. 3434 Russell, Detroit. donutfest.com.

Barley BBQ & Beats at Eastern Market: Sample whiskey from distilleries across Michigan, plus barbecue from some of the area’s most well-known restaurants and caterers. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program to help those in need get end-of-life care. 5-9 p.m. May 23. $40, $45 at the door. Shed 3, Russell at Division, Detroit. www.hom.org/BBB2019.

Zingerman’s Camp Bacon: Celebrating 10 years this spring, this annual event of all things bacon includes films, food, speakers and kids activities. Various times May 29-June 2. Prices and location vary per activity. Visit zingermanscampbacon.com for details.

Green Mild Sauce release show at Outer Limits Lounge: 2 Dogs Hot Sauce will celebrate the debut of their third sauce, green mild, which is made with tomatillos, with a launch party. Besides Bloody Marys made with the hot sauce, there will also chips and guacamole and live music from punk bands Tin Foil, Oscillating Fan Club S.U.B. and Milk Bath. 7 p.m. May 30. Free. 5507 Caniff, Detroit. 2dogshotsauce.com.

Eat Detroit restaurant event in downtown Detroit: Participating restaurants in downtown Detroit will serve small plates and craft cocktails while raising funds for SAY Detroit, a nonprofit dedicated to improving life for the city’s neediest citizens. Stroll around the city and visit Prime + Proper, Vertical Detroit, Grey Ghost, Chili Mustard Onions, Shewolf, La Lanterna, Vincente’s Cuban Cuisine and more. 6-9:30 p.m. June 19. $100, $250 VIP. eatdetroit.info.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/04/24/restaurant-openings-closings-upcoming-dining-events-news-cookie-lepetitzinc-chefs-detroit/39391479/