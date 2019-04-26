The late Veronica Forbes design. (Photo: Hair Wars)

1. Michigan Earth Day Fest 2019 at Rochester Municipal Park: Celebrate our big blue marble with kids activities, food trucks, vendors and more. 10 a.m-6 p.m .Sat. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free, $10 for VIP. 600 Pine, Rochester. miedf.com.

2. Ferndale Spring Fever in Downtown Ferndale: Local and national bands mix at this new music festival that seeps into four music venues in downtown Ferndale: Loving Touch, Magic Bag, Otus Supply and New Way Bar. Some highlights are the Tokyo Police Club at 11 p.m. at Loving Touch and the return of Millions of Brazilians at 9:45 p.m. at the Magic Bag. 8 p.m. Sat. $25.. ferndalespringfever.com.

3. Hair Wars at Ford Community & Performing Arts Center: Likely the most elaborate and colorful hair show of its kind, the annual Hair Wars returns for an evening of dazzling and gravity-defying hair styles, costumes and performances. This year’s theme pays homage to musical theater with more than 250 models dressed to recreate scenes from famous musicals of stage and screen. Doors open at 4:55 p.m. Sun. $20, $40-$100 VIP. 15801 Michigan, Dearborn. hairwarsustour.com.

