Los Angeles – Joe Berlinger, the filmmaker behind the popular Netflix documentary series “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” is back with another look at the notorious serial killer from another perspective.
The fictionalized film “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” which premieres on the streaming service Friday, tells the Bundy story from the point of view of Liz Kloepfer, Bundy’s girlfriend from 1969 through the early trials.
Bundy is portrayed by Zac Efron and Kloepfer by actress Lily Collins.
Efron says he had reservations about playing Bundy, but that he was interested in exploring the duality of his charisma and duplicitousness.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/05/01/lily-collins-zac-efron-take-ted-bundy-story/39430277/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.