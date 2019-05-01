This image released by Netflix shows Zac Efron, left, and Lily Collins, right, in a scene from "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile." (Photo: Brian Douglas, AP)

Los Angeles – Joe Berlinger, the filmmaker behind the popular Netflix documentary series “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” is back with another look at the notorious serial killer from another perspective.

The fictionalized film “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” which premieres on the streaming service Friday, tells the Bundy story from the point of view of Liz Kloepfer, Bundy’s girlfriend from 1969 through the early trials.

This image released by Netflix shows Zac Efron, left, and Jim Parsons in a scene from "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile." (Photo: Brian Douglas / AP)

Bundy is portrayed by Zac Efron and Kloepfer by actress Lily Collins.

Efron says he had reservations about playing Bundy, but that he was interested in exploring the duality of his charisma and duplicitousness.

This image released by Netflix shows John Malkovich in a scene from "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile." (Photo: Brian Douglas / AP)

