The Michigan International Women's Show at Suburban Collection Showplace (Photo: courtesy Michigan International Women's Show.)

1. Michigan International Women's Show at Suburban Collection Showplace: This annual event is an expo for fun things including shopping, books, cooking, fashion and celebrities. This year’s celebrity guests include Tyson Beckford and “MasterChef” contestant Yachecia Holston, both appearing on Saturday along with Jay Towers from WNIC-FM. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $12, $6 ages 6-12, $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. (800) 849-0248 or southernshows.com.

Cinco de Mayo Week in Southwest Detroit celebrates art, culture & local entrepreneurs (Photo: Southwest Detroit Business Improvement District)

2. Cinco de Mayo in Southwest Detroit: Enjoy this neighborhood’s Mexican restaurants and other businesses with special discounts, giveaways and more, plus family-friendly events and art. To carry all the details with you as you explore, download the “Savor Southwest” app. The events run through Sunday, finishing with the 55th annual Cinco de Mayo Parade at noon. It travels down W. Vernor from Central to 23rd street, followed by a festival and mercado at Clark Park. Visit swdetroitbid.com.

Derby Détroit is a high-fashion themed event that celebrates the Kentucky Derby and it’s classic traditions. (Photo: Derby Detroit)

3. Kentucky Derby watching in Metro Detroit: Several bars and restaurants will serve mint juleps and host viewing parties for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, which has a post time of 6:03 p.m. Two of the larger parties are 4-10 p.m. at the Charles H. Wright Museum, 315 E. Warren in Detroit. Call (313) 964-0782. The Lexus Velodrome, 601 Mack in Detroit, also has a high-fashion event with cocktails, food, entertainment and more. Visit squareup.com/store/derbydetroit for tickets.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/05/03/big-3-top-events-metro-detroit-saturday-and-sunday/3642930002/