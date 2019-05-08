Donut Fest is May 18 at the Eastern in Eastern Market. Tickets are on sale now at donutfest.com. (Photo: Donut Fest)

Dining calendar

2019 Metro Detroit PierogiFest at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Polish restaurants and caterers will bring their best products for this annual celebration of pierogi. Besides food, the party includes Polish dancers, vendors and family-friendly activities. The popular event has had crowding issues in the past, so this year fewer tickets will be available and arrival times will be staggered. 5-9:30 p.m. Thurs. $10-$13, $8-$11 seniors and children. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. doyoulovepolishfood.com.

BeaverTails food truck in Dearborn: Canadian dessert food truck BeaverTails will bring its hand-stretched pastries to Dearborn Heights this month for Ramadan. Shaped like a beaver’s tail, the giant dessert comes in a classic flavor with cinnamon and sugar, plus tricked-out flavors like chocolate and pretzel, brownie, bananarama, apple pie and more. The truck also serves poutine, fries and other treats. 11:45 p.m.-4 a.m. Fri.-Sat. in May and also June 1. Outside Hype Athletic, 23302 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. facebook.com/BeaverTailsMobileDetroit.

Anniversary celebration at Empire Kitchen and Cocktails: To celebrate one year of business, Empire Kitchen and Cocktails will unveil new patio seating and a new drink made with Zim’s Vodka. Next week the restaurant will serve a three-course fixed price dinner for $40 with choice of entree such as salmon, shrimp pasta, branzino or New York strip steak. 3148 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 315-3131.

Beer dinner TAP at MGM Grand Detroit: A five-course beer dinner featuring craft beer from Founders and Witches Hat brewing. 7 p.m. May 16. $60. 1777 Third, Detroit. (313) 465-1234.

Donut Fest Detroit at the Eastern Detroit: Sample the best doughnuts and coffee from Detroit area bakeries, orchards and cafes. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or noon May 18. $35-$50. 3434 Russell, Detroit. donutfest.com.

Barley BBQ & Beats at Eastern Market: Sample whiskey from distilleries across Michigan, plus barbecue from some of the area’s most well-known restaurants and caterers. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program to help those in need get end-of-life care. 5-9 p.m. May 23. $40, $45 at the door. Shed 3, Russell at Division, Detroit. www.hom.org/BBB2019.

Mayor Pingree Black Label Bourbon release party at Valentine Distilling Co.: Sample the new release from Valentine, a seven year bourbon that clocks in at 118 proof. Enjoy it from a cash bar at the party, or buy a ticket in advance to reserve your bottle for $89.99 (limited to the first 100 people). 5-8 p.m. May 23. 965 Wanda, Ferndale. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Traffic Jam release party at Blake’s Tasting Room: Celebrate the release of Blake’s new beverage Traffic Jam, a semi-sweet, triple berry-infused hard cider. 6-11 p.m. May 23. Free admission; reservations recommended. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. (586) 784-9463.

Zingerman’s Camp Bacon: Celebrating 10 years this spring, this annual event of all things bacon includes films, food, speakers and kids activities. Various times May 29-June 2. Prices and location vary per activity. Visit zingermanscampbacon.com for details.

Green Mild Sauce release show at Outer Limits Lounge: 2 Dogs Hot Sauce will celebrate the debut of their third sauce, green mild, which is made with tomatillos, with a launch party. Besides Bloody Marys made with the hot sauce, there will also chips and guacamole and live music from punk bands Tin Foil, Oscillating Fan Club S.U.B. and Milk Bath. 7 p.m. May 30. Free. 5507 Caniff, Detroit. 2dogshotsauce.com.

Eat Detroit restaurant event in downtown Detroit: Participating restaurants in downtown Detroit will serve small plates and craft cocktails while raising funds for SAY Detroit, a nonprofit dedicated to improving life for the city’s neediest citizens. Stroll around the city and visit Prime + Proper, Vertical Detroit, Grey Ghost, Chili Mustard Onions, Shewolf, La Lanterna, Vincente’s Cuban Cuisine and more. 6-9:30 p.m. June 19. $100, $250 VIP. eatdetroit.info.

Restaurant and food news

Spicy menu at Buddy’s Pizza: One doesn’t normally thing of heat when Buddy’s Pizza comes to mind, but the Metro Detroit pizza chain has a new “fire and spice” menu with honey sriracha chicken tenders, spicy southwest veggie pizza, honey sriracha chicken pizza and jalapeno margaritas. The heat-seeking menu is available through June 2. Visit buddyspizza.com for locations.

City Barbeque opening in Troy: The second Michigan location of City Barbeque is set to open Monday with award-winning barbecue, sides and desserts. On May 18, 10 percent of the day’s sales will benefit Bottomless Toy Chest children’s organization. 700 W. Big Beaver, Troy. citybbq.com.

