‘WAITRESS’

at Fisher Theatre

Featuring original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles, “Waitress” tells the story of a young server and baker who breaks free of her small town life. The 7:30 p.m. Sunday performance is open-captioned. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. and 8 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through May 19). $39 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com or (800) 982-2787.

‘THE GRAPES OF WRATH’

at Detroit Opera House

See this poignant John Steinbeck novel come to life on stage with jazz-inspired music by Ricky Ian Gordon. The two-act production stars Katharine Goeldner, Tobias Greenhalgh, Deanna Breiwick, Deborah Nansteel and more. 7:30 p.m. Sat. and Wed. (also May 17 and 19). $39 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

THURSDAY

Higher Brothers at Majestic Theatre, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Cursive with Mewithoutyou and the Appleseed at Magic Stick, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $28. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Denny Laine at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $35. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

FRIDAY

Granger Smith at Fillmore Detroit, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Natasha Leggero at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 7096 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

SATURDAY

Andy Black with the Faim and Kulick at Majestic Theatre, rock, 6:30 p.m. Sat. $23.50 in advance, $28.50 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Johnny Marr at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $33. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Countess Luann and Friends at Royal Oak Music Theatre, television personality, 7 p.m. Sat. $39.50-$125. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

The 1975 with Pale Waves at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $29.50 and up. 234 Festival Drive, Rochester Hills. (313) 471-7000.

Festival of Laughs with Sommore, George Wallace, DC Young Fly, Lavell Crawford, Mark Curry and Guy Torry at Fox Theatre, comedy, 8 p.m. Sat. $57.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Keyshia Cole at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, R&B, 8 p.m. Sat. $59.50 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

SUNDAY

The Temptations Review and Ohio Players at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, R&B/soul, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $55 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Star of “Hollywood Medium” Tyler Henry at MotorCity Casino Hotel, medium/television, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $55-$75. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

MONDAY

MGMT at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 6:30 p.m. Mon. $35 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

WEDNESDAY

Parkway Drive and Killswitch Engage at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 5:30 p.m. Wed. $35 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

“Double Dare Live!” hosted by Marc Summers at Fox Theatre, game show, 7 p.m. Wed. $20 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Gretchen Rubin with Elizabeth Craft at Majestic Theatre, author, 7 p.m. Wed. $35 in advance, $40 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Alessia Cara at Caesars Windsor, singer/songwriter, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $33 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

THURSDAY

Bad Cop Bad Cop, War on Women and Rebel Spies at Sanctuary, punk/rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15. 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. (313) 462-4117.

Nick Waterhouse at Shelter, R&B/jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $17.50 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

A tribute to Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson at Willis Show Bar, R&B/rock, 8 and 10 p.m. Thurs. Reservations suggested. 4156 Third, Detroit. willisshowbar.com.

FRIDAY

Orchard Lake Philharmonic at St. James Catholic Church, classical/Broadway, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Fri. $5 early performance, free will donation for evening show. 46325 10 Mile, Novi. OrchardLakePhil.org.

The Firewalkers, Hannah and the Hatchet and the Dapper DJ at Willis Show Bar, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $6 in advance, $10 day of. 4156 Third, Detroit. (313) 788-7469.

Hellogoodbye at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $18. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Joel Peterson Ensemble at the Cube at the Max, classical, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $25-$45, $10 students. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

My Brightest Diamond at El Club, indie rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $17-$20. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Blueflowers, Siamese, Solemn Meant Walks and DJ Pinknoise at Small’s Bar, rock/electronica, 8 p.m. Fri. $7. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

Rock Roulette fundraiser for Girls Rock Detroit at Ghost Light Hamtramck, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. 2314 Caniff, Hamtramck. planetant.com.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Beethoven Symphony No. 8 at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, classical, 8 p.m. Fri. $25, $10 students. 44575 Garfield, Clinton Township. (313) 576-5111.

Nora Jane Struthers at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Fri. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

SATURDAY

Alexander Zonjic with James Lloyd, Serieux and Justin Schultz at Emerald Theatre, jazz, 6 p.m. Sat. $50 (includes brunch). 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. theemeraldtheatre.com.

Stevie Wonder Birthday Tribute with Chris Kendall at Willis Show Bar, R&B/pop, 7 p.m. Sat. $6 in advance, $10 day of. 4156 Third, Detroit. (313) 788-7469.

Rebecca Loebe with Trey Simon at 20 Front Street, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Sat. $18. 20 Front Street, Lake Orion. 20frontstreet.com.

Susan Werner at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Sat. $25. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Meri Slaven and Marvin Jones at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SUNDAY

Chamber Music Society of Detroit’s 75th season finale at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 3 p.m. Sun. $10-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 335-3300.

Bulletboys at Token Lounge, rock, 6 p.m. Sun. $15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Rival Summers with Ship & Sail at Pike Room, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $8. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

MONDAY

National touring cast members of “Waitress” perform a benefit concert for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS at Five15, Broadway, 7 p.m. Mon. $35-$50. 600 S. Washington, Royal Oak. five15.net.

The Holy Knives with Warhorses at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 8 p.m. Mon. 8 p.m. Mon. $8. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

TUESDAY

Stryper at Token Lounge, rock, 6 p.m. Tues. $25. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

BBMAK at Shelter, rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Balkan Brass Bash with Džambo Aguševi Orchestra at the Cube at the Max, Balkan folk, 7 p.m. Tues. $15-$49. (Dance class at 6:30 p.m.). 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

Laith Al-Saadi and Jimmy Vivino at Magic Bag, blues/roots, 7 p.m. Tues. $27. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Pedro the Lion at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $18. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

WEDNESDAY

Acid Dad, Johnny Ill, Milk Bath and DJ Jam Jam at Outer Limits Lounge, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $7. 5507 Caniff, Detroit. (313) 826-0456.

Dennard, Deas, Daher at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Wed. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

THURSDAY

6blocc at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Thurs. $10-$20. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

FRIDAY

Club Sweat by the Detroit I Love with DJs John Collins, TYLER_ and REX at Barter, 9 p.m. Fri. No cover. 11601 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. barterdetroit.com.

SATURDAY

Thirst Wave and Industrial is Not Dead with DJs Pleasure Kitten, Aaron Hingst, Elektrosonik and more at Small’s Bar, 9 p.m. Sat. No cover before 10 p.m. for 21 and older. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

THIS WEEKEND

The Amazing Johnathan at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $25-$30. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Frank G at One Night Stan’s, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Sat. $10 and up. 4761 Highland, Waterford. (248) 875-6524.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” at Allesee Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. and Wed. (through May 26). $25 and up. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 6 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 2 and 8 p.m. Wed. (through May 19). $30-$45. Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

Andy Erikson at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $14-$16. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Head Over Heels,” featuring the music of the Go-Go’s at Ringwald Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. (through June 10). $15-$25. 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545 or theringwald.com.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” at Barn Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through May 18). $22. (248) 553-2955 or at www.farmingtonplayers.org.

Mosaic Youth Theatre presents “Detroit to Dakar” at Detroit Film Theatre, 7 p.m. Sat. and 4 p.m. Sun. (also May 18-19). $20, $15 seniors, $10 ages 5-17. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 872-6910 ext. 4006.

“Constellations” at Village Theatre at Cherry Hill, 7 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7 p.m. Sun. $15. 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. (734) 394-5300 or cantonvillagetheater.org.

SATURDAY

Stewart Huff with EJ Watson, Zech and Laura Witkowski at Cellarmen’s, 9 p.m. Sat. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 24310 John R, Hazel Park. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

SUNDAY

“Moms Just Say” buffet brunch and improv show at Go! Comedy Improv Theatre, 11 a.m. Sun. $45. 261 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. gocomedy.net.

THIS WEEKEND

Art Birmingham at Shain Park, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free. 280 W. Merrill, Birmingham. BBArtCenter.org.

FRIDAY

“Cube” and “Cube 2” movie screenings at Trumbull & Porter Hotel courtyard, 8 p.m. Fri. 1331 Trumbull, Detroit. (313) 496-1400.

SATURDAY

“Ayana V. Jackson” and “Dear Sarah” art exhibits at David Klein Gallery, 6 p.m. Sat. 1520 Washington, Detroit. (313) 818-3416.

THURSDAY

American House Foundation’s 11th annual Celebration of Dignity and Hope Fundraiser at American Center, 5-8 p.m. Thurs. $150. 27777 Franklin, Southfield. americanhouse.com/foundation.

THIS WEEKEND

Wyandotte Spring Fling with music, Vegas tent, kids’ activities, Polish food and more at Yack Arena, 5 p.m.-midnight Fri. and noon-midnight Sat. Free during the day, $5 for evening admission. 3131 Third, Wyandotte. wyandottespringfling.com.

“Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour” at the Henry Ford, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $11.75 and up. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. thehenryford.org.

SATURDAY

Mutt Strut, run/walk to raise funds for Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit at Dearborn’s Ford Field, 8 a.m. Sat. 22051 Cherry Hill, Dearborn. $15-$45. famdmuttstrut.org.

Flower Sale and Fair at Rose Hill Center, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Free. 5130 Rose Hill, Holly. (248) 634-5530 or rosehillcenter.org.

Grand opening party and open house at vintage clothing and alterations store Hook & Eye, noon-8 p.m. Sat. 243 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 266-5050.

Moms and Daughters Yoga Meet-Up at Maybury State Park, 1 p.m. Sat. Free. 20415 Beck, Northville. Gazellesports.com.

Shine @ Motown Mansion, a 1960s Motown-Themed Gala benefitting Detroit Children’s Choir at Motown Mansion, 7 p.m. Sat. $125 and up. 918 W. Boston, Detroit. detroitchildrenschoir.org.

SUNDAY

Mother’s Day with live music, chair massages, arcade games and more at Beacon Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun. Free. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. dtebeaconpark.com.

Mother’s Day Market at Lincoln Park Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Fort and Southfield, Lincoln Park. (313) 427-0443.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

