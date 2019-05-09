File photo of Smokey Robinson performing at Chene Park. (Photo: Monica Morgan Photography)

Detroit River Days returns to kick off the first official weekend of summer with a new location, a huge food truck rally and a headlining set from Motown star Smokey Robinson.

This year the outdoor festival will be at West Riverfront Park. The 22-acre space on the Detroit River is home to other summer events like the Mo Pop festival.

This year River Days, June 21-23, will celebrate Motown's 60th anniversary with a headlining set from Smokey Robinson. He appears on the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort National Stage at 8:30 p.m. June 21. The Miracles frontman is preceded by R&B and funk outfit the Mary Jane Girls at 6:45 p.m.

Pop and R&B princess of the 1990s, Brandy will headline at 8:30 p.m. June 22 just after R&B singer Brian McKnight at 6:45 p.m. On June 23, R&B singers Carl Thomas and Faith Evans perform at 7:15 and 8:30 p.m., respectively.

Each day at 6 p.m. the Metro by T-Mobile Stage will host a Motown 60 and 6, an hour of local music and spoken word programming presented by the Motown Museum.

Local bands of all genres are scheduled two stages over all three days of the festival. There is also children's programming with magic shows.

Besides music, Detroit River Days boasts more than 100 food trucks, an air show staged by the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum, jet ski shows and hands-on activities with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 21-23. Admission is $5, and attendees get a $3 coupon that can be used at the food trucks with the purchase of $6 or more. Admission is free 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 21.

Visit RiverDays.com for more information.

