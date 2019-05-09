"Wheel of Fortune" will look for local contestants at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre May 18-19 (Photo: Courtesy of "Wheel of Fortune")

If you've ever dreamed of spinning that big colorful "Wheel of Fortune" and seeing Vanna White turn over a bunch of illuminated letters, you'll want to get to the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre May 18-19.

The Wheelmobile, the promotion vehicle for the long-running game show will be in town for auditions (simulated versions of the game on stage) at the former Chene Park Amphitheatre. Most contestants who appear on the show are discovered when the Wheelmobile visits their hometown.

Here's how it works: the audition shows are at noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. on May 18 and 19. An hour before each show applications will be passed out to hopefuls. Contestants for the simulated game are chosen to play at random. Even those not selected to play in Detroit May 18-19 may be pulled for another audition at a later date.

“Every year, Wheel of Fortune receives over 1 million inquiries from viewers who want to be contestants,” said executive producer Harry Friedman in a press relase. “The Wheelmobile was created to give people all over the country an opportunity to realize that dream.”

The event is free to attend and participate in, but there is a $5 parking fee at the amphitheatre.

Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, the Emmy Award-winning "Wheel of Fortune" game show airs at 7 p.m. on WDIV. The hosts are not expected to appear at the Detroit auditions.

