our picks

HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK

at Twelve Oaks Mall

Find limited-edition collectibles from the world of Japan’s most famous cartoon cat, plus Hello Kitty cookies, macarons and other adorable edibles. The Hello Kitty truck will be parked near the food court. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. 27500 Novi Road, Novi. shoptwelveoaks.com.

PATTON OSWALT

at Fillmore Detroit

Actor and writer Patton Oswalt brings his stand-up material to the stage of the Fillmore this week. The Emmy and Grammy award-winning comic has been seen most recently as Principal Ralph Durbin on the sitcom “A.P. Bio.” 7 p.m. Sat. $37.50-$57.50. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

big shows

THURSDAY

Slushii at Fillmore Detroit, electronic, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Passion Pit with the Beaches at Royal Oak Music Theatre, electro-pop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $29.50-$55. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Danny’s Miracle Angel Network, a showcase of musicians with severe disabilities at Crofoot Ballroom, variety, 7 p.m. Thurs. $10 donation to the D-Man foundation. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 459-1340.

FRIDAY

Jim Jefferies at Royal Oak Music Theatre, comedy, 6 and 9 p.m. $49.50-$179. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Movements with Boston Manor, Trash Boat and Drug Church at Majestic Theatre, rock, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $20. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Marianas Trench at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $29 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Iration at Crofoot Ballroom, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $28.50 and up. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Smino at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 8:30 p.m. Fri. $25. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Ken Jeong at Caesars Windsor, comedy, 9 p.m. Fri. $28 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

SATURDAY

Wynton Marsalis’ “The Abyssinian Mass” with the Gathering Orchestra and Karen Clark Sheard at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Gospel, 7 p.m. Sat. $30, $15 students and seniors. 2090 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. thecarrcenter.org.

Kingz of Trap with 2 Chainz, E-40, Plies and Young Dro at Fox Theatre, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Sat. $65 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

SUNDAY

Slayer with Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse at DTE Energy Music Theatre, metal, 6 p.m. Sun. $29.50 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

Rosanne Barr at Fox Theatre, comedy, 7 p.m. Sun. $25 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Joe Budden Podcast with Rory, Mal and Parks at Fillmore Detroit, podcast/comedy, 7 p.m. Sun. $30 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Yann Tiersen at Garden Theatre, folk/rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $35. 3929 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-0888.

MONDAY

Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson with “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies” at Fox Theatre, science/film, 7:30 p.m. Mon. $35 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

TUESDAY

X at El Club, rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $35-$40. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. elclubdetroit.com

WEDNESDAY

Walk off the Earth with Gabriela Bee of the Eh Bee Family at Fillmore Detroit, indie pop, 7 p.m. Wed. $31 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Jim James with Uniform Distortion and Amo Amo at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $40.50-$66. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Sammy Hagar and the Circle with Night Ranger at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $25 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 471-7000.

live music

THURSDAY

Uncorked: A live music and wine tasting experience, “Bordeaux and the Beatles” at the Cube at the Max, pop/classical, 7 p.m. Thurs. $75. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

Samiam and Off with their Heads with Devious Ones and more at Small’s Bar, punk/rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com

THIS WEEKEND

Detroit Symphony Orchestra “Revolution: The Beatles” at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical/pop, 10:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $24-$120. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

FRIDAY

Black Pistol Fire at Shelter, rock, 6 p.m. Fri. $17. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

“Jazz Goes to College” combo competition winners Heartland Trio and the Becoming Quintet at Beacon Park, jazz, 7 p.m. Fri. Free. Grand River and Cass, Detroit. detroitjazzfest.org.

Molly Burch with Bunny and Alyssa Wettlaufer at PJ’s Lager House, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Fri. $12. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Dead in 5 album release party with Ballz Deluxe, Choking Susan and BGG at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Laila Biali at Blue Llama Jazz Club, jazz, 7 and 9:30 p.m. $15-$25. 314 S. Main, Ann Arbor. bluellamaclub.com.

Koffin Kats with J. Navarro and the Traitors and Sheele’s Green at Small’s Bar, punk/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

Bop Harvey at Magic Bag, reggae, 8 p.m. Fri. $18. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

SATURDAY

Riverside with Contrive at Magic Stick, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $25 in advance, $30 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Diane Coffee, Active Bird Community and Jackie Mendoza at Deluxx Fluxx, indie rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $12. 1274 Library, Detroit. (313) 788-7015.

Manila Killa at El Club, dance/electronic, 7 p.m. Sat. $15-$75. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. elclubdetroit.com.

Mike Reed and People, Places & Things at Blue Llama Jazz Club, jazz, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $15-$25. 314 S. Main, Ann Arbor. bluellamaclub.com.

Vivace Music Series presents Drake and Alta Dantzler at Birmingham Temple, opera/classical/standards, 8 p.m. Sat. $28, $25 members and seniors, $10 students. 28611 12 Mile, Birmingham. (248) 956-7111 or (248) 661-1348.

Caroline Spence at 20 Front Street, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Sat. $18. 20 Front Street, Lake Orion. 20frontstreet.com.

SUNDAY

Ifetayo Ali-Landing at Kerrytown Concert House, classical, 2 p.m. Sun. $15-$20. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. kerrytownconcerthouse.com.

Planet D Nonet Spring Concert at Scarab Club, jazz, 3 p.m. Sun. $25, $20 seniors, students and members. 217 Farnsworth, Detroit. scarabclub.org.

Farmington Concert Band at Kirk in the Hills Church, classical, 3 p.m. Sun. Free. 1340 W. Long Lake, Bloomfield Hills. fcbmusic.org.

Light the Torch at Shelter, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Gallows Bound, Fishgutzzz and Whiskey Charmers at Otus Supply, roots/rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

Omar Apollo at El Club, indie, 8 p.m. Sun. $18 and up. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

TUESDAY

Michael Formanek Elusion Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Tues. $15. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

WEDNESDAY

Rush Hour Recital with musicians from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra at B. Nektar Meadery, classical, 6 p.m. Wed. Free. 1511 Jarvis, Ferndale. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Drake Nite Detroit at El Club, 10:30 p.m. Fri. $5-$40. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. elclubdetroit.com

SATURDAY

Emo Night Brooklyn at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 9 p.m. Sat. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Alonzo Bodden at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $15-$22. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Waitress” at Fisher Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. $39 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com or (800) 982-2787.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” at Allesee Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through May 26). $25 and up. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 6 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $30-$45. Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

“Grapes of Wrath” at Detroit Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 2:30 p.m. Sun. $39 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

J-L Cauvin at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12-$14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Jersey Boys” at Music Hall Center, 8 p.m. Fri. and 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $30 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

“Head Over Heels,” featuring the music of the Go-Go’s at Ringwald Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. (through June 10). $15-$25. 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545 or theringwald.com.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” at Barn Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $22. (248) 553-2955 or at www.farmingtonplayers.org.

Mosaic Youth Theatre presents “Detroit to Dakar” at Detroit Film Theatre, 7 p.m. Sat. and 4 p.m. Sun. $20, $15 seniors, $10 ages 5-17. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 872-6910 ext. 4006.

SATURDAY

“How Did You Get This Number?” with Kate Baldwin at Marlene Boll Theatre, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 1401 Broadway, Detroit. cabaret313.org.

Pauly Shore at Magic Bag, 7 and 9 p.m. $25. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

SUNDAY

Mittens for Detroit presents Giggles & Gloves with Crystal P., Billy Ray Bauer and Andy Beningo at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Sun. dinner; 6:30 p.m. show. $40-$100. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. bit.ly/GigglesAndGloves19.

OPENING WEDNESDAY

“Pride & Joy: The Marvin Gaye Musical” at Fisher Theatre, 7 p.m. Wed. (through May 26). $70 and up, subject to change. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. newdayentertainmentlive.com.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Meet Your Best Friend at the Zoo animal adoption event at Detroit Zoo, noon-6 p.m. Fri. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

Motor City Comic Con at Suburban Collection Showplace, 12:30-7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $30-$40 per day, $80 weekend pass; kids discounts and specialty packages available. Parking $2-$10 cash. 46100 Grand River, Novi. (248) 426-8059 or motorcitycomiccon.com.

Swiggin’ Pig with barbecue, whiskey-tastings, live music and more in Downtown Wyandotte, 5-11 p.m. Fri. and 1-11 p.m. Sat. Free. 2903 Biddle, Wyandotte. swigpigbbq.com.

SATURDAY

Perennial exchange at Kulick Community Center, noon-2 p.m. Sat. 1201 Livernois, Ferndale. facebook.com/ferndale.beautification.

Blessfest, a free resource event with job fair, kids zone, workshops and more at New Hope Assembly, noon-3 p.m. Sat. Free. 1400 Racho, Taylor. (734) 287-HOPE or www.facebook.com/BlessFestInfo.

A Family Field Day Classic: Celebrating Detroit PAL’s 50th Anniversary with on-field games with members of local major sports teams, local chefs, fireworks and more at Corner Ballpark, 5:30-9 p.m. Sat. $50, $25 children, $150 VIP experience. 1680 Michigan, Detroit. www.detroitpal.org/50th-anniversary-event.

SUNDAY

Detroit City Football Club 2019 Home Opener at Keyword Stadium, 5 p.m. Sun. $12 and up for age 6 and older. Season tickets start at $80. 3201 Roosevelt, Hamtramck. detcityfcstore.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

