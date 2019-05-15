Dining calendar

Beer dinner TAP at MGM Grand Detroit: A five-course beer dinner featuring craft beer from Founders and Witches Hat brewing. 7 p.m. Thurs. $60. 1777 Third, Detroit. (313) 465-1234.

Classic Cocktails at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Master six summer cocktails with spirit expert and sommelier Michael A. Schafer. 7-8:30 p.m. Thurs. $47. 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Farms. warmemorial.org.

BeaverTails food truck in Dearborn: Canadian dessert food truck BeaverTails will bring its hand-stretched pastries to Dearborn Heights this month for Ramadan. Shaped like a beaver’s tail, the giant dessert comes in a classic flavor with cinnamon and sugar, plus tricked-out flavors like chocolate and pretzel, brownie, bananarama, apple pie and more. The truck also serves poutine, fries and other treats. 11:45 p.m.-4 a.m. Fri.-Sat. in May and also June 1. Outside Hype Athletic, 23302 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. facebook.com/BeaverTailsMobileDetroit.

Donut Fest Detroit at the Eastern Detroit: Sample the best doughnuts and coffee from Detroit area bakeries, orchards and cafes. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or noon Sat.. $35-$50. 3434 Russell, Detroit. donutfest.com.

Barley BBQ & Beats at Eastern Market: Sample whiskey from distilleries across Michigan, plus barbecue from some of the area’s most well-known restaurants and caterers. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program to help those in need get end-of-life care. 5-9 p.m. May 23. $40, $45 at the door. Shed 3, Russell at Division, Detroit. www.hom.org/BBB2019.

Mayor Pingree Black Label Bourbon release party at Valentine Distilling Co.: Sample the new release from Valentine, a seven year bourbon that clocks in at 118 proof. Enjoy it from a cash bar at the party, or buy a ticket in advance to reserve your bottle for $89.99 (limited to the first 100 people). 5-8 p.m. May 23. 965 Wanda, Ferndale. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Traffic Jam release party at Blake’s Tasting Room: Celebrate the release of Blake’s new beverage Traffic Jam, a semi-sweet, triple berry-infused hard cider. 6-11 p.m. May 23. Free admission; reservations recommended. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. (586) 784-9463.

Dish and Design: Grill, Chill and Till at Great Lakes Culinary Center: Join The Detroit News Homestyle team for an evening of ideas for your home, plus food and drink. 6-8:30 p.m. May 29. $25. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. tickets.detroitnews.com.

Zingerman’s Camp Bacon: Celebrating 10 years this spring, this annual event of all things bacon includes films, food, speakers and kids activities. Various times May 29-June 2. Prices and location vary per activity. Visit zingermanscampbacon.com for details.

Green Mild Sauce release show at Outer Limits Lounge: 2 Dogs Hot Sauce will celebrate the debut of their third sauce, green mild, which is made with tomatillos, with a launch party. Besides Bloody Marys made with the hot sauce, there will also chips and guacamole and live music from punk bands Tin Foil, Oscillating Fan Club S.U.B. and Milk Bath. 7 p.m. May 30. Free. 5507 Caniff, Detroit. 2dogshotsauce.com.

Flavors of India with chef Preeti Sidui at Revolver Hamtramck: An Indian food feast served family-style that includes prawns in a creamy kasundi mustard sauce, mutton curry, bowl-shaped rice and coconut pancakes and more. 6 and 9 p.m. May 31 and June 1. $50. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Argentine Empanada Workshop at Frame: Sip wine while Latido chef Michael Barrera gives a course in making authentic empanadas. The two-hour class includes snacks, a glass of wine and instruction, plus you’ll take home six empanadas. 1 p.m. June 2. $55 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Eat Detroit restaurant event in downtown Detroit: Participating restaurants in downtown Detroit will serve small plates and craft cocktails while raising funds for SAY Detroit, a nonprofit dedicated to improving life for the city’s neediest citizens. Stroll around the city and visit Prime + Proper, Vertical Detroit, Grey Ghost, Chili Mustard Onions, Shewolf, La Lanterna, Vincente’s Cuban Cuisine and more. 6-9:30 p.m. June 19. $100, $250 VIP. eatdetroit.info.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/05/15/food-drink-events-coming-metro-detroit/39483347/