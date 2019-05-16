The Great Lakes Boat Show is this weekend at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club. (Photo: Courtesy of Great Lakes Boat Show)

Whether you are seriously looking to buy a boat, or just want to view the vessels, the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club will have plenty on display this weekend during the 31st annual Great Lakes Boating Festival.

Browse a variety of water crafts from 16 to 80-feet in length both docked in the water and on land. The show also has vendors showcasing marine products, services and water toys.

For boating history buffs, Belle Isle's Dossin Great Lakes Museum will be on hand with a display, as will the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House. There will be antique boats and cars as well.

There's also a juried art festival Saturday and Sunday during the event with pieces from 40 local artists including Joe Mazzola, Hal Froot, Carol Trojanowski and Sarah May.

The weekend will also see some action on the waves, with a high school sailing regatta Saturday and a J70 Stadium sailing race Sunday.

"At the festival there will be approximately 90 new boats on display in the water," said show manager Jim Morrow. "There's really something for everybody to see there. It consumes the entire club, the artists are all in front and the boats are in the back. It's free, open to the public and we're looking forward to a nice crowd."

The Great Lakes Boating Festival is a fundraising event for the Grosse Pointe Youth Nautical Education Foundation which promotes amateur sailing. The nonprofit awards college scholarships, sponsors competitions and provides equipment and other support to young sailors and to the community.

Great Lakes Boating Festival

3-7 p.m. Fri., noon-7 p.m. Sat. and noon-5 p.m. Sun.

Grosse Pointe Yacht Club

788 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores

Free admission

greatlakesboatingfestival.com

