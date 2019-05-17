Big 3: Top events this Saturday and Sunday in Metro Detroit
1. Motor City Comic Con at Suburban Collection Showplace: Folks attend this annual pop culture extravaganza as much for the people-watching as they do for the comic artist and the celebrities. Bigger celebs include Henry Winkler, George Takei, John Cleese, Neve Campbell and Charlie Hunnam. Most will greet, sign autographs for and take photos with fans for an extra fee. 12:30-7 p.m. Sat. and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $30-$40 per day, $80 weekend pass; kids discounts and specialty packages available. Parking $2-$10 cash. 46100 Grand River, Novi. (248) 426-8059 or motorcitycomiccon.com.
2. Patton Oswalt at Fillmore Detroit: Actor and writer Patton Oswalt brings his stand-up material to the stage of the Fillmore this week. The Emmy and Grammy award-winning comic has been seen most recently as Principal Ralph Durbin on the sitcom “A.P. Bio.” 7 p.m. Sat. $37.50-$57.50. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.
3. Flower Day at Eastern Market: Scoop up many varieties of colorful plants for your home at the decades-old tradition of Flower Day in the market. It's recommended that folks arrive early. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free. 2934 Russell, Detroit. (313) 833-9300 or easternmarket.org.
Melody Baetens
