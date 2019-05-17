Tim Parrelly with wife Ehlana Parrelly and daughter Ellie Parrelly, 5 months, look the part in classic Batman, Robin and the Joker outfits at Motor City Comic Con. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

1. Motor City Comic Con at Suburban Collection Showplace: Folks attend this annual pop culture extravaganza as much for the people-watching as they do for the comic artist and the celebrities. Bigger celebs include Henry Winkler, George Takei, John Cleese, Neve Campbell and Charlie Hunnam. Most will greet, sign autographs for and take photos with fans for an extra fee. 12:30-7 p.m. Sat. and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $30-$40 per day, $80 weekend pass; kids discounts and specialty packages available. Parking $2-$10 cash. 46100 Grand River, Novi. (248) 426-8059 or motorcitycomiccon.com.

Patton Oswalt will perform at the Fillmore on Saturday. (Photo: Patton Oswalt)

2. Patton Oswalt at Fillmore Detroit: Actor and writer Patton Oswalt brings his stand-up material to the stage of the Fillmore this week. The Emmy and Grammy award-winning comic has been seen most recently as Principal Ralph Durbin on the sitcom “A.P. Bio.” 7 p.m. Sat. $37.50-$57.50. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Buy Photo People walk between sheds during Flower Day at Eastern Market. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

3. Flower Day at Eastern Market: Scoop up many varieties of colorful plants for your home at the decades-old tradition of Flower Day in the market. It's recommended that folks arrive early. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free. 2934 Russell, Detroit. (313) 833-9300 or easternmarket.org.

