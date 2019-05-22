our picks

ST. MARY’S POLISH COUNTRY FAIR

at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Campus

This nearly 50-year tradition is a go-to activity for those who choose to stay in town over the holiday weekend. The Polish food is a big attraction, with pierogis, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa, baked treats and more. The Country Fair also has a Vegas tent with casino games, live music, vendors and a carnival with rides appropriate for all ages. 5-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon. $5, $20 per family (up to six people). 3535 Commerce, Orchard Lake. (248) 706-6775 or stmaryspolishcountryfair.afrogs.org.

MOVEMENT

at Hart Plaza

Award-winning electronic music festival Movement returns to Hart Plaza with a three-day line up of techno, house, hip-hop and other dance music genres. This year’s headliners are Carl Craig, Loco Dice, Danny Brown, Gucci Mane, Kevin Saunderson and the Saunderson Brothers, Oscar Mulero, Richie Hawtin, GRiZ, DJ Nobu and more. Sat.-Mon. $99 and up. 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit. movement.us.

THE WHO

at Little Caesars Arena

This tenacious classic rock band returns to town for its “Moving On!” tour, which includes some new songs from their first new album in 13 years, plus classic jams, of course. Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend are joined by a full orchestra. Alternative rock group the Arkells open the show. 7:30 p.m. Tues. $68 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

big shows

THURSDAY

Rodrigo y Gabriela at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $40.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5450.

Josh Ritter at Majestic Theatre, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Thurs. $35. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Tony Bennett at Fox Theatre, pop/jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $39.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Rick Springfield at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $51-$64. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

FRIDAY

I Prevail at Fillmore Detroit, metalcore, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $28.50. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

The Distillers at Saint Andrew’s Hall, punk, 7 p.m. Fri. $49 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Architects at Majestic Theatre, metal, 7 p.m. Fri. $28 in advance, $32 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Nita Strauss at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $20. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

The Beginning of a Long Goodbye featuring the Geto Boys at Crofoot Ballroom, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Fri. $50-$200. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Florence + the Machine at DTE Energy Music Theatre, pop, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $39.50 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

SATURDAY

Bled Fest with the Wonder Years, Camp Cope, Hawthrone Heights and more at Hartland Performing Arts Center, metal/rock, 11:30 a.m. Sat. $35. 9525 E. Highland, Howell. bledfest.com.

Local Natives with Middle Kids at Majestic Theatre, indie rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $29.50 in advance, $31 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Eddie Money at DTE Energy Music Theatre, pop/rock, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $15 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

Ricky Skaggs at Michigan Theatre, country, 8 p.m. Sat. $45. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

SUNDAY

Basement and Nothing at Majestic Theatre, rock, 6 p.m. Sun. $18 in advance, $22 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

India.Arie at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, soul/R&B/pop, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $45-$65. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Chicago at Caesars Windsor, classic rock, 8 p.m. Sun. $40 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

MONDAY

Super Festival with Los Tucanes, Voz de Mando, Azabeche and more at Patton Park, norteño/Latin, 3 p.m. Mon. $45-$150. 2301 Woodmere, Detroit. ticketweb.com.

WEDNESDAY

Rich the Kid at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Wed. $29.50 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Aly & AJ at Majestic Theatre, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $23 in advance, $26 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 883-9700.

Mike Posner at City Theatre, pop, 8 p.m. Wed. $30 and up. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

live music

THIS WEEKEND

Detroit Symphony Orchestra with conductor Kent Nagano performing Bruckner’s Symphony No. 3 at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Ralph Peterson and the Messenger Legacy Band, jazz, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $30-$50. 314 S. Main, Ann Arbor. bluellamaclub.com.

FRIDAY

Latin Jazz Experience with Aguanko, the Wesley Reynoso Afro-Latin Ensemble and CALJE: The Chicago Afro-Latin Jazz Ensemble at the Cube at the Max, Latin/jazz, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $15-$49. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Jamila Woods at El Club, soul, 7 p.m. Fri. $12-$15. 4114 N. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Royalty featuring Sky Covington and Paul King at Willis Show Bar, jazz, 8, 10 and 11:30 p.m. Fri. Reservations recommended. 4156 Third, Detroit. (313) 788-7469.

Romain Collin at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $30. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Ancient Language, James Linck, Mega Powers, Holiday Flower and more at Ant Hall, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. 2320 Caniff, Hamtramck. planetant.com.

The Claudettes at 20 Front Street, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $18. 20 Front St., Lake Orion. 20frontstreet.com.

Manuel Valera Trio at Kerrytown Concert House, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $15-$30. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

SATURDAY

Zachariah Malachi, Jackson Smith’s Country Western Review amd Rob Stone, plus art and food trucks at Urbanrest Brewing Co., rock/country, 5-9 p.m. Sat. No cover. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. urbanrest.com.

Church of Misery, Mondo Generator, Toke and Against the Grain at Sanctuary, metal, 6 p.m. Sat. $20. 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. sanctuarydetroit.com.

Tav Falco and Panther Burns at UFO Factory, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. $15. 2110 Trumbull, Detroit. ufofactory.com.

Detroit Jazz Ambassadors: A. Spencer Barefield & Friends Memorial Holiday Concert and Spencer’s 66th Birthday Bash at Palmer Woods, jazz, 8 p.m. Sat. $50-$60. Palmer Woods home in Detroit; address released to ticket buyers. (313) 891-2514 or palmerwoods.org.

Day Sleeper, Swizzler Trip, Jeremiah Mack and the Shark Attack and Ch’i Machines at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

SUNDAY

The Glenn Miller Orchestra at Orchestra Hall at the Max, jazz/swing, 3 p.m. Sun. $59-$83. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Jonathan Taylor Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 7 p.m. Sun. No cover. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

TUESDAY

blessthefall at Shelter, hardcore, 5:30 p.m. Tues. $18. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Lynn Miles at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Ethan Iverson with Rodney Whitaker and Nate Winn at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Tues. $20. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

WEDNESDAY

Northville Unplugged series with Nick & Keelan at Town Square, singer/songwriter, 7-9 p.m. Wed. Free. Downtown Northville. downtownnorthville.com.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Psycho Trippin’ Detroit with Treasure Fingers, Christian Martin and more at Solar Flux Rooftop, 3 p.m.-3 a.m. Fri. $40. 1551 Winder, Detroit. ticketweb.com.

Walker & Royce and more at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Fri. $30. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SATURDAY

Kenneth Thomas at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Wizardry: Damian Lazarus, DJ Tennis, DJ Three at Leland City Club, 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Sat. $25-$50. 400 Bagley, Detroit. bit.ly/2T7qjUm.

Detroit Love – Official Movement After Party with Carl Craig, Seth Troxler and more at Magic Stick, 11 p.m.-4 a.m. Sat. $35. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SUNDAY

Origins – Official Movement After-Party with Kevin Saunderson, Derrick May and more at Magic Stick, 11 p.m.-4 a.m. Sat. $25. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

MONDAY

OMNOM with Gene Farris plus Terrence Parker, Merachka and more at Solar Flux Rooftop, 7 a.m. Mon. $25-$30. Brunch served until 3 p.m. 1551 Winder, Detroit. ticketweb.com.

Repopulate Mars Official Movement After-Party with Lee Foss and more at Magic Stick, 11 p.m.-4 a.m. Mon. $25. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Dave Landau at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Darryl Earl at One Night Stan’s, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Sat. $10 and up. 4761 Highland, Waterford. (248) 875-6524.

“Pride & Joy: The Marvin Gaye Musical” at Fisher Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through June 2). $70 and up, subject to change. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. newdayentertainmentlive.com.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” at Allesee Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $25 and up. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

Matt Holt at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12-$14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Head Over Heels,” featuring the music of the Go-Go’s at Ringwald Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. (through June 10). $15-$25. 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545 or theringwald.com.

SUNDAY

Drag Brunch performance at Punch Bowl Social, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sun. $35 (includes admission, brunch and one drink ticket). 1331 Broadway, Detroit. midragbrunch.com.

visual arts/film

THIS WEEKEND

“Makings of You: A Spiritual Art Experience” art show at Annex Gallery, 6-11 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 333 Midland, Highland Park. uhuru.world.

FRIDAY

“They Live” and “Psycho” movie screenings at Trumbull & Porter Hotel courtyard, 8 p.m. Fri. No cover. 1331 Trumbull, Detroit. (313) 496-1400.

SUNDAY

Public art bike tour with Wheelhouse Detroit, noon-3 p.m. Sun. $35-$45. 1340 E. Atwater, Detroit. (313) 656-2453.

etc.

THURSDAY

World Turtle Day with activities and talks at Belle Isle Nature Center, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thurs. Free. Belle Isle, Detroit. (248) 541-5717 or detroitzoo.org.

WCSX-FM Big Jim’s House presents “Battle of the Burbs” live trivia game at Emerald Theatre, 6 p.m. Thurs. Free. 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. Register your team at wcsx.com.

THIS WEEKEND

Hazel Park Memorial Festival Carnival at Green Acres Park, 4-10 p.m. Thurs., 4-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and noon-10 p.m. Mon. Parade is 10 a.m. Monday at Hazel Park Junior High School. Woodward Heights at Lennox, Hazel Park. hazelpark.org.

International Gem and Jewelry Show at Suburban Collection Showplace, noon-6 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $8, $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. intergem.

Civil War Remembrance with re-enactors and other programming at Greenfield Village, 9:30 a.m. Sat.-Mon. $28, $25.25 seniors, $21 ages 5-11. Free with membership. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.

SUNDAY

Memorial Day Parade in St. Clair Shores, 1 p.m. Sun. Jefferson between Nine and 11 Mile roads. scsmdp.com.

MONDAY

Memorial Day Parade in Farmington, 10 a.m. Mon. Grand River and Orchard Lake Road, Farmington. memorialdayparade.us.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/05/22/entertainment-calendar-things-around-town-memorial-day-weekend-detroit/39505851/