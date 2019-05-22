Standby to keep kitchen open until midnight: In an effort to offer something besides fast food to late night diners in downtown Detroit, Standby is keeping its kitchen open until midnight each night. The new spring menu has snacks like confit wing and short rib tacos, plus entrees, vegan options and non-alcoholic cocktails. 255 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 241-5719.

Michigan-based Hudsonville ice cream has debuted a line of vegan, dairy-free desserts. (Photo: Hudsonville)

Hudsonville debuts dairy-free dessert: Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream has debuted a line of vegan, dairy-free dessert. Made with oat milk and coconut cream, the dairy-free line up includes seven varieties, available in pints at regional Meijer stores. Flavors include birthday cake, caramel cookie dough, cherry fudge, chocolate, mint fudge cookie, peanut butter truffle and s’mores. Visit hudsonvilleicecream.com.

Toasted Oak offers dry-aged duck: Executive chef Ken Miller at Toasted Oak in Novi has teamed up with Detroit-based Fairway Packing to offer a unique dry-aged duck program. Sourced from small farms, the birds are dry-aged in Fairway’s special room for a minimum of 14 days before being delivered to Toasted Oak. The dry-aging process makes the duck more tender, says Miller. Toasted Oak is at 27790 Novi, Novi. (248) 277-6000 or toastedoak.com.

New Order Coffee plans to expand: This gourmet coffee brand with a flagship cafe in Midtown plans to expand to Ferndale, Royal Oak and Birmingham in the next few months. This summer they’ll have a post at Beaumont Health’s Woodward Corners, 30955 Woodward, as well as inside Papa Joe’s Gourmet Market in Birmingham, 34244 Woodward. Their lab, offices and commissary will move from Ferndale to Troy, leaving the Ferndale space available to be transformed into a cafe by 2020. Visit newordercoffee.com.

Maisano’s Italian Restaurant founder died: Frank Maisano, the former owner of longstanding Italian restaurant Maisano's, has died at age 78. His nephew Frank V. Maisano confirmed the news that the former restaurateur died Friday at his home in Greensboro, North Carolina. He and has wife, Jackie, left Michigan and moved there after retiring from the restaurant business in 2005. The traditional, red sauce Italian family restaurant he founded around 40 years ago in Novi still bears the Maisano name. Frank V. Maisano said family and friends will gather for a memorial on July 6 at Genitti's Hole-in-the-Wall in Northville on July 6, followed by a private burial at Oakland Hills Cemetery.

Dining calendar

Barley BBQ & Beats at Eastern Market: Sample whiskey from distilleries across Michigan, plus barbecue from some of the area’s most well-known restaurants and caterers. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program to help those in need get end-of-life care. 5-9 p.m. Thurs. $40, $45 at the door. Shed 3, Russell at Division, Detroit. www.hom.org/BBB2019.

Mayor Pingree Black Label Bourbon release party at Valentine Distilling Co.: Sample the new release from Valentine, a seven-year bourbon that clocks in at 118 proof. Enjoy it from a cash bar at the party, or buy a ticket in advance to reserve your bottle for $89.99 (limited to the first 100 people). 5-8 p.m. Thurs. 965 Wanda, Ferndale. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Traffic Jam release party at Blake’s Tasting Room: Celebrate the release of Blake’s new beverage Traffic Jam, a semi-sweet, triple berry-infused hard cider. 6-11 p.m. Thurs. Free admission; reservations recommended. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. (586) 784-9463.

Wine Tastings at Papa Joe’s: Every Tuesday the Rochester store will host a social and entertaining wine tasting featuring 5-6 wines and light food pairitns. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. $15-$20. 6900 N. Rochester, Rochester. papajoesmarket.com/events.

Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: Mention Alzheimer’s Association to your server and 10 percent of your bill will be donated to David’s Dream Team, which is raising funds for the charity at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in August at the Detroit Zoo. 6-9 p.m. Wed. 34877 Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 671-1714 or hrd.kitchen.

Dish and Design: Grill, Chill and Till at Great Lakes Culinary Center: Join The Detroit News Homestyle team for an evening of ideas for your home, plus food and drink. 6-8:30 p.m. Wed. $25. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. tickets.detroitnews.com.

Green Mild Sauce release show at Outer Limits Lounge: 2 Dogs Hot Sauce will celebrate the debut of their third sauce, green mild, which is made with tomatillos, with a launch party. Besides Bloody Marys made with the hot sauce, there will also chips and guacamole and live music from punk bands Tin Foil, Oscillating Fan Club S.U.B. and Milk Bath. 7 p.m. May 30. Free. 5507 Caniff, Detroit. 2dogshotsauce.com.

Flavors of India with chef Preeti Sidui at Revolver Hamtramck: An Indian food feast served family-style that includes prawns in a creamy kasundi mustard sauce, mutton curry, bowl-shaped rice and coconut pancakes and more. 6 and 9 p.m. May 31 and June 1. $50. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Argentine Empanada Workshop at Frame: Sip wine while Latido chef Michael Barrera gives a course in making authentic empanadas. The two-hour class includes snacks, a glass of wine and instruction, plus you’ll take home six empanadas. 1 p.m. June 2. $55 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Tapas and Tequila cooking class with Teeq Tequila at Art & Jake’s Sports Bar and Grill: Sample and learn about Mexican tapas and locally owned tequila brand Teeq. 6-8 p.m. June 11. $30. 14741 23 Mile, Shelby Township. (586) 532-9600.

Eat Detroit restaurant event in downtown Detroit: Participating restaurants in downtown Detroit will serve small plates and craft cocktails while raising funds for SAY Detroit, a nonprofit dedicated to improving life for the city’s neediest citizens. Stroll around the city and visit Prime + Proper, Vertical Detroit, Grey Ghost, Chili Mustard Onions, Shewolf, La Lanterna, Vincente’s Cuban Cuisine and more. 6-9:30 p.m. June 19. $100, $250 VIP. eatdetroit.info.

Vegan wine dinner at Chive Kitchen: Chef Suzy Silvestre will team up with Little Guy Wine Company of Highland Park for a totally vegan meal of French cuisine. 6 p.m. July 9. $65 plus tax and tip. 33043 Grand River, Farmington. chivekitchen.com.

Chef Rodolfo Castellanos at Frame: “Top Chef Mexico” winner chef Castellanos will bring an authentic Oaxaca dining experience to Hazel Park. The feast begins with foie gras mousse highlighted with hibiscus and cacao. Other courses will feature seafood and pork, and the meal finishes with an Oaxacan chocolate dessert. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. July 18-20. $85 per person, plus tax and service fee. Tickets go on sale Friday. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/05/22/vegan-ice-cream-later-hours-standby-detroit-food-dining-new-order-hudsonville/39505257/