Ferndale Pride festivities run Saturday from the early morning until 10 p.m. (Photo: Anthony Lanzilote)

FERNDALE PRIDE

in Downtown Ferndale

Party in the streets of Ferndale on Saturday at this annual, inclusive event that includes vendors, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, wedding ceremonies, drag queen story time and a remembrance for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in Greenwich Village in 1969. Before the day gets started, warm up with the Rainbow Run, a jog through the streets of Ferndale starting at 8:30 a.m. Most activities run noon-10 p.m. Free. W. Nine Mile at Woodward, Ferndale. ferndalepride.com.

DETROIT GRAND PRIX

On Belle Isle

This Indycar, Sportscar and Trans Am event is peppered with non-vehicle attractions like concerts from Metro Detroit country singer Frankie Ballard (6 p.m. Sat.) and the Stone Temple Pilots (1 p.m. Sun.), now fronted by Michigan native Jeff Gutt. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Fri. and 9 a.m. Sat.-Sun. Some events are free. Entrance to Belle Isle is at Jefferson at E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Tickets available at detroitgp.com.

THE MOVIE MUSIC OF SPIKE LEE AND TERENCE BLANCHARD

Director Spike Lee with longtime collaborators composer Terence Blanchard, left, and Barry Alexander Brown. (Photo: Kirk McKoy / TNS)

At Orchestra Hall

Composer Terence Blanchard and his E-Collective band will join the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and vocalists Ledisi and Quiana Lynell in performing music from eight Spike Lee films. Blanchard has teamed up with the filmmaker for numerous projects. 4 p.m. Sun. $19-$99. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Big shows

THURSDAY

Luke Combs with Cody Johnson, Ray Fulcher and Dee Jay Silver at DTE Energy Music Theatre, country, 7 p.m. Thurs. $35 and up 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

Tamar Braxton at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B, 8 p.m. Thurs. $37-$50. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

RBRM: Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, R&B, 8 p.m. Thurs. $29.50 and up. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (313) 471-7000.

FRIDAY

Singer David Vanian will front The Damned at Saint Andrew's Hall on Friday. (Photo: Facebook)

The Damned at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Celeste Barber at Fillmore Detroit, comedy, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $32.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Wu-Tang Clan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, hip-hop, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $29.50 and up. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (313) 471-7000.

Frank Caliendo at MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. $35 and up. 1777 Third, Detroit. ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

Machine Gun Kelly at Fillmore Detroit, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sat. $31 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Tom Joyner featuring KEM at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, radio/R&B, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $42. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292

Tom Segura at Fox Theatre, comedy, 8 p.m. Sat. $34. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Rob Thomas with Abby Anderson at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $33 and up. 234 Festival Drive, Rochester Hills. (313) 471-7000.

SUNDAY

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, hip-hop, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $29.50 and up. 234 Festival Drive, Rochester Hills. (313) 471-7000.

TUESDAY

Gogol Bordello at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock/folk/world, 7 p.m. Tues. $32-$55. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

The Strumbellas at Majestic Theatre, rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $25. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

WEDNESDAY

Tech N9ne at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Wed. $35. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Dwight Yoakam at Royal Oak Music Theatre, country, 7 p.m. Wed. $55-$125. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Damien Escobar at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $13 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292.

Live music

THIS WEEKEND

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Brahms Symphony No. 4 at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 10:45 a.m. Fri. and 8 p.m. Sat. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

THURSDAY

Brunswick Brawlers at the Whitney Garden, rock/swing, 7 p.m. Thurs. $5. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. thewhitney.com.

Flotsam & Jetsam at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. 420. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Pile at Trumbullplex, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10 suggested donation. 4210 Trumbull, Detroit. (313) 832-7952.

FRIDAY

Saving Throw, Bave and Odmiana at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Adam Plomaritas with Amy Petty at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Roger Jones and Higher Calling at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SATURDAY

Songwriters brunch with Escaping Pavement and Anthony Retka in the garden of the Whitney, singer/songwriter, 11 a.m. Sat. No cover. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-5700.

Elvy the God at Rocky’s Pub, hip-hop, 6 p.m. Sat. $15-$65. 12850 Sibley, Riverview. ticketweb.com.

Melvin Davis with the Luddites at PJ’s Lager House, soul, 7 p.m. Sat. $15. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Eliza Neals and the Narcotics with Rattlesnake Shake at Token Lounge, rock/blues, 7 p.m. Sat. $10. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Sick of it All and more at Small’s Bar, punk, 8 p.m. Sat. $20 in advance, $23 at the door. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

SUNDAY

Allan Rayman at El Club, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Sun. $25-$30. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Karla Bonoff at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $30. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

MONDAY

Teener, GRLwood, Girl Fight and the Free Bleeders at Trumbullplex, punk, 7:30 p.m. Mon. $10 suggested donation. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-7952.

TUESDAY

Artists of the Year Concerts with Yoonshin Song and Maria Meirelles with Alex Sakarellas and Yuki Mack at Grosse Pointe Woods Presbyterian Church, classical, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $35. 19950 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. (313) 520-8663.

WEDNESDAY

Oceano, Angelmaker, Prison and Cambion at Pike Room, metal, 6 p.m. Wed. $16. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Makoto Ozone Trio at the Cube at the Max, jazz/classical, 7 p.m. Wed. $20-$60. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Northville Unplugged series with Nick Fugedi at Town Square, singer/songwriter, 7-9 p.m. Wed. Free. Downtown Northville. downtownnorthville.com.

Ben Nichols of Lucero at Loving Touch, rock/country, 8 p.m. Wed. $15. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Clubs/DJs

SATURDAY

DJ Jeff Richards at Bagley Central, 9 p.m. Sat. No cover. 2545 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 262-6763.

Goopsteppa and more at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10, free RSVP before 10:30 p.m. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Brad Wenzel (Photo: Handout)

Brad Wenzel at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Sal Demilio at One Night Stan’s, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Sat. $10 and up. 4761 Highland, Waterford. (248) 875-6524.

“The It Girl” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 6 p.m. Sat, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 8 p.m. Wed. (through June 23). $30 and up. Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

Redbud Productions presents “The Herd” at Kerrytown Concert House, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $15-$55. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

“Williston” by Adam Seidel at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through June 30). $17 in advance, $20 at the door. (313) 868-1347 or detroitreptheatre.com.

Bill Bushart at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12-$14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Head Over Heels,” featuring the music of the Go-Go’s at Ringwald Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. (through June 10). $15-$25. 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545 or theringwald.com.

FRIDAY

Cat Mania! a cat variety show with music, art, magic, dance, burlesque and vendors at Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom, 8 p.m. Fri. $10 suggested donation to animal rescue groups. 715 E. Milwaukee, Detroit. (313) 873-2955.

SATURDAY

Magician Gordon Russ at Meadow Brook Theatre, 1 p.m. Sat. $10 and up. 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester. ticketmaster.com.

Aprés le Dèluge – The Buddy Cole Monologues at Magic Bag, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $25. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Comedy Night with Johnny Azari and more at Cellarmen’s, 9 p.m. Sat. $5. 24310 John R, Hazel Park. (586) 413-4206.

Visual arts/film

THIS WEEKEND

Art on the Grand with works by more than 100 artists in Downtown Farmington, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Grand River at Farmington, Farmington. artonthegrand.com.

FRIDAY

Opening at M Contemporary in Ferndale Friday, Matt Eaton's "Meta/Morphic" features the Detroit artist's bold abstracts. (Photo: XIIIV)

“Metamorphic” exhibit by Matthew Eaton at M Contemporary Art, 6-9 p.m. Fri. opening reception, runs through June 15. 205 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. mcontemporaryart.com

“Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” and “Saw” movie screenings at Trumbull & Porter Hotel courtyard, 8 p.m. Fri. No cover. 1331 Trumbull, Detroit. (313) 496-1400.

CLOSING FRIDAY

“Colors of the World,” pastel, watercolor and photography by Ronald Rapin at Studio 1219, through Friday. 1219 Military, Port Huron. (810) 984-2787.

SUNDAY

“Market Day” by Leslie Kutinsky is part of the “Beyond Constraint” exhibit opening Sunday at the Janice Charach Gallery at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield. (Photo: Leslie Kutinsky)

“Beyond Constraint,” the Birmingham Society of Women Painters art exhibition at Janice Charach Gallery, 1-4 p.m. Sun. opening reception, runs through July 19. 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. (248) 432-5579 or charachgallery.org.

Etc.

SATURDAY

“Detroit: An Illustrated Timeline” author Paul Vachon presentation and book signing at Paper Trail Books, 1-3 p.m. Sat. 414 S. Washington, Royal Oak. (248) 677-4628.

