Ferndale Pride festivities run Saturday from the early morning until 10 p.m. (Photo: Anthony Lanzilote)

1. Ferndale Pride in Downtown Ferndale: Party in the streets of Ferndale on Saturday at this annual, inclusive event that boasts vendors, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, wedding ceremonies, drag queen story time and a remembrance for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in Greenwich Village in 1969. Before the day gets started, warm up with the Rainbow Run, a jog through the streets of Ferndale starting at 8:30 a.m. Most activities run noon-10 p.m. Free. W. Nine Mile at Woodward, Ferndale. ferndalepride.com.

2. Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle: This Indycar, Sportscar and Trans Am event is peppered with non-vehicle attractions like concerts from Metro Detroit country singer Frankie Ballard (6 p.m. Sat.) and the Stone Temple Pilots (1 p.m. Sun.), now fronted by Michigan native Jeff Gutt. Gates open at 9 a.m. Sat.-Sun. Entrance to Belle Isle is at Jefferson at E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Tickets available at detroitgp.com.

Palmer Park Art Fair artists curl around Lake Frances and up to the original log cabin at Palmer Park. (Photo: Palmer Park Art Fair)

3. Palmer Park Art Fair in Palmer Park: The theme of this year's art fair is New Orleans, with artists from the area and the music of the Big Easy. The annual boutique affair also includes works by dozens of Detroit-based artists, an author's tent, a beer tent and food trucks. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free. Woodward between McNichols and Seven Mile, Detroit. palmerparkartfair.com.

Melody Baetens

