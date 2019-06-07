Art of File, Clay, Glass and Metal in downtown Royal Oak: Explore the side of visual arts that incorporates a lot of heat. This annual street fair includes 100 artists from across the country and glass-blowing, blacksmithing and pottery-making demonstrations, plus live fire performances. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free. Downtown Royal Oak. (248) 547-4000 or artoffirero.com.

Motor City Irish Fest at Greenmead Historical Park: Celebrate Irish culture and heritage with dancing, live music from bands near and far, Irish food and a whiskey-tasting event. Noon-11 p.m. Sat. and 1-8 p.m. Sun. $12 adult admission Sat.-Sun. 20501 Newburgh, Livonia. motorcityirishfest.com.

Motor City Pride at Hart Plaza: Be yourself at this annual celebration of pride, acceptance and equality for the LGBT community. This year's parade commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, which is considered to be the catalyst to the modern Pride movement. 1-9 p.m. Sat. and noon-7 p.m. Sun. Free. Jefferson at Woodward, Detroit. motorcitypride.org.

Melody Baetens

