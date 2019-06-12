Dining calendar

Rosé Garden Terrace Tasting at Rattlesnake: Explore five pink wine selections, each paired with a dish. 6 p.m. Thurs. $65 plus tax and tip. 300 River Place, Detroit. (313) 567-4400, ext. 6226.

Frita Batidos Detroit preview at Revolver Hamtramck: Get a taste of what chef Eve Arnoff will offer at her new Detroit location of Frita Batidos, opening later this year in the District Detroit near Little Caesars Arena. The multi-course meal will be served friends and family style. 6 and 9 p.m. Thurs. $35. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

A Veggie-Forward Dinner with Abra Berens at Zingerman’s Greyline: Cookbook author, chef and former Zingerman’s employee Abra Berens wil return to Ann Arbor this month to cook a multi-course meal (not vegetarian) at Greyline, Zingerman’s private event space. Berens’ latest book is “Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables,” which will be for sale at the dinner. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri. $85. 100 N. Ashley, Ann Arbor. events.zingermanscommunity.com.

Summer Seafood Boil at Frame: Chef Rebecca LaMalfa wants you to roll up your sleeves and get down on a family-style seafood boil of crab claws, shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, biscuits and cold beer. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. $52 per person (only sold in pairs) for food only; beverages are addition. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Father’s Day Brunch at Revolver: Chef Allie Lyttle prepares biscuits and gravy, brown sugar sausage patties, fried green tomatoes and more. 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sun. $35. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Father’s Day Brunch at Ocean Prime: Rarely open for brunch, Ocean Prime is making an exception for dads. Make reservations to enjoy braised short rib surf and turf, blood orange mimosas, French toast, white truffle caviar deviled eggs and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. 2915 Coolidge, Troy. (248) 458-0500.

Eat Detroit restaurant event in downtown Detroit: Participating restaurants in downtown Detroit will serve small plates and craft cocktails while raising funds for SAY Detroit, a nonprofit dedicated to improving life for the city’s neediest citizens. Stroll around the city and visit Prime + Proper, Vertical Detroit, Grey Ghost, Chili Mustard Onions, Shewolf, La Lanterna, Vincente’s Cuban Cuisine and more. 6-9:30 p.m. Wed. $100, $250 VIP. eatdetroit.info.

Art of the Cocktail in Downtown Ferndale: Ten of Ferndale’s best bartenders will vie for bragging rights and their concoction will earn the title of “Official Cocktail of Ferndale” for 2019. Spectators can vote on their favorite and enjoy music, food, a silent auction and more. The event is a fundraiser for public art in the area. 6-9 pm. June 20. $40. M Brew and Valentine Distilling Company, Vestor just east of Woodward, Ferndale. downtownferndale.com.

Opa! Fest Greek Festival at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church: Enjoy honey-drenched, homemade baklava, sesame cookies, lamb platters, gyro and other Greek delights at this annual heritage festival. Greek chef Maria Benardis will be on hand and teams from two churches will battle “Iron Chef” style. 4-11 p.m. June 21, 4-11 p.m. June 22 and noon-8 p.m. June 23. $2 admission. 760 W. Wattles, Troy. (28) 894-4447 or opafest.org.

Cheftail Cocktail Competition at Lady of the House: Notable chefs from around Metro Detroit will compete to offer judges the best-tasting cocktail. First-, second- and third-place winners get a donation to the charity of their choice. Attendees get to help choose a “people’s choice” favorite. 6-10 p.m. June 24. $35 for entry only; cash bar available. 1426 Bagley, Detroit. Eventbrite.com.

Regenerative Grain Bread Camp at Oakland Avenue Urban Farm: Learn about heritage grains, farming, baking, wood-burning ovens and more with James Beard Award-winning baker Greg Wade of Publican Quality Bread. June 23-24. $300. June 24-25. 9227 Goodwin, Detroit. Tinyurl.com/detroitbreadcamp.

Vegan wine dinner at Chive Kitchen: Chef Suzy Silvestre will team up with Little Guy Wine Company of Highland Park for a totally vegan meal of French cuisine. 6 p.m. July 9. $65 plus tax and tip. 33043 Grand River, Farmington. chivekitchen.com.

Italian wine dinner at Café Cortina: Explore the wines from the Pitars and Falezza vineyards, complimented by a multi-course meal. 5:30 p.m. July 14. $145 per person. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Chef Rodolfo Castellanos at Frame: “Top Chef Mexico” winner Castellanos will bring an authentic Oaxaca dining experience to Hazel Park. The feast begins with foie gras mousse highlighted with hibiscus and cacao. Other courses will feature seafood and pork, and the meal finishes with an Oaxacan chocolate dessert. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. July 18-20. $85 per person, plus tax and service fee. Tickets go on sale Friday. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Wing Out Detroit at Roosevelt Park: Try chicken wings from a variety of vendors all in one spot. Tickets include four hours of eating and a pint of beer, glass of wine or soft drink. 2-6 p.m. Aug. 3-4. $36 and up. 2405 Vernor, Detroit. wingoutdetroit.com.

The Bricks pizzeria coming to Grosse Pointe Park: A new wood-fired Neapolitan pizzeria is coming to 15201 Kercheval in Grosse Pointe Park this summer, helmed by founder and executive chef Trenton Chamberlain. The restaurant is how hiring cooks, pizza-makers, bar staff, servers, dishwashers and hosts. Apply by emailing info@thebrickspizzeria.com.

Summer menu rolls into Firebird Tavern: This Greektown bar and restaurant has new offerings for the warmer months, including a fried green BLT, summer salad, vegan chilled quinoa bowl and a banh mi bowl. 419 Monroe, Detroit. (313) 782-4189.

Red Bull launches organic line: Energy drink king Red Bull has launched a new line of organic beverages made with ingredients from natural sources. Find flavors like simply cola, bitter lemon, ginger ale and tonic water in stores like Kroger this summer.

