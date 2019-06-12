our picks

‘SALT CITY’

at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Presented by poet, author and activist Jessica Care Moore, this Afro-futuristic story set in the year 3071 tackles issues of identity, social justice and global colonization. It stars actress, vocalist and dancer Mikaela Evans and the title character, Salt, who is born with a heartbeat that mimics the drum pattern of techno music. 7 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $20. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. thewright.org.

MOTOR MUSTER

at Greenfield Village

More than 700 vehicles from throughout the 20th century will be on display as part of this annual car-lovers event. While there will be pony cars, military vehicles, fire trucks, bikes and more from the 1930s-1970s, this year’s focus is on the finned gems of the 1950s. 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $28, $25.25 seniors, $21 ages 3-11. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

at Little Caesars Arena

Thirty years ago, life changed for five singing and dancing guys from Boston with the release of “Hangin’ Touch,” NKOTB’s debut album. The super group is back on the road with the “MixTape Tour” that also includes pop hit-makers of the era Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson and, somewhat oddly, Naughty by Nature. 7:30 p.m. Tues. $29.95 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

big shows

THURSDAY

Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, blues, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $20 and up. 234 Festival Drive, Rochester Hills. (313) 471-7000.

Tank and the Bangas at Majestic Theatre, funk/rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20 in advance, $25 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

FRIDAY

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. (also Wed.). Some resale tickets available. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

SATURDAY

Prism Men’s Chorus at Royal Oak Music Theatre, classical, 2 and 7 p.m. Sat. $27.50-$47.50. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Brantley Gilbert and more at DTE Energy Music Theatre, country, 3 p.m. Sat. $29.50 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

Citizen, Knuckle Puck and more at Majestic Theatre, rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $23 in advance, $27 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Moon Taxi with the War and Treaty at Beacon Park, rock, 6:30 p.m. Sat. Free. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

Almost Selena at Fillmore Detroit, pop/Latin, 7 p.m. Sat. $20 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Fernando Ortega at Brighton Center for the Performing Arts, Christian music, 7 p.m. Sat. $20-$100. 7878 Brighton, Brighton. brightonperformingarts.com.

Charlie Wilson and the Whispers at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, R&B/soul, 8 p.m. Sat. $46 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292.

Frank the Man the Music at Fox Theatre, pop/standards, 8 p.m. Sat. $55 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

SUNDAY

New Found Glory at Saint Andrew’s Hall, punk/rock, 6 p.m. Sun. Some resale tickets available. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

MONDAY

Rosanne Cash and Band at Royal Oak Music Theatre, country, 7 p.m. Mon. $35-$45. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Father John Misty with Jade Bird at Fox Theatre, singer/songwriter, 7:30 p.m .Mon. $49.75 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

TUESDAY

Death Cab for Cutie at Masonic Temple, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Tues. Some resale tickets available. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

WEDNESDAY

Howard Jones, Men Without Hats and All Hail the Silence at Saint Andrew’s Hall, pop/rock, 6:30 p.m. Wed. $35 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Kenny G. at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, smooth jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $13 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292.

Michael McDonald at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, pop, 8 p.m. Wed. $50-$62. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. soundboarddetroit.com.

live music

THIS WEEK

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs “The Wonderful Music of Oz” at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 10:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $19-$115. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

THURSDAY

Eat to the Beat lunchtime food truck and concert series with Larry Lee and Back in the Day Band at City Centre Plaza, rock, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thurs. Free. Evergreen between Civic Center and 11 Mile, Southfield. (248) 796-4620.

Alvin Waddles – Tribute to Leonard Bernstein at Beacon Park, jazz, 7 p.m. Fri. Free. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

Brother Son album release party with Mark Whalen & the Buttermilk Boys at El Club, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $10-$15. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Stars in the Park concert series with Farmington Community Band at Heritage Park Amphitheater, classical, 7 p.m. Thurs. Free. 24915 Farmington, Farmington Hills. starsinthepark.live/concerts.

Night Moves with David Turel at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (2480 544-1991.

FRIDAY

Five Iron Frenzy with Pilfers at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $25. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Up All Hours, the Running Youngs and more at Pike Room, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Rob Crozier Jazz Quartet at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Carry On: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Tribute at Magic Bag, rock/folk, 8 p.m. Fri. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Griffin House with Brian Elmquist of The Lone Bellow at 20 Front Street, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $30. 20 Front Street, Lake Orion. 20frontstreet.com.

Mainstream Drive at Brownie’s on the Lake, Top 40, 9:30 p.m. Fri. No cover. 24214 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 445-8080 or browniesonthelake.com.

Chief Keef and more at El Club, hip-hop, 10:30 p.m. Fri. $35. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

SATURDAY

Soprano Kristine Overman, baritone Logan Dell’Acqua and pianist Mahour Arbabian and more at Canton’s International Festival at Heritage Park, classical, 1 p.m. Sat. Free. 1150 S. Canton, Canton Township. (734) 394-5300 or cantonvillagetheater.org.

If Walls Could Talk and more at Magic Stick, rock, 6:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Elton — the Early Years starring Kenny Metcalf at Emerald Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $25. 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. ticketweb.com.

Corktown Popes and the Firewalkers at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Lez Zeppelin at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $25. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Jesse Kramer: Antinous as Osiris at Kerrytown Concert House, jazz, 8 p.m. Sat. $15-$30. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

Twitch, Carjack, Rogue Satellites and Konrad at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. $6. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Charlie Ballantine at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SUNDAY

The Orrin Evans Trio at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, jazz, 7 p.m. Sun. $30. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Steven Taetz Ensemble at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 7 p.m. Sun. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Aaron Jonah Lewis at the Ark, bluegrass, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $15. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. theark.org.

MONDAY

The Spill Canvas at Shelter, rock, 7 p.m. Mon. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Yeasayer and Oh, Rose at El Club, rock, 7 p.m. Mon. $25-$30. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

MC Chris at Pike Room, pop/hip-hop, 7 p.m. Mon. $15. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

WEDNESDAY

Sinkane and Bassel and the Supernaturals at El Club, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $13-$15. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Vampa and Zia at Elektricity, 9:30 p.m. Fri. $12.50, free with RSVP at website. 15 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 599-2212 or elektricitymusic.com.

SATURDAY

Sidney Charles at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sat. $5. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Defiled Red Room at Necto Nightclub, 9 p.m. Sat. $5-$10. 516 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 994-5835.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Anastasia” at Fisher Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 p.m. Sun. and 7:30 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through June 23). $39 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 872-1000 or broadwayindetroit.com.

David Dyer at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“The It Girl” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 6 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 2 and 8 p.m. Wed. (through June 23). $30 and up. Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

“Williston” by Adam Seidel at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through June 30). $17 in advance, $20 at the door. (313) 868-1347 or detroitreptheatre.com.

John Heffron at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sat. $25. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

SUNDAY

#IMomSoHard: Mom’s Night Out Round 2 at Royal Oak Music Theatre, 5 and 8:30 p.m. Sun. $45-$55. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Arab American Film Festival at Arab American National Museum, various times through Sun. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. aanmfilmfest.org.

Hamburg Family Fun Fest with performances, carnival, rides, fireworks and more, 1 p.m. Thurs., 2 p.m. Fri. and 11 a.m. Sat. Free. 10405 Merrill, Hamburg. (586) 861-7209 or hamburgfunfest.com.

Canton’s 28th annual Liberty Fest with carnival, entertainment, car show and more at Heritage Park, 1-10 p.m. Thurs., 1-11 p.m. Fri. and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. 1150 S. Canton Center Road, Canton Township. (734) 394-5460 or cantonlibertyfest.com.

SATURDAY

Father’s Day Bike Scavenger Hunt in downtown Detroit, starts at 10 a.m. at Detroit Foundation Hotel. $79.99 (includes bike rental). 250 W. Larned, Detroit. facebook.com/events/423929418399802.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

